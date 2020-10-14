This 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV is an absolute steal, but it’s selling fast

In one of our most astonishing Prime Day deals, Amazon is slashing 20% off the already-low price of this

Samsung Q60T Series 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV

. Originally $750, you can now get it for just $600. This TV just came out in February and we’ve only seen one $100 price drop since then. Not only is this the lowest price we’ve seen on this TV, but it also matches the lowest price we could find for any 4K TV of this size currently. Note that the other sizes also have generous price reductions. If you prefer an OLED TV, check out this Sony 4K TV deal.



If you’re used to an ordinary HDTV, you can expect a must clearer and crisper picture quality from this Samsung TV. 4K TVs have about four times the pixels as a 1080p TV. If you can remember what a standard-definition TV looked like, you’re looking at a similar upgrade from HD to 4K UHD as you experienced when moving from SD to HD. This Samsung also supports HDR (high dynamic range), which means you’ll get color detail you wouldn’t get in an ordinary TV. And the QLED display means you’ll see more color saturation and definition as well. The quantum dots create over a billion different shades, and LED backlights help improve contrast.

The Samsung Q60T Series also has all the ports and smart functionality you could need. You get 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Composite, and cable/satellite input. It comes with a OneRemote that automatically finds and controls all your favorite devices, includes a Universal Guide to help you search all your streaming channels (including Netflix), and has Alexa built right in so you can control your smart devices from your couch.

This TV is one of the most budget-friendly 4K TVs you’ll find right now, but it only has a 60Hz refresh rate and the processor is not as powerful as it could be. If you’re looking for a premium 4K TV, you should check out our other Prime Day 4K TV deals. That said, this Samsung TV will be a definite upgrade from your old HDTV, with more colors, a better picture, and improved smart functionality coming at a low price. Once priced at $750, the 55-inch version drops to just $600 for Prime Day. That’s $150 in savings on what is already a great-value TV. We don’t expect this price to last past today, so act fast if you want to snag this deal.





