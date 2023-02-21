56-year-old hiker dies in the Grand Canyon during trek to Colorado River and back

Helena Wegner
·2 min read
Ty Karlovetz/National Park Service

A 56-year-old hiker from Wisconsin died during a trek to the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, park officials said.

Rescuers responded to the unresponsive hiker from Pewaukee around 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, the National Park Service said in a Feb. 21 release.

The man had planned a day trip out-and-back hike to the Colorado River on the Bright Angel Trail, which is below Havasupai Gardens.

But when rescuers reached the man on the trail around 3:30 p.m., he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating his death.

The Bright Angel Trail is a popular trail into the Grand Canyon. It’s a 15-mile out-and-back hike with a 4,460-foot elevation change.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

  • Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

  • Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

  • Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

  • Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

  • First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

  • Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

  • Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

  • Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

  • Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

  • Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

Beloved climber who lived in Yosemite cave for 13 years dies ice climbing in Canada

Missing hiker’s body found on snowy peak month after vanishing, California officials say

Man hiking with scout troop dies after friends rush to save him, Texas officials say

Latest Stories

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Major winter storm to be highly disruptive across Ontario

    Parts of Ontario are expected to see a dangerous wintry mix of ice, freezing rain, and snow starting on Wednesday.

  • High-impact winter storm targets millions across Ontario this week

    A high-impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • Heavy overnight snowfall blankets Calgary

    Calgary drivers had a slippery Tuesday morning commute after the city, along with much of southern Alberta, was hit with a major snowfall overnight. Southern sections of Calgary recieved upwards of 30 centimetres of snow and smaller totals were observed in the north, according to Environment Canada. "Snow will taper off from north to south today," the agency said on its website. Calgary Transit tweeted Tuesday morning that CTrains were running about 10 minutes behind schedule because of the snow

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Heavy snow takes aim at Quebec as temperatures take a serious tumble

    Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.

  • Massive blizzard to hit South Dakota, Minnesota: Tuesday forecast

    A monster winter storm that could bring ice, blizzard conditions and travel disruptions will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast.

  • Death toll rises as Turkey hit by two new powerful earthquakes

    A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

  • Winter storm warnings blanket West as 'major outbreak of Arctic air' moves in: Monday weather news

    The Pacific Northwest and Rockies will be hit with heavy snow and strong winds Monday in a storm that is expected to move east later this week.

  • Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

    Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

  • Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

  • Turkey earthquake: Deadly new tremor traps people under rubble

    At least six people die in new tremors, weeks after massive quakes devastated the same region.

  • Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

    MILAN (Reuters) -Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups. The warning comes as Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors -- the lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

  • Lots of snow, and very low: Here’s what to expect for this week’s storm in California

    Forecasts show light dustings of snow could develop in parts of the Sacramento Valley.

  • Low tide leaves Venice canals almost dry

    STORY: Venice canals are almost dry after exceptionally low tidesmaking it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some waterways The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factorsincluding lack of rain, a high-pressure system, a full moon and sea currentsWeeks of dry weather have raised fears of another drought after last summer's emergencywith the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to environmental groupsItaly's longest river, the 'Po', has 61% less water than normal at this time of yearLast July Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Powhich accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and suffered its worst drought for 70 years

  • Cyclone Freddy heads for Mauritius and Madagascar

    STORY: Mauritius grounded flights and shut its stock exchange on Monday (February 20) as tropical cyclone Freddy approached the island.The storm, packing winds of up to 75 miles per hour, poses a direct threat to Mauritius, the island nation's weather service has said.It warned that a storm surge is "likely to cause coastal inundation" in risk areas.Video verified by Reuters showed strong winds and waves hitting an oceanfront hotel.Water could be seen entering the lobby as guests and staff looked on.Authorities on the island of Madagascar, around 700 miles west of Mauritius, said they were expecting a direct hit by late Tuesday (February 21).Emergency teams there are braced for heavy rains, floods and landslides in four regions.In recent years the Indian Ocean's islands and Mozambique, on Africa's coast, have been hit by a string of deadly storms.Homes have been destroyed, crops ruined and thousands forced to flee.

  • Winter is back. Here's how cold, and snowy, it'll get over the next few days

    The warmer-than-usual temperatures that some in Alberta have enjoyed over the past several weeks will soon come to an abrupt and snowy end. Parts of the province, including Calgary and the southern Foothills, will be blanketed with heavy snowfall set to begin on Sunday night, with some areas seeing up to 40 centimetres of snow accumulate over the coming days. Weather models have forecasted that the worst of it will be around the mountain parks and Calgary may see maximum of 30 centimetres by Tue

  • New Zealand needs to rebuild for weather resilience, PM says

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After last week's damaging cyclone, New Zealand needs to rebuild with more resilient infrastructure to cope with more frequent and intense weather events, the prime minister said Tuesday. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has described Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread damage on New Zealand’s North Island and claimed 11 lives, as the country’s most damaging natural disaster in at least a generation. The cyclone followed another storm two weeks earlier that swam

  • Southern California winter storm could bring snow to Santa Monica Mountains

    The storm is expected to be "a snowmaker of the likes we have not seen for many years," a National Weather Service forecaster said, with snow as low as 1,500 feet elevation.