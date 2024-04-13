55 Old Photos That Are Actually So, So Wild To See Now

1.Here's a little sample of what teenagers were looking for in a partner in 1955.

2.Here's what a child's car seat looked like in the 1930s and '40s.

H. Armstrong Roberts / H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock

3.Here is the "Mona Lisa" next to a copy painted by one of da Vinci's students. The copy is better preserved, so we can more clearly picture what the "Mona Lisa" looked like when it was first painted. (And y'all — she has eyebrows!)

AFP PHOTO / JEAN-PIERRE MULLER-JAVIER SORIANO (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images

4.Here's the original model for Mount Rushmore, showing it was supposed to have full busts along with the heads.

Vintage Images / Getty Images

5.Here is what the first Taco Bell looked like. You can find it at their headquarters in California.

6.And here is one of their original menus.

7.Here's who the Wendy's logo was based on — Wendy Morse, whose father Dave Thomas founded the fast food chain. You can see a younger version of her here.

Will & Deni Mcintyre / Getty Images

8.Here's what a ticket to Disneyland looked like in 1997 — and how much it cost.

9.Here is a recipe for Girl Scout Cookies from 1922, when Girl Scouts would actually make the cookies themselves.

10.Here are some 1960s tips to remain "feminine" as you smoke cigarettes.

11.And here's Betty Crocker's advice for women.

12.Here is a depiction of prisoners using the first version of the treadmill at Brixton Prison in London in 1825. Treadmills were originally invented to help prisoners "atone" for their crimes.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Via Hulton Archive/Getty Images

13.Here is one of the original 1930s Shell gas stations.

14.Here is one of the original Jolly Roger pirate flags — only two currently exist worldwide.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

15.Here is a diary entry from the day WWI ended.

16.And here's what a draft notice looked like during WWII.

17.Here is the actual bus that Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on.

Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

18.Here is the first and third-class menu from the night the Titanic sank.

19.Here's the evolution of the Dunkin' Donuts logo.

20.Here's a look back at how much things cost in the '90s.

21.And here's a $170 bill for a semester at Harvard from 1869.

Story continues

22.Here's a version of a selfie stick from 1997, from a book titled 99 More Unuseless Japanese Inventions.

23.Here is one of the cards people across America received in the mail in the '60s when zip codes were first created.

24.Here is a list of tips to help prevent the spread of influenza, which are super weird to look at post-COVID lockdown.

25.Here's what women's bathing suits looked like in the 1890s.

V&a Images / Getty Images

26.Here's one of the original sketches for the game Super Mario Bros., done using graph paper.

27.Here's what letters to Santa looked like in 1897.

28.Here's what the Hollywood sign used to look like — it actually used to say "Hollywoodland."

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

29.Here is how much you would receive on average if you lost a limb at work in 1890.

30.This is what Sprite cans used to look like.

31.And this is what the original Mountain Dew looked like.

32.This is what reclining seats on aircrafts used to look like.

Authenticated News / Getty Images

33.And here is an example of a first-class lounge on a 1960s airplane.

Marka / Touring Club Italiano/Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

34.Here is an example of a classified ad from 1865.

35.Here's a list of causes of death in London in 1632.

36.Here's what "party food" looked like in the 1950s.

37.Here's what house and mortgage prices were like in the late '50s/early '60s.

38.Here's a hospital bill for giving birth from 1930.

39.Here are the top 50 songs of 1972.

40.Here's what New York subway cars used to look like.

Check out more vintage subway cars here. Richard Levine / Corbis via Getty Images

41.Here's what Times Square looked like in 1940.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

42.Here's an old printing press setup that explains the origin of the words "uppercase" and "lowercase."

43.Here is the original Xbox prototype.

44.And here's what an old one-game Nintendo gaming console from 1982 looked like.

45.Here's what was in cough syrup in the 1800s.

46.And here's an old nursing kit from the early 1900s that has cocaine tablets, back when it was used as medicine.

47.Here's an old newspaper ad for Jaws when it first came out.

48.Here are instructions for turning on lights in a home, back when houses first began to incorporate electricity.

49.Here are newspapers from when JFK died and from when humankind first stepped foot on the moon.

50.Here is the original list of basketball rules, created in 1891.

Chris Hondros / Getty Images

51.Here's what a $5 bill looked like in 1896.

52.Here's what the Statue of Liberty looked like as it was being built in Paris.

Musee Bartholdi/Authenticated News / Getty Images, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

53.Here's what your average work desk looked like in 1966.

54.Here are examples throughout history of people saying the exact same things about the younger generations.

55.And finally, here's an instructional video about using the internet from 1997 that made me realize just how much has changed in the last 27 years.