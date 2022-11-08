At 59, Demi Moore Is Modeling ‘Sexy’ Swimsuits To Challenge The Way We View Aging Women



Demi Moore looks absolutely stunning in the campaign images for her new swimwear line in collaboration with Andie.

The vintage-inspired line aims to change the idea that women “become less desirable with age.”

While empowering wearers’ sexy sides, the suits are also comfortable and adjustable to individual styles and needs.

At 59, Demi Moore believes she, and all women her age, deserve to feel sexier than ever—especially in swimsuits. That’s why she recently launched a swim line in collaboration with the brand Andie Swim—to cater to “the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body,” she told People, while also empowering their sultry side.

Because, contrary to popular belief, women can and do get hotter with age—which is why they deserve swimwear that showcases that, instead of covering up. “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable,” Moore explained. “That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

For campaign images, Moore modeled the gorgeous statement pieces herself and embodied the energy she hopes the line will bring to its wearers. The styles are bold, but not too bold, vintage-inspired, stylish, and most importantly, comfortable. The actress shared the photos on Instagram, and fans and followers found them refreshingly gorgeous.

“Finally some vintage swimwear with a high waist I love it❤️,” one person commented. “Can I get one of everything? Obsessed!!” another added. “so good!!!!!!” someone else wrote.

There are high-waisted bikinis, one-pieces, traditional bikinis, and even swim skirts. And each one was intentionally designed by Moore in collaboration with the brand.

“I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamor of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin,” she told People.

“The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary. And some of them, you can’t actually believe are swimwear. So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal.”

This isn’t Moore’s first collaboration with Andie. The Ghost star previously worked with her daughters Tallulah Willis, 28, Scout Willis, 30, and Rumer Willis, 33 to create the brand’s swimwear TOGETHER line. So naturally, she made sure to get their input on the latest releases.

“They’re such inspirations and bring me a different perspective than just my own. Particularly with the bikini bottoms,” she said. “I tend to have a preference for a much more ’70s cut—I like to wear my bottoms very more low cut, and all of my daughters much prefer a very high cut, ’90s.”

And thus, the perfect selection of bottoms for everybody and every body was born.

