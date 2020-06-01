Up to 550,000 children stuck at home as councils across the country continue to defy ministers and tell schools not to open

St Albans Catholic Primary School welcomed back students this morning - David Rose for The Telegraph

Up to 550,000 primary school pupils were kept at home on Monday morning after more than 50 councils opposed Boris Johnson's plan to reopen classrooms to Reception, Year One and Year Six students.

Councils across England sided with teaching unions that have argued it is still not safe to send pupils back to school, with the rate of coronavirus infection in some areas still high.

At least 54 councils told schools not to reopen on June 1, or left the decision up to headteachers.

More than half a million primary school pupils who would have gone back to school on Monday could still be at home, receiving home schooling from their parents or filling in worksheets online.

Schools in Brighton and Hove, Calderdale, East Yorkshire and the Wirral have been told to stay closed, while some councils in London have told schools they can make up their own minds, even though the virus level is lower in the capital.

Greenwich, Harrow and Islington councils all said local authority schools under their jurisdiction could remain closed.

Academy schools across England are able to make their own decision on reopening since they are independent of local authority control.

On Monday morning, teachers were pictured scanning the foreheads of pupils on their way into the building to test for a fever, which can be caused by the virus.

Schools marked out work spaces on the floor to encourage social distancing between pupils, while teachers have been instructed to stay with their class groups at all times to enforce "bubbles" of students and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged the June 1 start date for primary schools is controversial, admitting in a press conference last month that it would not be possible everywhere.

“Now I acknowledge that a June first opening may not be possible for all schools but the government will continue to support and work with the sector to ensure that any schools experiencing difficulties are able to open more widely as soon as possible,” he said.

One million people will be able to return to work once schools open

Teaching unions have called on the Government to delay school start times or publish evidence showing it is safe for children to return.

Many parents, worried by the debate on children and coronavirus, have kept their children at home.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow education secretary, took to Twitter on Sunday night to raise questions about the school return the next day.

"Tonight parents of children expected to attend school tomorrow across will be agonising about the choice they are about to make," she said.

"Will they be safe? Am I doing the right thing? Will their teaching staff be at risk? Will our family be at risk? Will there be a spike in the R rate?"

The Government has insisted it is safe for children to return since the effects on young people are minimal, and pointed to the developmental risks of keeping young children out of school for too long.