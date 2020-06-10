5,500 residents from 40 dorms have resumed work: MOM

Workers wearing protective masks assemble for a briefing at a construction site of a dormitory on 9 June 2020 in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A total of 5,500 residents from 40 dormitories have resumed work, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (10 June).

These dorms and 20 others were the first batch to be cleared of COVID-19 last week, the MOM and the Inter-agency Task Force (ITF) announced previously.

Since then, dorm operators, employers and migrant workers in these dorms have been taking steps for the resumption of work. These include arranging staggered pick-up/drop-off timing with employers, confirming or updating the residential addresses of their workers on MOM’s database, and ensuring that workers download FWMOMCare to update health status and report residence location and TraceTogether to facilitate contact tracing.

For the 20 dorms which have not completed all three steps, the delays were due to mismatches in addresses provided by employers in the Online Foreign Worker Address System, dorm operators’ records, and migrant workers through FWMOMCare, and workers who have not downloaded the required mobile applications.

Forward Assurance & Support Teams are working to assist dorm operators, employers and migrant workers to resolve these issues.

On Monday, the ITF added another 30 dormitories with about 8,400 residents to the list of cleared dormitories.

