$59 flights from Sacramento airport on Southwest? Here’s what regional trips actually cost

Southwest is running its “Fall Fares are Falling” promotion for travel dates between Aug. 10 and Dec. 14, advertising fares as low as $59 one-way from Sacramento.

Tickets must be booked before the promotion ends on July 20 and Thanksgiving week is excluded. The Sacramento Bee checked round-trip flights under the promotion for six regional cities. Here’s what we found leaving from Sacramento International Airport through Southwest’s lowest-cost option “Wanna Get Away”:

SMF Round-trip flights under $160

Portland: Direct round-trip flights to Portland International Airport start at $137. You can find flights starting at that rate starting Sept. 6.

Las Vegas: Direct round-trip flights to Harry Reid International Airport start at $147. You can find flights starting at that rate starting Aug. 8.

Burbank: Direct round-trip flights to Hollywood Burbank airport start at $125. You can find flights starting at that rate starting Aug. 10.

Palm Springs: Direct round-trip flights to Palm Springs International Airport start at $151. You can find flights starting at that rate starting Aug. 22.

Boise: Direct round-trip flights to Boise Airport start at $157. You can find flights starting at that rate more frequently in October.

Seattle: Direct round-trip flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport start at $157. You can find flights starting at that rate starting in October, but there is limited availability.

