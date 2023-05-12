58th Academy of Country Music Awards: Big Stars and Baby Bumps (Photos)

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards were held Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

And judging by the number of baby bumps on the red carpet, ACM this year means Assembly of Child-Expecting Mom. We counted no less than seven moms-to-be.

Among the expectant mothers included Renee Blair, Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry and Nicole Hocking Combs, wife of Luke Combs.

One attendee definitely NOT expecting was performer Pillbox Patti, who hid bottles of Titos tequila in the giant sleeve of her pink gown.

The awards show, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live Thursday night on Prime Video. It will be rebroadcast Friday on Amazon Freevee.

Click through to see all the red carpet arrivals.