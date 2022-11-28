55+ last minute Apple Cyber Monday deals you can still shop—Apple pencil, iPads, AirPods

Shop deals on Beats, iPads, Apple Watches and more before Cyber Monday ends.

Updated 6:45PM ET: Apple deals are rolling out for Cyber Monday. We're tracking the latest markdowns on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, laptops and more, and we'll keep you posted about the best deals as we go. - Daniel Donabedian, Deals Writer

Whether you're searching for Cyber Monday savings on major tech devices like MacBook Airs or smaller accessories like the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, there are tons of Apple deals still available. If you hurry, you can make the most of the best sales on Apple iPads, iPhones and more right now. With only a few hours left for Cyber Monday, here are the best Apple deals we recommend checking out.

Featured Cyber Monday Apple deals

Apple Watch SE deal

Grab the Apple Watch SE while the Cyber Monday deals are still here.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and it's on sale right now for Cyber Monday. Our experts already found it to be one of the most affordable options available for smartwatch lovers, and you can grab it for just $229—$20 off its regular price.

Apple Watch SE for $229 (Save $20)

Beats Studio Buds deal

Get $60 off Beats Studio Buds right now at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Looking for the perfect gift for the Beats fanatic in your life? For Cyber Monday, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds on sale, as you can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds for 40% off—slashing their original $149.95 price to just $89.95.

Beats Studio Buds for $89.95 (Save $60)

Best iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T

Get markdowns on iPhones for Cyber Monday 2022.

If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these three amazing deals.

Best iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

Score an iPad for less this Cyber Monday.

If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

Best Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

These are the best Apple Watch deals for Cyber Monday 2022.

According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 RED 41mm (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

Best MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Run, don't walk, to pick up the M1 MacBook Air this Cyber Monday.

Best Apple headphone deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, AirPods Pro and more

Apple headphones and Beats are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $189.99—$60 off the original $249.99 price.

Best Apple TV deals

Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV

Apple TVs are on sale right now for Cyber Monday 2022.

Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K 32GB at a sweet deal of $99.98—$70 off of the original $169.98 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

The best Apple Pencil deals at Amazon, Adorama, and QVC

Apple Pencils are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Best Apple AirTag deals

The Apple AirTag is on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Apple Magic Keyboard deals

Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Best Apple accessories

Shop Apple accessories on sale for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

Does Apple have Cyber Monday deals?

Apple is running a major promotion for Cyber Monday where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Cyber Monday sales often match and exceed the best prices offered throughout the year. You can save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're tracking the best Apple Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more.

