54-year-old 7-Eleven clerk fatally shot during robbery near Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

A 54-year-old 7-Eleven clerk was fatally shot during a robbery in north Oak Cliff on Monday morning, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 400 block of North Hampton Road shortly after 6 a.m. regarding a shooting call. The victim, Nathaniel Ogbolu, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

An unidentified man entered the store, pointed a gun at Ogbolu and demanded money, according to police. The robber then shot Ogbolu several times before he was able to open the register. The suspect also fired at another person and missed, police said.

The robber fled the scene on foot, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@ dallaspolice.gov.