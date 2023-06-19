At 56, Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs in High-Slit Gown and Fans Lose It

At 56, Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs in High-Slit Gown and Fans Lose It

Halle Berry showed off toned legs in a high-slit gown on Instagram.

“Subtle Tuesday serve,” she captioned the post.

The actress has been hard at work strength training for a new role.

Halle Berry is clearly in her high-slit era. In March, the actress made waves with her thigh-baring, floral-embellished Oscars gown and after-party mini dress that showed off her toned legs, and this week, she took to Instagram to show off another leg-baring style. In a mirror selfie, she rocked a silver high-slit dress—a look she dubbed a “subtle Tuesday serve.”

Like her Tamara Ralph Academy Awards ensemble, the dress’ slit peaked near her waist, and Berry posed with a knee pop to show off the detail. She also wore smokey makeup, long tousled waves, and strappy heels.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were taken aback by the sultry moment. “Ow! 🔥❤️,” one person commented. “BEAUTY AT ITS FINEST ✨🥂,” another added. “The legs are legging 🐈⬛,” someone else wrote.

It’s possible that, as of late, Berry is intentionally choosing outfits that show off the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym in preparation for a new role, which she called “a physical challenge like never before” in a March 3 Instagram. In the clip, she conquered an intense workout that included weighted squats, kettlebell swings, and more. “The film is called Never Let Go and I’ll be sharing the BTS of my fitness journey!” she added.

According to Deadline, Never Let Go is a horror film that follows Berry as a mother of twins who has been tormented by an evil spirit and ultimately faces a terrifying fight for survival. The project is currently in production.

When it’s not leg day, Berry’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, switches things up with a variety of workouts including agility runs, ab circuits, and more—many of which Berry shares in her weekly “Fitness Friday” Instagrams.

“What I love about @peterleethomas is he comes up with new exercises that give me new ways to challenge myself and keep the workouts fun!” she wrote under one clip.

Watching any of them is enough to make you tired, but for Berry, the hard work has clearly paid off.

You Might Also Like