57 swimmers were struck down with sickness and diarrhea after competing in open water at a world championship: report

Max Studer of Team Switzerland competes in the Elite Mixed Relay race during the World Triathlon Series Sunderland at Roker Beach on July 30, 2023 in Sunderland, England. George Wood/Getty Images

57 swimmers fell sick and got diarrhea following sea swimming competitions in Sunderland, England.

A sample of the water by the Environment Agency found high levels of E. Coli.

Water companies in Britain have been criticized for dumping sewage into rivers and beaches.

At least 57 swimmers fell sick and got diarrhea following sea swimming competitions in Sunderland, England, The Guardian reported.

An Environment Agency sampling in the area three days before the event showed high levels of E. Coli, a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhea, the paper reported.

However, British Triathlon, which is the governing body for triathlons, said the sampling results were outside the body of the water where the competitions took place and that they were not published until after the events.

The UK Health Security Agency said it would test samples from those who fell ill to establish the cause and any common pathogens, per the newspaper.

Australian triathlete Jacob Birtwhistle, who took part in the competition, posted a photo of the Environment Agency sample results and wrote: "Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that's what you get when you swim in shit."

Other athletes who had competed in the competition also weighed in, with one commenting "I'm still feeling nauseous" and another adding that this "explains why I spent Monday night with my head in the toilet."

The triathlon event took place on July 29 as part of the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series and involved 2,000 participants. It included a swim off Roker Beach.

Water companies in Britain have been criticized for dumping sewage into rivers and beaches, and the event took place in an area where campaigners and the government have been battling over the issue, per The Guardian.

British Triathlon said it would work closely with Sunderland City Council and the health authorities to establish the cause of the illnesses, The Guardian reported.

