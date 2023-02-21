56-year-old hiker dies in the Grand Canyon during trek to Colorado River and back

A 56-year-old hiker from Wisconsin died during a trek to the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, park officials said.

Rescuers responded to the unresponsive hiker from Pewaukee around 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, the National Park Service said in a Feb. 21 release.

The man had planned a day trip out-and-back hike to the Colorado River on the Bright Angel Trail, which is below Havasupai Gardens.

But when rescuers reached the man on the trail around 3:30 p.m., he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating his death.

The Bright Angel Trail is a popular trail into the Grand Canyon. It’s a 15-mile out-and-back hike with a 4,460-foot elevation change.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

Story continues

Beloved climber who lived in Yosemite cave for 13 years dies ice climbing in Canada

Missing hiker’s body found on snowy peak month after vanishing, California officials say

Man hiking with scout troop dies after friends rush to save him, Texas officials say