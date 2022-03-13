At 55, Halle Berry Shows Off Super Toned Legs in Bikini While Skateboarding in New IG Post

Kayla Blanton
·3 min read
  • Halle Berry rocked a bikini while showing off her skateboarding skills in a new post announcing the return of her #FitnessFriday Instagram series.

  • “Always work to be the best version of yourself while landing on two feet..or four wheels 😅,” she wrote.

  • To re-launch the series, she and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas shared simple exercises for a full-body workout.

Halle Berry has been pretty busy with work lately—her latest film, Moonfall just released, and she has two projects in post-production. Which explains why she took a break from sharing her weekly Instagram series #FitnessFriday. But it’s finally back with some fool-proof moves for maximum strength and tone.

The 55-year-old announced the series’ return on March 4 with a photo of her skateboarding in bikini bottoms and a cropped white tee looking incredibly toned. “Let’s get fit on this #FitnessFriday with @respin! Who’s joining us?💪🏽,” she captioned the post.

“Wow. The new 50+. Rock it girl,” one person commented. “Sexy and dope at the same d*mn time!!!” another added. “Ugh you are so friggin cool,” someone else wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

In additional posts from the same shoot, Berry skated down the street alongside her good friend and personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. “Always work to be the best version of yourself while landing on two feet..or four wheels 😅,” she wrote under one shot. “It’s important to encourage yourself and others throughout your fitness journey,” she captioned another. “Let’s get moving!”

Over on rē•spin’s Instagram—the Bruised star’s fitness and lifestyle brand—Berry and Thomas demonstrated some classic exercises to easily achieve a full-body workout, with the added bonus of a serene local to workout in—a breathtaking garden. The exercises included kettlebell swings with squat jumps, squat variations, resistance band training, push-ups, and more. Berry demonstrated using a water jug as a weight, proving just how accessible the moves can be. (This isn’t the first time she’s broken a sweat with a household item. In January, she trained using only a towel as equipment.) You can watch the full workout below.

“We challenge you to do as many of the exercises as you can, 20/25 reps for 3/5 rounds,” the video’s caption reads. “Stay tuned for new workouts coming soon. Let’s get fit!”

Followers were excited by the update. “Love this!!! Moving in nature heals and replenishes in so many ways!!!” one person commented. “*immediately picks up water jug and walks outside,*” another wrote. “On my to-do list for tomorrow 💪🏾💪🏾🔥🔥😍,” someone else added.

In all of their #FitnessFriday challenges, Thomas and Berry move intentionally and slowly, focusing on form. It’s the best way to stay safe and see results. “It’s key to move with control rather than prioritizing speed,” Thomas told Shape in January. “Slower is usually harder, faster is usually easier, and people do things fast to rush through them so they can just get it done, which can result in injury.”

As Berry said, there are plenty of more workouts where that one came from. And with her aspirational Instagram posts (I mean, not only does Berry look 🔥, but she kills those workouts!) and workout inspo, her feed is giving us yet another reason to look forward to Fridays!

