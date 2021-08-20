54 Thrones is a beauty brand that supports African artisans

54 Thrones

More beauty brands focus on ingredients and ethically sourced raw materials. Really, people want to know how beauty brands are getting their ingredients and who it is impacting. A brand you should know about is 54 Thrones.

54 Thrones is a Black-founded skin care brand that sources African-grown, pure and organic plant botanicals. The brand does this by partnering with cooperatives and artisans across the continent of Africa (which has 54 countries).

Each individual product comes from a particular region or country in Africa. Thankfully, this gives artisans in that area an opportunity to work. It also shows Africa’s potential in the beauty category.

The brand has everything, from shea butter from Ghana and Uganda to argan oil sourced in Morocco. It includes jasmine and neroli from Egypt, and so much more.

If you love body butter, luxury oils and natural complexion products, this is a brand you need to know. 54 Thrones was one of the newest brands to join the Sephora Accelerator Program in an effort for the retailer to broaden its 15% Pledge. The brand is also at luxury retailers like Nordstrom.

Shop some of the best products from the brand below, and check out the entire assortment on Nordstrom Beauty.

Enjoy the benefits of a detoxing black soap with this bar created and sourced from northern Ghana.

This is a turmeric soap bar handmade in Africa that gives you a glow all across your body.

If you are on the go or need a lightweight moisturizer, this handcrafted face-and-body butter has natural ingredients ethically sourced across Africa.

