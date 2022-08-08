58-year-old drowns in strong current while out boating with wife, Michigan cops say

A 58-year-old man drowned in a strong current while boating with his wife, Michigan authorities said.

Donald Maul of Marysville, Michigan, and his wife went boating Sunday, Aug. 7, and visited Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron, Click on Detroit reported, citing the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

McClatchy News reached out to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is awaiting a response.

Maul jumped into the water to set the boat’s anchor when he began to struggle against a strong current, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Realizing he was unable to reach the boat or the shore, he began calling for help before he went underwater, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Divers found Maul’s body about 42 feet underwater, near the Blue Water Bridge, Detroit News reported.

Authorities said Maul was not wearing a life jacket and alcohol was not a factor, according to Click on Detroit.

Port Huron is on the U.S.-Canada border, about 60 miles northeast of Detroit.

