53 year-old-man arrested after Quebec resort shooting released without charge

MONTREAL — A 53-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting at an upscale resort in Quebec's Laurentians region has been released without charge, provincial police said Sunday.

Police said in a news release that their analysis of the man's version of the events did not allow charges to be filed "at this time."

However, a file was submitted to the province's prosecution service after the man was interrogated, police said, adding that the man has promised to appear in court at a later date.

The arrest on Saturday night came one day after the shooting in Estérel, Que., a municipality about 100 kilometres north of Montreal, which left a 44-year-old man seriously injured.

Estérel Mayor Frank Pappas told reporters Friday that the shooting was a targeted attack, adding that the victim was Valeriy Tarasenko.

An investigation by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette linked Tarasenko to Inna Yashchyshyn, a woman who allegedly gained access to former United States president Donald Trump while posing as a member of the Rothschild family.

According the paper, the pair had a falling out. However, Yashchyshyn remains listed in Quebec's corporate register as the president of a non-profit corporation founded by Tarasenko, who name remains on its mailing address.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press