At 58, Brooke Shields Gets Candid About ‘Middle Age’ and ‘Sag’ in Raw Interview

Brooke Shields just dropped major career news.

The 58-year-old actress revealed that she is writing a nonfiction book about the power of middle age.

“I don’t need to hear any more about all the ways my body starts to sag when my ovaries stop working,” she said.

Brooke Shields started her career as a young model before venturing into acting roles and onto the catwalk. More recently, the 58-year-old star is focusing on connecting with other women, particularly about aging (take her iHeartPodcast, Now What? as an example). Now, the star is discussing aging while promoting her latest career move: a book on middle age.

The star announced that she is working on a nonfiction book about the stage of life with author Rachel Bertsche, in an interview with PEOPLE . “What we know for sure about women and aging is that it’s not the put-her-out-to-pasture narrative our society would have us believe,” Shields told the outlet. She went on to explain one of the reasons why she felt the book was needed: “I don’t need to hear any more about all the ways my body starts to sag when my ovaries stop working.”

In the book, according to PEOPLE, Shields and Bertsche highlight the voices of experts and fellow women, hoping the book will serve as a guide and relatable source of information on how to navigate middle age.

“I want to know why I suddenly feel this surge of power,” Shields said in the interview. “Why am I finally emboldened to try new things? Why does our culture treat women ‘of a certain age’ like they’re past their prime, while so many other cultures revere their elders? How can we approach this time as the new beginning it really is, rather than the beginning of the end?”

The Blue Lagoon star shared the announcement with friends and fans in a new Instagram post . “Coming soon to a shelf near you 💛 Read more via @people at the link in my bio,” she captioned the post.

Needless to say, fans were bursting with excitement for the star’s latest venture. One fan wrote, “Incredible! I cannot wait to read this. Congratulations!” Another commented, “👏👏👏 oh I can’t wait to get my hands on this!!! BRAVO @brookeshields.”

As of now, the release date and title of the book are still under wraps. But it will be published by Flatiron Books , who noted to PEOPLE that Shields’ book will “candidly explore both the humility and power of aging.” Be on the lookout for more updates from Flatiron Books and on Shields’ Instagram .

We can’t wait to get our hands on a copy!

