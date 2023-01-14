57-year-old shot during robbery near Fort Worth smoke shop, police say

A 57-year-old man was shot during a robbery overnight Friday and the suspects are still at large, Fort Worth police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital around 12:40 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting victim who had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The man told police he was at the Vaughn Mart Smoke Shop near the East Berry Street and Vaughn Boulevard intersection when two men approached and said they were going to rob him. One of the suspects pulled out a firearm.

The victim told the officers that he ran, but heard a firearm being discharged. He endured a gunshot wound in the right leg, and the suspects took some of his personal property before leaving the scene.

There are no suspects in custody, according to police, and the Robbery Unit will assist with the investigation.