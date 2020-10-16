5G and its Cybersecurity Implications for Enterprises, 2020 Report: Opportunities in IoT Security Services, DDOS Mitigation Services, Endpoint Security, Secure SD-WAN,

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G and its Cybersecurity Implications for Enterprises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G network is expected to bring about numerous benefits to organizations and enterprises once it is fully implemented, as it will connect a large number of devices at high speed, and offer ultralow latency and massive bandwidth. Industries, such as healthcare, logistics, energy and power, ICT, and others will be leading adopters of the 5G network.



5G will drive smart city/smart nation, smart healthcare, logistics, smart factories, and smart transportation initiatives. Enterprises will embrace 5G to make the most of IoT, cloud, Big Data, and AI which will drive their transformation journeys. 5G will complement these technologies and gradually replace other costly conventional network services.

As 5G becomes more popular, the adoption rate of 5G-enabled SD-WAN and mesh networks will increase significantly. 5G also presents more security risks, as criminals may be able to exploit flaws in the 5G network, such as virtualization vulnerability. As 5G connects numerous devices, from conventional devices used in enterprises to IoT devices used in OT and commercial environments, the potential attack surface expands.

Compromised IoT-based DDoS attacks and other attacks that exploit endpoint/device application vulnerabilities are expected to increase. To tackle 5G-related security challenges, businesses and network operators will adopt a shared security model, similar to public cloud security. DDoS protection is likely to become the most important component of 5G security, as the number of devices connecting to a network grows each day.



As these devices are often vulnerable to exploitative attacks, organizations will have to invest more in vulnerability management capabilities to prevent volumetric DDoS attacks. A conventional security approach may not offer adequate protection when bandwidth usage increases. Therefore, organizations will seek scalable and automated security solutions with AI-/ML-powered threat detection-and-response capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definitions

Market Definitions

5G Network Architecture

Benefits of 5G and Use Cases

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

5G Cybersecurity and the Strategic Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

3. Growth Environment

5G and Security Challenges

Shared Responsibility Model for 5G Security

Enterprise 5G Security

New Approach toward 5G Security

Best Practices for Enterprise 5G Security

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Cybersecurity Market in the New 5G Environment

Growth Opportunities in 5G Cybersecurity

Growth opportunity 1: IoT Security Services

Growth Opportunity 2: DDOS Mitigation Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Endpoint Security

Growth Opportunity 4: Secure SD-WAN

Critical Success Factors for Growth

5. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uroy5u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



