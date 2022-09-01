59% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders over that period

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) share price is down 50% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 17%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 1.6% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Charter Communications isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Charter Communications share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 59%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Charter Communications' revenue is actually up 6.3% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Charter Communications in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Charter Communications shareholders did even worse, losing 50%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Charter Communications has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

