56,000 battery packs recalled after being home fire hazards, causing a warehouse fire

A lithium-ion attery meant to power cordless window shades has caused fires, which is why Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic has recalled about 57,450 in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated simply the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

That’s apparently not an idle concern, as Ningbo Dooya Mechanic knows of “five reports of the batteries overheating in consumer homes, one report of a battery overheating in a commercial factory, and one report of a fire in a commercial warehouse.”

This covers battery packs with model No. PN 62203000 and “2550mAh” with no PO number or Nos. 231866, 223081, 225204, 226910, 4200007528, 4200007887, 4200007888; and model No. MT03-0305-069003. They were sold at brick-and-mortar window treatment stores such as 3 Day Blinds, Budget Blinds, Blinds to Go and The Shade Store and online by Blinds.com.

Contact Ningbo to get a free replacement battery pack. You can either register online at Ningbo’s recall site or call at 888-943-2391, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m., Eastern time.