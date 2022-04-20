At 53, Mariah Carey's Legs Are 🔥 In A Bathing Suit And Butterfly Heels

Emily Shiffer
·3 min read
Photo credit: Mariah Carey - Instagram
Photo credit: Mariah Carey - Instagram

  • Mariah Carey is all legs in her newest Instagram video, which features the singer dancing and lip-synching poolside in a sparkly blue one piece bathing suit and heels.

  • The 53-year-old mother of two has used the pool for more than just fashion shots, and has credited swimming with her 2018 weight loss.

  • Her one consistent indulgence? A cold glass of wine at the end of the day.

Mariah Carey, 53, turned up the heat with some big energy this week. On Tuesday, she bestowed upon her fans a gorgeous poolside IG video celebrating the successful revival of her 1995 song "Fantasy," featured in Latto's new single "Big Energy." (According to Billboard, Latto's original “Big Energy” hit #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, and her remix hit #1 on iTunes.)

In the video, Mariah is rocking a sparkly blue one-piece swimsuit and matching blue butterfly heels. She lip-synchs to the song while dancing in the pool and showing off her seriously toned legs.

"Big Big energy moment! And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival! 💕💙💕💙," she captioned the video.

And her followers are eating it up. Mariah's BF Bryan Tanaka commented, "😍😍😍😍😍." Love to see such a supportive S.O.! DJ Khaled wrote, "🔥🆙," and Latto left her, "🎰🎰🎰🎰🎰🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋."

Mariah loves showing some leg. Last month, she posted some IG pics with Tanaka and her kids, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, that also put her strong legs on full display. Thank you, Mariah!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

The 53-year-old mother of two doesn't just pose poolside. It's also the place she likes to get her workouts in. According to Hollywood Life, Mariah utilized her pool to help her lose 40 pounds back in 2018.

"Mariah’s never been a huge fan of going to the gym, but she always forces herself to go for a brisk walk every day, even if it’s on the treadmill, and she also tries to fit in a daily session of swimming and water aerobics,” one source told the outlet. (But let's not forget that Mariah famously walked on a treadmill in heels back in 1993, via Billboard.)

As for her diet, Mariah shared with E! News in 2016 that she tries "to stick with the proteins. It’s the worst.” She shared that she mostly sticks to salmon to get her protein. "But it works!" she added.

A source also told Hollywood Life that during her weight-loss journey, Mariah "cut out chocolate and other sweets and when she has cravings." Instead, "she eats a little piece of fruit, like some blueberries or mangos."

The same source said she was working out regularly and focusing on vegetables while cutting out carbs.

But her one splurge? Wine. “Her one guilty pleasure, that she will never stop enjoying, is her wine. She likes to sip on a glass of red or white at the end of a long day and that’s something that Mariah will probably never change," the Hollywood Life source said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah is also all about body positivity. “I don’t feel like you have to be a size zero," she told People. "We should all just embrace who we are physically. I’m not supposed to be a stick figure girl. It’s just not me.”

Preach it, Mariah!

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.