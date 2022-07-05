At 57, Elizabeth Hurley's Abs Are So Toned In Yellow String Bikini

Kayla Blanton
·2 min read

  • Elizabeth Hurley rocks a yellow bikini in a new Instagram touting her swimwear line.

  • “Let the sunshine in…..” she captioned the post.

  • The actress recently turned 57, for which she paid homage to one of her most iconic, risqué looks from the ’90s.

Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini collection is impressive, to say the least—the beachwear designer has a suit in pretty much every shade. But her latest Instagram shows off a sunny yellow bikini that seriously stands out.

In the first photo shared in a gallery, the 57-year-old leans up against a wall modeling the string-style two-piece with braided bottoms. In subsequent shots, she models the suit while riding a bicycle and then shows off a yellow and pink floral cover-up from her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Swimwear.

“Let the sunshine in….. 30% off our Sunshine edit, which includes all my favourite yellow pieces www.elizabethhurley.com 😘😘😘😘,” she captioned the post. The actress’ fans and followers loved the themed post. “It’s all about the 💛💛💛,” one person commented. “Stunner 😍,” another added. “#legend 🧨💥,” someone else wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

The Bedazzled star recently celebrated her 57th birthday, for which she modeled another happy yellow piece—a partially sheer, off-the-shoulder sundress by Versace. “Happy Birthday to meeeeeee 2022 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @versace @donatella_versace,” she captioned a series of shots in which she pranced around in a field wearing the garment.

If you weren’t aware, Hurley is a longtime Versace devotee—and most notably wore the label at the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which she attended alongside then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. The risqué black gown made fashion history with its high-slit and safety-pinned cutouts. So it makes sense that, in honor of such a milestone birthday, Hurley would pay homage to the moment with a similarly constructed dress.

Photo credit: Gareth Davies - Getty Images
Photo credit: Gareth Davies - Getty Images

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

After sharing her yellow Versace look, she posed in a fluorescent pink minidress with cutouts and chainlink accents. “Having a @versace moment ❤️❤️,” she captioned the post. Fans immediately noticed its call to the ’90s, but at the time she wore the original dress, Hurley had no clue it would leave such a mark.

“I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” she recalled in a 2019 interview with Harper’s BAZAAR for which she recreated the iconic look. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.” A PR agency helped her find the last-minute outfit, and she threw it on in her one-bedroom apartment.

Hurley’s recreation of it for BAZAAR was tweaked to include one long sleeve, making it a bit more “demure,” Hurley explained. But she let it be known that the original dress still fits.“Just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today,” she said. “It wouldn’t be appropriate!”

