$550+ Million Smart Transducer Markets, 2026

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transducers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart transducers should grow from $375 million in 2021 to $551.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report provides an overview of the global market for smart transducers and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, format, operation, application, end-user, and region.

With the adoption of the IEEE 1451 standard, the use of smart transducers has significantly increased in the industrial, medical and other applications, where control is being decentralized to the transducing site.

Smart transducers are devices in a measurement environment that can carry out the core functions of transduction/actuation, signal conditioning, signal conversion, computation, control, memory and communication.

Smart transducers also incorporate added functionalities such as self-identification, self-test/diagnostics, and automatic calibration and compensation. Many smart transducer systems are designed for mass-market applications, where low manufacturing costs are essential.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the smart transducers market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global smart transducers market.

Key Findings

North America's market for smart transducers should grow from $143.4 million in 2021 to $200.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

APAC's market for smart transducers should grow from $89.9 million in 2021 to $132.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, market estimation for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of the current and potential market size and revenue forecast for smart transducers, and corresponding market share analysis by transducer type, variety, operation, application, end user industry, and geographic region

Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), industry structure, regulatory landscape, and COVID-19 impact assessment on the progress of this market

Detailed review of the current market scenario for smart or intelligent transducers, industry value chain analysis, and the future direction of this market

Porter's five forces analysis of smart transducers market with each of the frameworks outlined and graphically depicted

Review of the patents released/granted in the recent years for smart transducers systems

Insight into the recent industry activities, competitive benchmarking of key players in the market, and their company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Ametek Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Industry Overview

Configuration Support

Communications in Smart Transducer Networks

Computer-aided Configuration

OMG Smart Transducer Interface Standard Description

Future of Smart Transducers

Impact of COVID-19

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Active Transducers

Passive Transducers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Format

Analog Smart Transducers

Digital Smart Transducers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Operation

Mechanical Transducers

Electrical Transducers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Electromagnetic

Electromechanical

Electrochemical

Electroacoustic

Photoelectric

Thermoelectric

Radio Acoustic

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare and Biomedical

Other Industries

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Airmar Technology Corp.

Ametek Inc.

Asg-Jergens Inc.

Endevco Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer A/S

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LEM International Sa

Norbar Torque Tools Ltd.

Raymarine Plc

Siemens Ag

Stellar Technology

TE Connectivity Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v42x4m

