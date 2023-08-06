All 53 Movies That Have Made Over $1 Billion at the Box Office

“Barbie” is the latest film to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, a feat accomplished by only 52 other films in history. The oldest film on the list is Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” which didn’t crack the $1 billion mark until the film’s 20th anniversary re-release in 2013. The first film to ever crack $1 billion was James Cameron’s Oscar-winning “Titanic,” which still sits at #3 on the list with a whopping $2.2 billion. Cameron, of course, dominates the list with three films in the Top 5 including “Avatar,” still the highest-grossing film ever made.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has more films in the $1 billion club than any other franchise with 10, while Disney has more films on the list than any other studio with 24 thanks to Marvel, Pixar, “Star Wars” and Disney animation and live-action remakes.

Only two “Harry Potter” movies cracked $1 billion – “The Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” — while DC has four films on the list.

And only four films directed by women have ever grossed over $1 billion: Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is the only solo female effort, while “Captain Marvel” (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck) and the two “Frozen” films (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck) also appear on the list.

Check out the list of every movie that has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office below, in descending order of their worldwide totals.

Note: These worldwide box office totals do not account for inflation.

Avatar-2009
20th Century Fox

“Avatar” (2009) – $2,923,706,026

avengers-endgame
Marvel Studios/Disney

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – $2,799,439,100

Avatar 2 Way of Water
20th Century Studios

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022) – $2,320,250,281

Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio Kate Winslet
Paramount Pictures

“Titanic” (1997) – $2,264,743,305

star-wars-the-force-awakens-harrison-ford
Lucasfilm/Disney

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) – $2,071,310,218

Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel Studios/Disney

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) – $2,052,415,039

spider-man no way home-zendaya imax
Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) – $1,921,847,111

jurassic-world-1-chris-pratt-bryce-dallas-howard
Universal Pictures

“Jurassic World” (2015) – $1,671,537,444

Lion King
Disney

“The Lion King” (2019) – $1,663,075,401

the-avengers
Marvel Studios/Disney

“The Avengers” (2012) – $1,520,538,536

Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures

“Furious 7” (2015) – $1,515,341,399

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) – $1,495,696,292

frozen 2
Disney

“Frozen II” (2019) – $1,453,683,476

Avengers age of ultron
Marvel Studios/Disney

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) – $1,405,018,048

Universal/Illumination
Universal/Illumination

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023) – $1,352,756,895

black-panther-image
Marvel Studios/Disney

“Black Panther” (2018) – $1,349,926,083

harry-potter-and-the-deathly-hallows-part-2
Warner Bros. Pictures

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011) – $1,342,359,942

star-wars-the-last-jedi-mark-hamill
Lucasfilm/Disney

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) – $1,334,407,706

jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-image
Universal Pictures

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018) – $1,310,466,296

Frozen
Disney

“Frozen” (2013) – $1,284,540,518

Beauty and the Beast
Disney

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017) – $1,266,115,964

incredibles-2
Disney/Pixar

“Incredibles 2” (2018) – $1,243,225,667

the-fate-of-the-furious-charlize-theron-vin-diesel
Universal Pictures

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017) – $1,236,005,118

iron-man-3-couch
Marvel Studios/Disney

“Iron Man 3” (2013) – $1,215,577,205

minions
Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures

“Minions” (2015) – $1,159,444,662

Marvel Studios/Disney
Marvel Studios/Disney

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016) – $1,155,046,416

aquaman-amber-heard-jason-momoa
Warner Bros. Pictures

“Aquaman” (2018) – $1,148,528,393

return of the king lord of the rings
New Line Cinema

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) – $1,147,633,833

skyfall-daniel-craig-javier-bardem
EON/MGM/Sony Pictures

“Skyfall” (2012) – $1,142,471,295

spider-man far from home
Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) – $1,131,927,996

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

“Captain Marvel” (2019) – $1,131,416,446

transformers-dark-of-the-moon
Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011) – $1,123,794,079

Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures

“Jurassic Park” (1993) – $1,109,802,321

transformers-age-of-extinction-mark-wahlberg
Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014) – $1,104,054,072

Dark Knight Rises
Warner Bros.

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) – $1,081,169,825

star-wars-daisy-ridley
Lucasfilm/Disney

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019) – $1,077,022,372

joker 2
Warner Bros.

“Joker” (2019) – $1,074,458,282

toy-story-4
Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 4” (2019) – $1,073,841,394

toy-story-3
Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 3” (2010) – $1,067,316,101

pirates-of-the-caribbean-dead-mans-chest
Disney

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006) – $1,066,179,747

rogue-one-diego-luna-felicity-jones
Lucasfilm/Disney

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) – $1,058,682,142

"Aladdin," 2019 (Photo credit: Disney)
Disney

“Aladdin” (2019) – $1,054,304,000

pirates-of-the-caribbean-on-stranger-tides
Disney

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011) – $1,046,721,266

despicable-me-3
Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures

“Despicable Me 3” (2017) – $1,034,800,131

"Barbie" box office
Warner Bros.

“Barbie” (2023) – $1,031,481,000

finding-dory
Pixar/Disney

“Finding Dory” (2016) – $1,029,266,989

star-wars-episode-1-the-phantom-menace
Lucasfilm

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999) – $1,027,082,707

Zootopia
Disney

“Zootopia” (2016) – $1,025,521,689

alice-in-wonderland-2010
Disney

“Alice in Wonderland” (2010) – $1,025,468,216

Warner Bros.
Warner Bros.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) – $1,023,842,938

the-hobbit-an-unexpected-journey
Warner Bros.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012) – $1,017,030,651

Warner Bros.
Warner Bros.

“The Dark Knight” (2008) – $1,006,234,167

jurassic-world-dominion-cast
Universal Pictures

“Jurassic World Dominion” (2022) – $1,001,978,080

