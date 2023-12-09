With 53% ownership, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Friedrich-Wilhelm Werner)

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Story continues

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' case, its Top Key Executive, Friedrich-Wilhelm Werner, is the largest shareholder, holding 53% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 1.5% and 0.8% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a €167m stake in this €314m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.