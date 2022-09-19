5G in Defense Market Sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 33% from 2022 - 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States is expected to account for the highest market share of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2032. The market in North America is projected to account for the fastest growth in the 5G in defense market throughout the projection period

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5G in Defense market revenue is estimated at US$ 213.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Bn. Market revenues through small cell communication infrastructure is projected to witness a growth of 31.5% in the next decade.

Increased dependency on IoT device connectivity, Big Data usage for decision-making, increased automation of government and military functions, and 5G network infrastructure upgrades and government investments are expected to drive a rapidly increasing market for 5G areas in defense markets.

For In-depth Insights Download Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15618

As more IoT devices become integrated into military applications, revenue in the IoT market is projected to increase. Cyber-physical systems, AI technology, and real-time 5G networks are expected to boost IoT use for military applications in the years ahead. This will allow these businesses to efficiently transmit and send information from embedded sensors and real-time networks over the internet.

Many countries are concentrating their efforts on strengthening their military infrastructure. Seamless connectivity is required for speedy upgrades and maximum efficiency. As a result, these elements are critical to the growth of the 5G military industry.

Several countries' governments are investing extensively in defense infrastructure in order to secure their borders from anti-social elements in neighboring countries. Conflicts between certain neighboring countries will also increase the defense budget. All of these considerations point to a positive future for 5G in the defense market.

The expansion of telecommunication infrastructure, owing to government backing, will play a significant role in the growth of the 5G military market. Due to the growth measures adopted by the participants in the 5G in the defense market, they will have enormous potential to earn profits.

Ask your Question Directly to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15618

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants in 5G in Defense Market include Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, NEC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ligado Networks, and Wind River Systems Inc. Additionally, market growth is expected to be fueled by collaborations among current players to improve quality throughout the research period. Over the projection period, established market players are expected to diversify their portfolios and offer one-stop solutions to combat fierce competition.

  • In June 2022, Raytheon Technologies Co and Northrop Grumman Corp announced that they have won contracts from U.S. to develop missiles that intercept hypersonic weapons.

  • In June 2022, Ligado announced that it has selected Sony Semiconductor Israel as the chipset developer for its 5G satellite network. The former’s 5G satellite IoT network based on 3GPP standards, will support millions of mobile devices that will empower critical machine-to-machine communications in transportation, energy and agricultural sectors.

  • In February 2022, Ericsson and Mobily inked a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cutting-edge 5G use cases in Saudi Arabia.

  • In January 2022, Intelsat, the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network operator, and Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), agreed to develop two software-defined satellites as part of Intelsat's 5G software-defined network.

  • In May 2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. and Ericsson signed a partnership. While the industry is completely developing Voice over New Radio (VoNR) 5G technologies, this alliance provides high-quality voice services using VoLTE in the SA architecture.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 5G in Defense market, presenting historical market data (2019-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Platform, End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency and Installation across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

Request Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15618

Market Segments Covered in 5G in Defense Market Analysis

By Communication Infrastructure:

  • Small Cell

  • Macro Cell

  • Radio Access Network (RAN)

By Core Network Technology:

  • Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

  • Fog Computing (FC)

  • Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

  • Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

By Platform:

  • Land

  • Naval

  • Airborne

By End User:

  • Military

  • Homeland Security

By Network Type:

  • Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

  • Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

  • Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

By Chipset:

  • Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset

  • Millimetre Wave (mm Wave) Chipset

By Operational Frequency:

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

By Installation:

  • New Implementation

  • Upgradation

Download Report Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15618

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on 5G in Defense Demand

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

      3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

      3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

      3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

LTE and 5G Market Share : The LTE and 5G market is growing strongly at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2032.

5G IoT Market Size :  The projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be 33.5%. 5G Non-Standalone segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating 5G IoT network type, with a projected growth of 31.8% during 2022 – 2032

5G Industrial IOT Market Demand : Newly-released 5G Industrial IOT industry analysis report by FMI shows that global sales of 5G Industrial IOT in 2021 was held at US$ 890.0 Mn.

5G Technology Market Forecast : The global 5G technology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 9.6 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 71.9% to reach US$ 248.4 Bn by the year 2028.

App Store Optimization Software Market Trends : The global App Store Optimization Software Market was valued at around US$ 22.7 Bn in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 17.4% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 137.5 Bn by the end of 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th