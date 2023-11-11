With 56% institutional ownership, HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, HashiCorp's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 56% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about HashiCorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HashiCorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

HashiCorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see HashiCorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in HashiCorp. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In HashiCorp's case, its Top Key Executive, Armon Dadgar, is the largest shareholder, holding 9.3% of shares outstanding. With 7.2% and 6.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, 2018 Mitchell Hashimoto Separate Property Trust Dated 10-30-18 and Mayfield Fund, L.L.C. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that David McJannet, the CEO has 1.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of HashiCorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in HashiCorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$3.8b, and insiders have US$469m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over HashiCorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 13%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.3%, of the HashiCorp stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HashiCorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HashiCorp you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

