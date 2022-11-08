55+ Best gift ideas for kids of all ages

The 58 best gifts for kids 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's never too early to get a start on your holiday shopping, especially if you're working with a limited budget and hoping to score some good deals. To make your gift shopping easier, we've put together a list of over 50 awesome toys and games for kids of all ages.

Join The Carpool. Subscribe to our monthly newsletter for expert guidance on your parenting journey.

From the hottest new toys out this year to old favorites from years past, we have a great selection at a variety of price points. These are the best Christmas gifts for kids of 2022, according to Reviewed. To make sure you find a gift appropriate for the kid in your life, you can check out our selection of toys and games by age:

All ages Toddlers Ages 3 to 9 Pre-teens and teens

►Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

Gifts for kids

1. For kids who like projects: Kiwi Crate

KiwiCo offers STEM activity kits for kids of all ages.

A subscription to Kiwi Crate is the gift that keeps on giving long after the excitement of the Holidays has waned. Whether you have a toddler or a teenager, Kiwi has a box that's designed just for them.

While pre-readers will need some adult assistance to follow the directions, the projects included in each box are fun, creative and educational. My kids loved their recent human body-themed Kiwi crate, and editor-in-chief David Kender's son is also a fan.

From $16 at Kiwi Co.

2. For kids who like game night: A fun game for all ages

Gifts for kids 2019: Bugs in the Kitchen

Looking for a new contender for your favorite board game? Bugs in the Kitchen is loads of fun for all ages. Guide the battery-operated bug into your "trap" by strategically adjusting the utensil maze.

The fast-moving game is entertaining for children ages 5 and up, and once it's set up doesn't require any reading so that kids can even play it by themselves.

$27 at Amazon

Story continues

Gifts for kids

3. For kids who are learning to count: A talking cookie jar

Gifts for kids 2019: Count and Learn Cookie Jar

Want to raise a math whiz? Start your baby on the path to counting with the Learning Journey Counting Cookie Jar. The adorable red cookie jar comes with 10 chocolate chip "cookies" and two different modes of play that introduce counting and numbers (plus it has a really funny little voice).

A great choice for babies as young as 6 months, this cookie jar will keep them laughing—and learning—until about age 2.

$30 at Amazon

4. For kids who are beginning builders: A big bag of giant blocks

Gifts for Kids 2019: Mega Blocks

Building blocks are a great way to encourage small motor coordination, but classic wooden blocks can be heavy for little hands. Mega Blocks are made from colorful, lightweight plastic, and can be clicked together to build tall towers and other structures.

This set includes 80 blocks—some with curved shapes—as well as a zippered bag for easy clean-up and storage.

$25 at Amazon

5. For early learners: Choppin' Fun Learning Pot

Gifts for kids: Choppin' Fun Learning Pot

For toddlers and preschoolers, the Choppin' Fun Learning Pot is a fun, hands-on way for them to learn about colors, numbers and foods while they play. Chop the snap-apart veggies and then drop them in the pot to cook up delicious "recipes" like rainbow soup.

$16 at Amazon

6. For kids who are crawling: Pull-back vehicles

Gifts for Kids 2019: Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles

Many of the toys marketed to pre-walkers are really boring, but not so this set of Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles. What makes these soft cars and trucks so fun is that you can rev up the wheels and race them around the house. The set includes a school bus, car, fire truck and police car, and our executive editor TJ Donegan is a fan because they go fast, don't make a lot of noise, and don't damage walls or furniture.

$20 at Amazon

7. For kids who love to clean: Let's Play House! Dust! Sweep! Mop!

Gifts for kids: Melissa & Doug Sweep! Dust! Mop!

Put them to work helping you clean while they have fun, with Melissa & Doug's Dust! Sweep! Mop! set. The wooden set includes a broom, mop and duster so they have all the tools they need to do a thorough job.

$22 at Amazon

8. For kids who love the playground: Their very own ball pit

Gifts for kids: Ball Pit

If you've spent any time at indoor playgrounds you know that the ball pit is the hot spot for the toddler set, but it's also a cesspool of germs. You can create your very own—less germy—version at home with a Play Tent and Pop-up ball pit.

Toddlers and pre-walkers will love exploring the two tunnels, and it comes with a carrying case so you can fold it up and store it when not in use. One thing worth noting: The balls have to be purchased separately and come in batches of 200.

$40 at Amazon

9. For better imaginative play: A 3-D play carpet

Gifts for kids: IVI 3D Play Carpet

No space for a train table? Get them a 3-D play carpet instead! Designed by an architect (who is also a mom), the colorful carpets come in five different designs—mini-city, beach house, farm, playhouse and traffic—and four different sizes.

Kids will love steering the wooden vehicles through the streets, and parents will love that the carpets can be rolled up and stored when not in use.

$99 at Amazon

10. For toddlers who are sporty: An indoor bowling set

Gifts for Kids 2019: Crate and Kids Bowling Set

The long winter months can be torture for kids who prefer life on the sports field. Keep your tiny sports fan entertained during snow days with an Indoor Bowling Set. The pins and ball are made out of rubber, so you won't have to suffer through the cacophony of crashing bowling pins, and it comes with a pin set-up template as well as a see-through plastic backpack so the game can easily be transported out to the lawn once the weather turns.

$79 at Crate and Barrel

11. For busy toddlers: A Lovevery Play Kit subscription

The curated play kits from Lovevery are full of age-appropriate fun for little ones.

Looking for the perfect gift for the toddler in your life? Look no further than Lovevery Play Kits. The popular baby brand makes fantastic subscription kits for little ones, and it's full of high-quality toys that are sure to engage any toddler's senses.

From $36/month at Lovevery

12. For tiny gardeners: Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

Little kids are obsessed with this.

Every kid should have a play kitchen, and Fisher-Price is taking it to the next level with one that also includes a pretend garden, the Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen.

Toddlers and preschoolers will love "planting" their garden, gathering eggs, and mixing up smoothies in the kitchen—all while they learn important concepts like numbers, shapes and the alphabet.

$65 at Walmart

13. For kids who like to be on the move: Little Tikes Cozy Ice Cream Truck

Gifts for kids: Little Tikes Ice Cream Truck

If you're looking for a ride-on toy that will entertain your kid for hours, look no further than the Little Tikes Cozy Ice Cream Truck. Parents can push—or kids can peddle—this sweet little ride-on around the neighborhood and serve up (pretend) cones to all of their friends. It even plays a catchy ice cream truck tune to up the authentic factor.

$86 at Walmart

Gifts for kids

14. For kids who are in preschool: A Sago Mini subscription

Sago Mini Boxes are designed just for preschoolers.

If there's a preschooler on your gift list, a Sago Mini subscription is just the right gift. The monthly subscription boxes include three Montessori-inspired activities designed just for them, as well as collectible Sago Mini figures.

From $15/month at Sago Mini

15. For kids who are Bluey fans: Ultimate Caravan Adventure playset

For when the campsites are all booked, a fun play set from one of our favorite shows.

Go on an (imaginary) adventure with everyone's favorite animated character with the Bluey Ultimate Adventure Caravan Playset. The camper folds up and out to reveal a whole suit of bunk beds and play area, plus it comes with plenty of Bluey-approved accessories, including a marshmallow and a campfire!

It is sure to make playtime especially fun.

$22 at Amazon

16. For kids who are artistic: ArtSnacks for Kids

Gifts for kids: ArtSnacks for Kids

Encourage the artistically-inclined kids on your shopping list with an ArtSnacks for Kids box. Each box includes full-size premium art supplies, a palette for their paints, high-quality papers and a link to an instructional video taught by the founder of the company, an artist herself.

$49 at Walmart

17. For kids who like to "cook": Blues Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Playset

Gifts for kids: Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking play set

You can give your child all the fun of a play kitchen without having to cede an entire half of your living room thanks to the compact Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking playset.

The adorable little wooden stove comes with 42 different pieces including utensils, an oven mitt and a salt and pepper shaker. Kids will love that the reversible grill top turns into a sink, and parents will love that there's a built-in storage rack for all the little pieces.

$25 at Amazon

18. For screen-free entertainment: A box that tells them stories

Kids of all ages can easily insert the content cards into the Yoto Player.

If you've been looking for a screen-free way to hold your child's interest, a Yoto Player is the answer. Designed for children ages 3 to 10, it works with content cards that get inserted into the top of the player. The cards can play everything from full-length novels to short stories, kid-friendly meditations and educational lessons.

The best part about the Yoto Player? Kids can operate it without any adult assistance.

$100 at Amazon

19. For kids who love to read: A monthly book subscription

Gifts for Kids 2019: Bookroo

Encourage your child's love of reading with a book club subscription from Bookroo. Recommended for kids from newborn to age 10, Bookroo delivers hand-picked books right to your door every month.

Choose the appropriate club for your particular kid—board books, picture books, or chapter books—and get ready to explore a whole new world of children's literature.

From $16 at Bookroo

20. For kids who love space: Interactive Constellation and World Globe

Gifts for kids: 3-in-1 Interactive Globe

Bring the night sky right into their room with USA Toyz 3-in-1 Interactive Constellation and World Globe. During the day, kids can learn about geography on this colorful large globe, and at night simply plug it in and see the night sky come to life on the ceiling of their room. Spin the globe to watch the constellations change based on location.

$50 at Amazon

21. For kids who like getting mail: A magazine subscription

The magazine that is more than seven decades old wrote that moral courage means standing up for what you believe "even when it is hard."

Give them the gift of their very own monthly magazine subscription. No matter where their interests lie, there's an age-appropriate magazine that's just right. My animal-loving 9-year-old looks forward to getting Ranger Rick every month, and his sister is a big fan of Highlights for kids.

$30 for one year at Highlights

$15 for one year at Ranger Rick

22. For a fun family game: A funny guessing game

Gifts for kids: Headbanz

Hedbanz is quite honestly one of the best games to play with kids. It moves quickly so no one gets bored, and it almost always ends with someone laughing really hard. We got it as a gift several years ago and it's still one of our favorites.

$17 at Amazon

23. For cool imaginary play: An ice cream set

Gifts for kids 2019: Melissa & Doug Scoop Shop

Take their imaginative play to a delicious new level with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter. The self-contained set has everything your children need to run their very own scoop shop, including eight different flavors of ice cream, six toppings, two cones, a cup, an ice cream scooper, tongs, wooden spoon and even six pretend $1 bills.

$27 at Amazon

24. For the kid who wants a not-so-classic train set: Brio Disney Princess Castle set

Gifts for kids: Brio Disney Princess Train set

If you've got a kid who loves trains but doesn't love the traditional red-white-and-black color scheme, look no further than Brio's Disney Princess Castle train set.

The 18-piece set includes three magnetic train cars, plenty of wooden track and three figurines of popular Disney princesses Aurora, Belle and Cinderella. Plus, it's compatible with all other Brio train sets so your child can extend their track as far as their imagination can take them.

$145 at Amazon

25. For kids who like slime: Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel

Gifts for kids: Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Challenge Wheel

If your kids like slime and are fans of the Collins Key show on YouTube, they'll love this game. The Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel comes with everything they need to create fake food out of slime—and enjoy a little healthy competition while they're at it.

Players spin the wheel and compete to see who can create the most realistic-looking food from whichever three types of slime are hidden inside the wheel. It's gross, silly and lots of fun.

$10 at Amazon

26. For the kid who is a budding scientist: A crystal-growing lab

Best gifts and toys for 8-year-olds: Mega Crystal Growing Lab

Indulge their love of science with the Mega Crystal Growing Lab, a cool kit they can use to grow eight different colored crystals. When the crystal-growing is complete, they can be arranged on a light-up display base that can double as a night light, as well as a way to exhibit their experiments.

$40 at Amazon

27. For kids who dream of stardom: Their own microphone

Gifts for kids: Bonaok microphone

If the kid in your life dreams of one day performing on "America's Got Talent," why not encourage their aspirations with a wireless microphone? The Bonaok pairs wirelessly with Bluetooth so they can perform their best karaoke songs right at home. It also comes in a variety of bright and metallic hues so they can have one in their favorite color.

$31 at Amazon

28. For kids who love to play pretend: A charming picnic basket

Gifts for kids: Bigjigs Picnic Basket

No matter how inclement the weather outside may be, they can still go on a picnic with the Bigjigs Toys Picnic Basket. The charming basket comes with everything they need to host a picnic with stuffed animals, dolls or IRL friends. Plus, all the accessories are crafted from wood so they're both eco-friendly and durable, too.

$55 at Maisonette

29. For kids who are collectors: Bright Fairy Friends

Gifts for kids: Bright Fairy Friends

Bright Fairy Friends are adorable little dolls who arrive in their very own twinkling fairy jar. Each doll has light-up wings, and they come with six different fairy surprises like glitter jars and hair clips. You never know which BFF you're going to get, which means kids will definitely want to collect them all.

$11 at Amazon

30. For kids on the go: The best scooter

The Maxi Deluxe is our top choice for 3-wheel scooters.

Scooters are always a popular holiday gift, but if you're not sure which one to buy, we've taken the guesswork out of choosing the best scooter. Our kid testers all agree that the Micro Maxi is the perfect scooter for first-time riders. Not only does it come in a variety of colors, but it's easy to use and super fun to ride—plus it has awesome light-up wheels.

$155 at Amazon

31. For kids who like to create: Doodle Tiles

Gifts for kids: Doodle Tiles

If you've got a kid on your list who already has a collection of Magna-Tiles, take their building set to the next level with Doodle Tiles. The kit enables kids to create their own custom-designed magnetic tiles that they can mix with their set of standard Magna-Tiles. With a set of Doodle Tiles the only thing that will limit their creations is their imagination.

$30 at Amazon

32. For kids who love LEGO: A Super Mario building set

Best gifts and toys for 8-year-olds: Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle expansion set

LEGO sets are always popular come the holidays, but the classic gift has gotten even cooler with a Super Mario collaboration. Kids can build a course for Mario and his friends to travel, and then they can take it to the digital realm by pairing it with an app on a phone or tablet.

Cooler than a video game and good for building STEM skills, too.

$60 at Lego

33. For kids who love a surprise: A doll that blooms

Gifts for kids: Blume Skyrocket Rainbow Sparkle Surprise

Blume dolls are cute little dolls with big heads of hair that grow out of their flower pots when kids water them. The Skyrocket Rainbow Sparkle Surprise includes three glittery Blume dolls plus a rainbow that rains. The rainbow can be re-used again and again, and the flower pots can be repurposed to hold mini plants.

$20 at Amazon

34. For kids who love accessories: A Super Smalls jewelry set

Gifts for kids: Super Smalls Jewelry

If the kid on your gift list likes bling, Super Smalls is just the place to shop for them. The innovative brand carries a huge selection of accessories from ballgown-worthy faux emeralds, to bejeweled hair clips that will add just the right final touch to their holiday finery.

Shop Super Smalls

35. For kids who like to create: A Play-Doh oven

The Play-Doh kitchen is reasonably priced and provides hours of fun.

Play-Doh is a classic for good reason: it's fun, good for their small motor skills and engages their imaginations. The Play-Doh Magic Oven comes with all the gadgets they need to "bake" up pies, cakes and muffins. Plus, the oven lights up and dings when their creations are ready.

$42 at Amazon

36. For an alternative to Play-Doh: Mixy Squish

Gifts for kids: Mixy Squish

Kids who love to play with clay will enjoy Mixy Squish. The colorful modeling compound can be shaped and air-dried so that kids can make keepsake creations. The deluxe pack comes with 12 colors plus fun mix-ins like glitter and rainbow foam balls so that kids can take their clay creations to the next level.

$18 at Amazon

37. For kids who are budding shutterbugs: A digital camera

The Best Digital Cameras for Kids

Encourage their love for photography with our favorite digital camera for kids, the Kidamento Kids Digital Camera. With an adorable design, high shutter speed and excellent photo quality, this is a fantastic first camera for kids who want to capture all the important moments in life.

$80 at Amazon

38. For kids who are iPad addicts: Smarter screen time

Gifts for Kids 2019: Osmo Genius Starter Kit

Osmo blends digital games with a physical component for a very cool, interactive experience. The Osmo Genius Starter Kit comes with everything your child needs in order to play five different mind-bending games, including Tangram, Masterpiece and Newton.

$39 at Amazon

39. For kids who love stuffed animals: A Squishmallow

Squishmallows are a hot commodity these days.

Squishmallows are all the rage these days for both kids and tweens alike. The super soft and cuddly creatures are collectible and come in a variety of adorable shapes, sizes and colors. They'll love finding one of these puffy creatures under the tree on Christmas morning.

Shop at Amazon

40. For kids who love nature: A classic pair of binoculars

Gifts for kids: Binoculars

Kids who are curious about birds, bees, and the natural world will appreciate the gift of a pair of binoculars designed just for them. These lightweight, colorful binoculars are easy for kids to use, and come with a neck strap so they won't get dropped too often. Pair them with a bird sticker book and see how many feathered friends they can identify.

$7 at Amazon

41. For kids who love dolls: The newest American Girl

Gifts for kids: American Girl Doll

We're big fans of dolls from the American Girl Historical Collection because they're a great way for kids to learn about the past while they play. Plus the coordinating book series can engage even the most reluctant readers.

This year, why not splurge on the newest doll from the Historical Collection, Claudie Wells? Kids can take a step back in time to the Harlem Renaissance and play with Claudie as she helps out in her parents' bakery and gets to know all of her fascinating neighbors.

From $115 at American Girl

42. For kids who love to build: A toy with endless possibilities

Gifts for kids 2019: ZOOB

Kids who love to build and create will love the ZOOB Mind-Building Modeling System. What sets ZOOBs apart from other building toys is that the pieces include gears, axels and joints that snap together, thereby enabling kids to move and rotate whatever it is that they build. ZOOBs have been a favorite toy in our house for years, and we're planning to add to our collection this holiday season with a Creepy Glow Creatures add-on set.

$35 at Amazon

43. For kids who like STEM projects: A gravity-powered marble run

Best gifts and toys for 8-year-olds: GraviTrax

Science-minded kids ages 8 and up will go gaga over GraviTrax, a super cool kit that enables them to design and build their own marble runs. There are no electronics here, just plain old science in the form of gravity, magnetism, and kinetics. Kids will spend hours designing different track systems to discover which is the fastest.

The starter kit includes over 100 pieces and 18 different construction elements, including junctions and a magnetic cannon. Additional add-on sets can be purchased to create even longer marble runs, and make great gifts for future birthdays and holidays.

$60 at Amazon

44. For kids who are curious about the world: Little Global Citizens

Little Global Citizens helps kids learn about other cultures.

If you want your child to experience other cultures, but your budget is more "road trip" than "international trip," bring the world to your door with a subscription to Little Global Citizens.

Each box introduces kids to a new country through craft projects, recipes, a picture book and a profile of a real child who lives there. It's a great way for kids and their parents to learn about new parts of the world—and to cultivate understanding about the ways in which people are similar no matter how far away they live.

From $35 at Little Global Citizens

45. For kids who love to cook: A way to learn new recipes

Are these cooking kits the secret to getting picky eaters to try new foods?

If you want to encourage their love of cooking, sign them up for an eat2explore subscription. The monthly themed kits deliver three recipes, some ingredients and a kitchen tool right to their front door. Kids master valuable cooking skills and even learn to try new foods when they cook by themselves—and parents will enjoy letting someone else do the cooking for once.

From $29 at eat2explore

46. For kids who are competitive: A top-rated Nerf gun

The best nerf guns

Give your kid the competitive advantage with our favorite Nerf gun, the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander. Whether they like to shoot targets or battle it out with their friends, the Commander will give them the winning advantage—and it's tons of fun.

$10 at Target

47. For the kid who wants to learn code: The Root coding robot

Kids can have fun and learn to code with this cool robot

Learning to code doesn't have to be complicated, especially if they have the Root coding robot. Download the companion app and they'll quickly master putting together sequences of code to make the Root do things like draw pictures, sing songs and walk up a wall.

$200 at Amazon

48. For kids who love The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda Lip Balm

Gifts for kids: Mandalorian Lip Balm

Kids who are fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian—and specifically Baby Yoda—will be thrilled to receive a pack of lip balm tubes all sporting the adorable face of Baby Yoda himself.

With eight different flavors based on the hit show, this is a stocking stuffer that kids of all ages will enjoy.

$13 at Amazon

Gifts for kids

49. For screen lovers: A kid-friendly tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 comes preloaded with age appropriate content.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is our favorite tablet for kids, thanks to how easy it is to set up and use. It also comes with plenty of pre-installed apps and videos so that you won't be forced to spend your entire Holiday break downloading—and purchasing—a boatload of games for your kid.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also comes with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which provides access to more than 13,000 age-appropriate games, apps, videos and books.

$120 at Amazon

50. For kids who like Wordle: A way to play with the family

Gifts for kids: Wordle The Party Game

Sure, Wordle is fun to play everyday on a phone, but what if the whole family could compete against each other in real life?

Wordle The Party Game pits players against each other to see who can solve the Wordle in the fewest number of tries. There's no computer-generated words here, however. Each player takes a turn a turn coming up with the answer, and whoever ends the game with the lowest score wins.

Perfect for tweens, teens and family game night.

$20 at Amazon

51. For kids who love music: A portable speaker

Blast your tunes in the shower with the JBL Flip 5.

The teens on your shopping list will appreciate the gift of a great portable speaker so that they can take their tunes with them anywhere. The JBL Flip 5 offers outstanding sound quality and it's waterproof so it can likely survive whatever shenanigans your teen gets themselves into.

$100 at Amazon

52. For kids who are on TikTok: LetsGlow Studio

Best gifts and toys for 8-year-olds: Let's Glow Studio

Tweens and teens can take their TikTok videos to another level with the LetsGlow Studio set. They can use all the included props and the LED glow light phone attachment to turn themselves into the coolest TikTokers on the app.

$15 at Amazon

53. For kids with pierced ears: A monthly earring subscription

Gifts for kids: Rowan Earring Club

If you're looking to buy less stuff this Holiday season, give them something they'll use (and love): An earring subscription from Rowan. Each month they'll receive a new pair of whimsical hand-designed earrings that they can wear again and again.

Available in either sterling silver or gold vermeil, this is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

$29 at Rowan

54. For kids who prefer games of skill: An escape room in a box

This Escape The Crate game focuses on an evil time traveler who brings back prehistoric animals.

Older kids will love this game that brings the fun of an escape room right to their house. Escape the Crate sends all the clues they'll need to solve a series of increasingly difficult challenges. It's fun for both older kids and parents alike and is a great way to get squabbling siblings to work together.

From $29 at Cratejoy

55. For kids who are celeb obsessed: A personal message from their favorite star

Best personalized gifts 2020: Cameo Video Message

Give them a truly unforgettable gift: a personalized Cameo from their favorite celebrity. Whether it's a sports star or a YouTuber, you can order up a video made just for them with Cameo.

There are thousands of personalities to choose from, and the price per video varies. This also makes a great last minute gift idea.

Shop at Cameo

56. For kids who are sports lovers: Blitz Champz card game

Gifts for kids: Blitz Champz

Got a football lover who needs to work on their math skills? Blitz Champz is the answer. This fun-for-the-whole-family card game teaches strategy and reinforces math skills.

$20 at Amazon

Holiday gifts 2022 shopping guide

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 55+ Best gifts for kids 2022