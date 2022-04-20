At 53, Mariah Carey's Legs Are 🔥 In A Bathing Suit And Butterfly Heels

Photo credit: Mariah Carey - Instagram

Mariah Carey is all legs in her newest Instagram video, which features the singer dancing and lip-synching poolside in a sparkly blue one piece bathing suit and heels.

The 53-year-old mother of two has used the pool for more than just fashion shots, and has credited swimming with her 2018 weight loss.

Her one consistent indulgence? A cold glass of wine at the end of the day.

Mariah Carey, 53, turned up the heat with some big energy this week. On Tuesday, she bestowed upon her fans a gorgeous poolside IG video celebrating the successful revival of her 1995 song "Fantasy," featured in Latto's new single "Big Energy." (According to Billboard, Latto's original “Big Energy” hit #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, and her remix hit #1 on iTunes.)

In the video, Mariah is rocking a sparkly blue one-piece swimsuit and matching blue butterfly heels. She lip-synchs to the song while dancing in the pool and showing off her seriously toned legs.

"Big Big energy moment! And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival! 💕💙💕💙," she captioned the video.

And her followers are eating it up. Mariah's BF Bryan Tanaka commented, "😍😍😍😍😍." Love to see such a supportive S.O.! DJ Khaled wrote, "🔥🆙," and Latto left her, "🎰🎰🎰🎰🎰🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋."

Mariah loves showing some leg. Last month, she posted some IG pics with Tanaka and her kids, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, that also put her strong legs on full display. Thank you, Mariah!

The 53-year-old mother of two doesn't just pose poolside. It's also the place she likes to get her workouts in. According to Hollywood Life, Mariah utilized her pool to help her lose 40 pounds back in 2018.

"Mariah’s never been a huge fan of going to the gym, but she always forces herself to go for a brisk walk every day, even if it’s on the treadmill, and she also tries to fit in a daily session of swimming and water aerobics,” one source told the outlet. (But let's not forget that Mariah famously walked on a treadmill in heels back in 1993, via Billboard.)

As for her diet, Mariah shared with E! News in 2016 that she tries "to stick with the proteins. It’s the worst.” She shared that she mostly sticks to salmon to get her protein. "But it works!" she added.

A source also told Hollywood Life that during her weight-loss journey, Mariah "cut out chocolate and other sweets and when she has cravings." Instead, "she eats a little piece of fruit, like some blueberries or mangos."

The same source said she was working out regularly and focusing on vegetables while cutting out carbs.

But her one splurge? Wine. “Her one guilty pleasure, that she will never stop enjoying, is her wine. She likes to sip on a glass of red or white at the end of a long day and that’s something that Mariah will probably never change," the Hollywood Life source said.

Mariah is also all about body positivity. “I don’t feel like you have to be a size zero," she told People. "We should all just embrace who we are physically. I’m not supposed to be a stick figure girl. It’s just not me.”

Preach it, Mariah!

