56-year-old man never returned from trail ride. Then NC cops found his ATV in a creek

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read
Screengram from Google Maps

The body of a missing North Carolina man was found a few hundred yards downstream from his overturned ATV after he disappeared on a trail ride over the weekend.

A dive team found Paul Shannon Geber in Mary’s Creek on Sunday, March 13, nearly 24 hours after he first set off from his home on Whitney Road in Graham, North Carolina. Family members told law enforcement the 56-year-old went ATV riding on some nearby trails but never came home.

Graham, a city of roughly 17,000 people, is about 30 miles west of Durham.

“The family is very appreciative to everyone involved in looking for Mr. Geber. I am asking that everyone keep this family in their thoughts and prayers,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said in a news release. “I’ve been here throughout the day and I am so proud of our partnership with all of these agencies who came together in searching for Mr. Geber.”

Geber was reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, — nearly three hours after he left the house at 4:55 p.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional deputies as well as personnel from Alamance County Emergency Management, N.C. Emergency Management, the Eli Whitney Fire Department, the Elon Fire Department, Alamance County EMS and Alamance County Rescue were called in to help with the search.

The teams set up a command post in the parking lot of a nearby elementary school, the sheriff’s office said, and a helicopter from the N.C. Highway Patrol was deployed to aid their efforts.

Law enforcement wasn’t able to ping Geber’s cell phone, which his provider said appeared to be turned off.

“As weather conditions continued to deteriorate with falling temperatures and gusty winds, more resources were called in as the search for Mr. Geber continued throughout the night,” the sheriff’s office said.

Several off-duty deputies stepped in to help with the search by early morning on March 13. Drones, helicopters, K9 Search and Rescue Teams and an underwater rescue team were also being utilized. Then, about 12 hours after he was reported missing, a special response team found Geber’s ATV overturned in Mary’s Creek.

The dive team’s initial search for Geber was unsuccessful, but a second sweep farther down the creek led them to his body just before 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Geber was found about 350 yards from his ATV in Mary’s Creek, which flows into the Haw River.

His ATV was reportedly found about 2,200 feet from where the creek meets the river.

Law enforcement said they immediately notified the family. A total of 16 agencies and 76 individuals were involved in the search.

Birthday party shooting leaves 2 dead, including 15-year-old, North Carolina cops say

71-year-old skier who vanished from Oregon ski area is found dead off the course

Georgia teen vanished in South Carolina one year ago. What we know as search continues

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Prosecutors to ask judge to detain ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday will ask a judge to detain former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio pending trial on a conspiracy charge for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, saying they had "compelling evidence" of his guilt and fear he may try to flee or obstruct justice. In a 21-page court filing on Monday, the Justice Department said it had damning encrypted messages exchanged between Tarrio and other Proud Boys who were invited to participate in a new chapter Tarrio created in December 2020 called the "Ministry of Self Defense" or "MOSD."

  • In rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial. At the same time, however, prosecutors asked permission to refile the criminal charges again, saying that apart from the Oath Keeper militia members who are facing seditious conspiracy charges, the defendant is facing "the most serious offenses charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol." In the filing, prosecutors said they had made a mistake by failing to secure an indictment or criminal information against Texas resident Lucas Denney within 30 days of his Dec. 13, 2021 arrest, as required by the Speedy Trial Act.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just so powerful': Youth group sings Ukrainian anthem before Ottawa Senators game

    Lana Pastuszak says she knows it will be emotional when she steps out to perform the Ukrainian national anthem before the Ottawa Senators game at the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night. The 18-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian will be joined by other members of Plast Ottawa, a Ukrainian youth organization that has been selected to sing the anthem to show support during the Russian invasion. Last week, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk announced the team would play the Ukrainian national anthem befo