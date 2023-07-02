Woman taken into custody after pointing possible rifle at Belton officer, police say

A Belton woman was taken into custody after pointing a weapon at a police officer Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at 3:42 p.m. on calls of a critical incident involving a woman with suicidal ideations, according to Lieutenant Mary Bruegge, a spokeswoman for the Belton Police Department.

The 55-year-old woman was potentially under the influence, Bruegge said.

She is alleged to have pointed a rifle at a Belton police officer. The woman then retreated within her residence.

A Cass County crisis negotiator was called to the scene shortly after.

Belton, Cass County and Raymore S.W.A.T teams assisted in bringing the woman outside the home and taking her into custody by 7:07 p.m., Bruegge said.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.