57 Wildly Smart Things That Are Basically Living In The Year 3000

1.This Taco Bell order window in a bar has me convinced every bar should do this.

2.This beer finder screen is so much more futuristic than me asking my roommate (who works at a beer bar) "hey, what kind of beer should I get?" every time we go out.

3.These pill bottles that can be used upside-down (eliminating the child lock feature) are perfect for people with arthritis, or idiots like me who struggle with every child lock.

4.Every beach restaurant should do this, because I'm sick of all the litter on public beaches!

5.This skyscraper in Chicago shows a map of the city, including where you are.

6.This little dome for dogs to look out of is so cute and clever — imagine passing by and seeing a cute dog's lil face in there!

7.These overhead lights could erase the awkward experience of making eye contact with someone through the crack between stalls, and for that I would be eternally grateful.

8.And this projection that shows you how many stalls are open (and the wait time) would just be sooo helpful.

9.These rings let you "try on" nail polish colors before buying them, so you don't get home and go to paint your nails only to realize it's not at all the color you wanted.

10.These miniature tents show what the full-size tents look like, so you don't have to rely on the photo on the package.

11.Every cake should come with a serving utensil and matches, because we've all had that awful moment where you realize you're out of matches or your lighter isn't working.

12.I'm kind of in shock that I've never seen these before/that they haven't been widespread, because it's frankly inexcusable not to have multiple skin tones for Band-Aids.

13.Me to the college that made water bottles with a campus map on it (that also includes places to fill up the water bottle): "TAKE MY MONEY."

14.This bookmark where you can indicate the spot you left off at would actually be a major game-changer for me, since I always get distracted in the middle of reading a page.

15.This indoor "town" in a nursing home is actually such a smart idea to give residents some independence in a controlled environment.

16.This would be a godsend for me, who forgets where I park every. Single. Time.

17.These little memorable names for each floor would also be super helpful, and reminds me of how they name the parking lots at Disney.

If you doubt how helpful this is, my sister can still recite the exact place we parked at Disneyland when we were maybe 5 and 7.

Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

18.This light that projects onto the ground is perfect for when snow covers up crosswalks.

19.For someone who hates noise but also hates being an obvious narc, this would be perfect.

20.Every snack bag needs this.

21.This breathalyzer at a restaurant is actually a super smart way to ensure patrons are actually okay to drive.

22.Now that I think about it, evacuation signs should never be at anything but floor level.

23.I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERY SHOWER DOESN'T HAVE THIS.

24.And also, why every curtain rod isn't designed like this. That little sliver of light between curtains kills me every single morning.

25.Look, I know you could just use a library, but I still think this bookstore that allows you to return books after reading for a 50% refund is a decent idea.

26.This grocery store has a special point to meet up with your family/partner if you get lost, and I think every clueless husband out there (looking at you, Dad) needs this.

27.This has no real functional use, but I need to stay in this old train station repurposed into a hotel IMMEDIATELY.

28.This fish tank as a countertop also has no functional use, but I still need five of them in my home.

29.And I'm a sucker for any kind of underwater window.

30.This swing for a parent and kid combo is perfect, because it shouldn't just be kids who get to have fun on the swings!

31.These gold balls are biodegradable, so you don't have to worry about accidentally launching one into the water (and in fact, that's the entire point on the last hole).

32.Listen, I'm a New Yorker, so I'm all for any space-saving invention.

33.This isn't necessarily a *fun* scratch-and-sniff, but it's actually so smart to warn people what natural gas smells like.

34.Every bar needs to have one of these chilled stands to keep drinks cold.

35.This diagram at a coffee shop is perfect for everyone who, like me, can never remember what the heck an americano is.

36.This toothpaste tube that shows not only the ingredients but their origin and why they're included has me wishing every packaged food and dental item had this, because I can't even pronounce half the things in the ingredient list on processed foods anymore.

37.Maybe I'm just a sucker for saving money, but I love the way this library receipt shows you exactly how much money you're saving.

38.I don't know why every parking lot doesn't have these lines on the wall so you can ensure you've parked well (which I never, ever do).

39.This CPR-learning machine at the Cleveland airport is not only a good use of time during a layover, but might actually save someone's life.

40.I would like to shake the hand of the person who added this "a bit more" button to a toaster, because it is exactly what I need every single time.

41.For everyone with major FOMO, this one-way glass in the bathroom is perfect.

42.I've actually used one of these puzzles with letters on the back to make sure you have the right placement, and they're super helpful. They're also great for when you're doing puzzles with multiple people, because you can assign someone to a letter and just have people work on separate sections.

43.This lil cloth for wiping off your glasses is wayyy better than just wiping it on your scratchy shirt.

44.Not to be gross, but I think a few of you men need these grates for, ahem, missed droplets in your home.

45.Every teenager with a period should be spared that annoying experience of having to go all the way to the nurse's office for a pad. Was it just my school, or did y'all's school nurses have really weird hours and terrible attitudes?

46.I have seen this before, but I still think every bar should have an area to charge your phone (and lock it safely up in case you can't keep an eye on it). Yes, I am that person who has begged the bartender to borrow their charger before.

47.These "binge boxes" at a library are such a cute idea.

48.This is another idea that really has no point, but is still so cool to me.

49.This sticker tells you how much a fragile package has been tilted, which is actually extremely cool and smart and something I would absolutely never think of on my own.

50.This spoon has a line where its center of gravity is, so you can easily rest it on your pot or pan while you're cooking.

51.This trash can has a little hoop to encourage actually throwing stuff away instead of littering, and make doing so actually fun.

52.This drawer dispenses paper towels without even having to open it.

53.This smartphone holder is simple, but powerful, and I need every single grocery cart to have one NOW.

54.Another simple idea, but I don't understand why every six-pack case isn't made of cardboard. Think of the turtles!

55.This menu that shows you exactly what pizza you're ordering eliminates allll the guesswork.

56.This M&M machine should be in every movie theater, because I would specifically like only blue M&Ms, thank you very much.

57.And finally, I never would've thought of this, but using rollerblade wheels on office chairs is actually genius, because they're basically silent.