5A SIC baseball preview: Ranking the Boise region’s top teams, contenders and challengers

The road to a 5A baseball state championship runs through the Treasure Valley. And that’s not just because of its role as the tournament’s host.

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference has claimed all four spots in the state semifinals each of the past three years. And with another loaded group of contenders taking the diamond this spring, don’t be surprised if it becomes four straight years in May.

So who will those four teams be? We won’t find out until later this spring. But we surveyed every coach in the league and ranked all the challengers below. Teams are listed in order of their finish in the preseason coaches’ poll.

1. OWYHEE

Last season: 20-9, 9-7 5A SIC

Coach: Russ Wright, second season

Players to watch: Cole Rohlmeier, sr., SS; Jack Ryan, sr., P/OF; Ryder Cutlip, jr., P/OF; Baylor Haylett, sr., C

Coaches picked the Storm to finish eighth out of 12 teams in last year’s preseason poll. They’re not overlooking Owyhee this time. The reigning state champs only lost one senior off last year’s underdog team, earning them 10 of 13 first-place votes in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Ryan (.326) and Cutlip (.367), a pair of first-team All-Idaho selections, headline a loaded group after serving as two of Owyhee’s top hitters and pitchers a year ago. Cutlip (6-1, 2.33 ERA) committed to Gonzaga in the fall.

They are just the tip of the iceberg though with Rohlmeier (.350) starting his third season at shortstop, and sophomore Gage Haws (.341) already pulling an offer from Utah Valley. But Owyhee won’t sneak up on anyone this year. It will need to find a way to stay sharp with the target on its back.

2. ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Last season: 22-7, 13-3 5A SIC

Coach: Stephan Zanoni, second season

Players to watch: Peyton Hines, sr., P; Patrick Gaffney, sr., UTIL; Jordan Ellett, jr., OF

The reigning conference, district and state runner-up only brings back two starters. But the Grizzlies still expect to contend with a young roster.

Hines (7-1, 0.71 ERA) made the All-Idaho second team last year and gives Rocky Mountain an ace capable of beating anyone. Patrick Gaffney (2-1, 3.45 ERA) serves as a strong second arm after fighting off injuries that limited him the past two years. And Ellett had a breakout state tournament after getting called up from junior varsity.

But the lineup remains full of question marks, which Zanoni cautioned could lead to some early growing pains.

Middleton’s Robert Orloski was voted the 4A All-Idaho Baseball Player of the Year by the state’s coaches last spring.

3. MIDDLETON

Last season: 26-4, 13-1 4A SIC

Coach: Bryan Swygart, second season

Players to watch: Robert Orloski, sr., P/SS; Treyton Swygart, jr., P/3B; Caden Recla, sr., C; Josh Lucido, sr., P/UTIL

The Vikings move up to the 5A level with expectations to contend immediately thanks to six returning starters and seven college commits, including four headed to Division I programs.

Orloski (9-1, 0.83 ERA), the reigning 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year, headlines the group. The Texas-San Antonio commit tops 90 mph on the mound, has drawn the attention of MLB scouts and remains one of the state’s most dangerous hitters. He’ll pair with Swygart (6-1, 1.28 ERA), a 4A All-Idaho first-teamer, to form a potent one-two punch on the mound. And Recla (.456) is just one of a host of potent hitters back in the lineup.

Mountain View sophomore Will Grizzle has already committed to Oregon.

4. MOUNTAIN VIEW

Last season: 22-5, 16-1 5A SIC

Coach: Justin Schneidt, first season

Players to watch: Will Grizzle, jr., P/1B; Jack Barker, sr., OF; Conner Marshall, jr., P; Evan Perry, jr., P

The reigning conference and district champs bring back five starters, including an embarrassment of riches on the mound. Grizzle committed to Oregon after making the All-Idaho first team as a sophomore with a 6-0 record, a 1.00 ERA and a 5A-leading 78 strikeouts. But the Mavs have plenty of other shutdown options in Marshall (4-1, 0.52 ERA) and Perry (1-1, 2.43 ERA).

Mountain View did lose half of its infield and a game-changing center fielder to graduation though. So Schneidt cautioned it might take time to find the right combination in all those spots before the Mavericks really take off.

Timberline senior Carter Walsh is the only returning starter for the Wolves this spring.

5. TIMBERLINE

Last season: 22-5, 13-3 5A SIC

Coach: Casey Coberly, fifth season

Players to watch: Carter Walsh, sr., P/SS; Brayden Walls, sr., P/OF; Dean Woods, jr., P/OF

A loaded senior class that went 46-8 the past two years is gone, leaving the perennial power in uncharted territory with just one returning starter. But don’t write off the Wolves just yet.

Walsh, a second-team All-Idaho infielder, remains a cornerstone to build around. He can play anywhere on the field, hit .356 a year ago and will serve as Timberline’s ace after posting a 2.04 ERA. Coberly said the Wolves will rely on their pitching staff. But how well they hit and field will determine how far the Wolves go.

6. EAGLE

Last season: 9-17, 4-12 5A SIC

Coach: Brett Valley, second season

Players to watch: Hayden Chambers, sr., INF; Devon Downie, sr., OF; Grant Baskin, sr., P/OF; Cole Casagrande, jr., C

The perennial power tumbled all the way to 11th place in the 5A SIC standings last season, missing the state tournament for the first time since 2017. But the Mustangs bring back five starters as they seek to contend again.

Chambers (.415) returns to lead the lineup as a table setter. Eagle will have an improved defense thanks to a speedy outfield led by Downie (.261) and Baskin (.277). But the Mustangs are still looking for more potent bats to emerge.

Borah senior Korbin McCarney leads a stacked pitching rotation for the Lions this year.

7. BORAH

Last season: 17-13, 9-7 5A SIC

Coach: Scott Freeman, second season

Players to watch: Jake Robinson, sr., P; Korbin McCarney, sr., P; Tanner Knoll, sr., P; Lance Anderson, sr., SS

The Lions return seven starters and start the year with a rare resource with their top three pitchers all back. Robinson (4-5, 1.38 ERA), McCarney (5-1, 1.93 ERA) and Knoll (2-2, 1.78 ERA) will keep Borah in games all season.

But holding opponents off the scoreboard was never the problem. The Lions hit just .253 as a team last year, striking out far too often and letting opposing defenses off easy. Borah’s offseason spent in the batting cages will need to pay off for the Lions to challenge the league’s blue bloods.

8. KUNA

Last season: 10-12-1, 5-11 5A SIC

Coach: Dominic Bouvier, second season

Players to watch: Kason O’Neil, sr., P/1B; Aodhan Giddings, sr., P/INF; Logan Blades, sr., C/DH; Jaden Estrada, jr., P/OF

The Kavemen failed to qualify for the district tournament last year. But they bring back seven starters, including one of the league’s top two-way threats, to put together another run.

O’Neil, a left-handed College of Southern Idaho commit, tormented the 5A SIC last year, hitting .435 and posting a 3.54 ERA for first-team all-conference honors. Bouvier said Kuna has improved from top to bottom. But finding consistency remains the key to contending in the SIC and making it back to state.

9. CENTENNIAL

Last season: 10-16, 6-10 5A SIC

Coach: Brian Champion, 11th season

Players to watch: Grant Jakobson, sr., P; AJ Johnson, sr., SS; Zain Cozens, sr., C; Caden Ellis, sr., OF

The Patriots lost the 5A SIC player of the year, Kyle Schabot, to graduation. But they return five starters, including plenty of experience up the middle, as they try to make it back to state for the first time since 2011.

Jakobson (4-4, 3.32 ERA) leads the pitching staff after a big summer that saw him commit to the College of Idaho. Johnson (.377) will lead the lineup, and the Patriots get a two-way boost as pitcher/outfielder Jackson Wilkie returns from a torn ACL.

10. CAPITAL

Last season: 12-15, 6-10 5A SIC

Coach: Trey Cochran, second season

Players to watch: Cooper Layne, sr., P; TJ Collins, sr., P/CF; Noah Thunborg, so., P/INF; Tyler Brewer, sr., P/UTIL

The Eagles lost three of their top hitters to graduation. But they return seven starters to build an even deeper lineup, one that should hopefully put them back into contention.

Thunborg (.397) leads the movement after a breakout freshman season. Capital has speed all over the field, allowing it to challenge opponents on the basepaths. But any move up the standings will require dialing in its pitchers’ command. Capital issued 158 walks last season, nearly one per inning.

T-11. BOISE

Last season: 10-17, 5-11 5A SIC

Coach: David Ruffing, third season

Players to watch: Cosmo Lange, sr., P/1B/3B; Daxson Coburn, sr., P/OF; Pete Bacon, jr., C; Gus Arriola, jr., IF

The Brave took the first step in their rebuild last year, going from one conference win to five. They’ll look to take the next one with six returning starters and a middle infield that returns intact.

That stronger defense ought to help the pitching staff. But Boise still must replace three key seniors who carried the lineup, including Hatcher Hild, a Division-I signee. Three sophomores filled key roles last year. How they grow and fill those holes will go a long way to determining how far Boise can climb.

T-11. MERIDIAN

Last season: 2-19, 1-16 5A SIC

Coach: Kurt Alderman, second season

Players to watch: Bobby Corley, sr., P/2B; Mason Smith, jr., P/OF: Zack Morgan, jr., SS

A sophomore-led team finished last in the 5A SIC standings last year. But after spending the summer together and with seven returning starters, the Warriors look to turn the corner with a junior-laden squad.

Meridian spent much of that summer season developing pitchers after giving up a league-high 10.8 runs per game. That ought to give them plenty of options to bring down that total.

13. NAMPA

Last season: 3-18, 2-12 4A SIC

Coach: Kyler Wells, first season

Players to watch: Jacob Scott, sr., C/UTIL; Bryce Wallingford, jr., P/INF; Kyle Burton, sr., P/INF; Ricky Perez, sr., C/INF

The Bulldogs return to 5A at an inopportune moment. They are breaking in their second coach in as many seasons, and they need to replace 10 seniors.

But Wells said Nampa will rely on an experienced pitching staff that has seen what it takes to contend at the varsity level. Situational hitting remains a focus after the Bulldogs struggled to bring runners in at times last year, scoring just 4.2 runs per game.