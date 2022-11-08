58-year-old man dies in skydiving accident at airport, Hawaii police say

A 58-year-old man died following a skydiving accident at a Maui airport, Hawaii police reported.

Police responded to Hana Airport at 3 pm. Monday, Nov. 7, to reports of a skydiving accident, the Maui Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and firefighters tried to revive the solo skydiver but failed, the release said.

He was found with a helmet and deployed parachute, police said. He died on impact with the ground.

An investigation continues. Police did not release the man’s name, but he was from the town of Wailuku on the island.

37-year-old skydiver dies in plunge near New Jersey airport, police say

‘Tragic incident’ while indoor skydiving paralyzed an Illinois man, lawsuit says

35-year-old who made more than 1,000 jumps dies in skydiving accident, SC officials say