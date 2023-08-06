All 53 Movies That Have Made Over $1 Billion at the Box Office

“Barbie” is the latest film to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, a feat accomplished by only 52 other films in history. The oldest film on the list is Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” which didn’t crack the $1 billion mark until the film’s 20th anniversary re-release in 2013. The first film to ever crack $1 billion was James Cameron’s Oscar-winning “Titanic,” which still sits at #3 on the list with a whopping $2.2 billion. Cameron, of course, dominates the list with three films in the Top 5 including “Avatar,” still the highest-grossing film ever made.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has more films in the $1 billion club than any other franchise with 10, while Disney has more films on the list than any other studio with 24 thanks to Marvel, Pixar, “Star Wars” and Disney animation and live-action remakes.

Only two “Harry Potter” movies cracked $1 billion – “The Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” — while DC has four films on the list.

And only four films directed by women have ever grossed over $1 billion: Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is the only solo female effort, while “Captain Marvel” (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck) and the two “Frozen” films (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck) also appear on the list.

Check out the list of every movie that has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office below, in descending order of their worldwide totals.

Note: These worldwide box office totals do not account for inflation.

20th Century Fox

“Avatar” (2009) – $2,923,706,026

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – $2,799,439,100

20th Century Studios

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022) – $2,320,250,281

Paramount Pictures

“Titanic” (1997) – $2,264,743,305

Lucasfilm/Disney

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) – $2,071,310,218

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) – $2,052,415,039

Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) – $1,921,847,111

Universal Pictures

“Jurassic World” (2015) – $1,671,537,444

Disney

“The Lion King” (2019) – $1,663,075,401

Marvel Studios/Disney

“The Avengers” (2012) – $1,520,538,536

Universal Pictures

“Furious 7” (2015) – $1,515,341,399

Paramount Pictures

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) – $1,495,696,292

Disney

“Frozen II” (2019) – $1,453,683,476

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) – $1,405,018,048

Universal/Illumination

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023) – $1,352,756,895

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Black Panther” (2018) – $1,349,926,083

Warner Bros. Pictures

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011) – $1,342,359,942

Lucasfilm/Disney

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) – $1,334,407,706

Universal Pictures

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018) – $1,310,466,296

Disney

“Frozen” (2013) – $1,284,540,518

Disney

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017) – $1,266,115,964

Disney/Pixar

“Incredibles 2” (2018) – $1,243,225,667

Universal Pictures

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017) – $1,236,005,118

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Iron Man 3” (2013) – $1,215,577,205

Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures

“Minions” (2015) – $1,159,444,662

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016) – $1,155,046,416

Warner Bros. Pictures

“Aquaman” (2018) – $1,148,528,393

New Line Cinema

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) – $1,147,633,833

EON/MGM/Sony Pictures

“Skyfall” (2012) – $1,142,471,295

Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) – $1,131,927,996

Marvel Studios

“Captain Marvel” (2019) – $1,131,416,446

Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011) – $1,123,794,079

Universal Pictures

“Jurassic Park” (1993) – $1,109,802,321

Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014) – $1,104,054,072

Warner Bros.

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) – $1,081,169,825

Lucasfilm/Disney

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019) – $1,077,022,372

Warner Bros.

“Joker” (2019) – $1,074,458,282

Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 4” (2019) – $1,073,841,394

Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 3” (2010) – $1,067,316,101

Disney

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006) – $1,066,179,747

Lucasfilm/Disney

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) – $1,058,682,142

Disney

“Aladdin” (2019) – $1,054,304,000

Disney

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011) – $1,046,721,266

Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures

“Despicable Me 3” (2017) – $1,034,800,131

Warner Bros.

“Barbie” (2023) – $1,031,481,000

Pixar/Disney

“Finding Dory” (2016) – $1,029,266,989

Lucasfilm

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999) – $1,027,082,707

Disney

“Zootopia” (2016) – $1,025,521,689

Disney

“Alice in Wonderland” (2010) – $1,025,468,216

Warner Bros.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) – $1,023,842,938

Warner Bros.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012) – $1,017,030,651

Warner Bros.

“The Dark Knight” (2008) – $1,006,234,167

Universal Pictures

“Jurassic World Dominion” (2022) – $1,001,978,080

