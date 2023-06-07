At 53, Heather Graham's 🔥 Abs Sizzled As She Rocked A Teeny-Weeny Bikini On IG

Heather Graham is living her best life in Jamaica—and she’s got the snaps to prove it.

The 53-year-old actress just dropped the most epic vacay pics on Instagram, showing off her killer abs as she rocked a tiny string bikini. And damn, she’s looking hella strong!

So how’d she get that fit? Well, Heather has been a serious and devoted yogi for years. She also does Pilates. And on the food front, she avoids sugar and white flour.

Heather Graham recently wrapped up her movie, Chosen Family, and she’s taking some QT at a beach in Jamaica, as one does.

The 53-year-old actress-director just dropped a slew of shots of herself cruising white sandy beaches in a white string bikini that showed just how fit she’s looking these days. There’s Heather strolling along the shore with her toned abs and sculpted legs on full display; a close-up of Heather in the water, looking all kinds of strong; Heather perched in a chair showing a hint of her toned booty; Heather and a pal poolside; and Heather goofing off in a tub.

“Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! ❤️👯♀️” she wrote in the caption. People totally freaked in the comments. “There is a God,” one wrote. “Are you aging backwards?! Roller girl didn’t even look this good! 🥵” another said. “You don’t age! Looking fabulous,” said a fan who just had to reiterate how fresh Heather looks.

OK, so what’s Heather doing to look so strong? She’s big into yoga, for starters. “I do more vinyasa, power ashtanga,” she revealed on the talk show Harry five years ago. (She then proceeded to show off some seriously impressive moves.)

She also showed off her flexibility while doing yoga on the beach with actress Nina Bergman in 2021:

“My yoga teacher in L.A. is a friend, and I’ve often said her classes are like healthy raves," Heather previously told Woman & Home. “She plays upbeat music, which not a lot of yoga teachers do, and it distracts you from the pain.”

“I’m obsessed with yoga. For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day,” she told Refinery 29 in a 2013 interview. Pilates is also in the mix, according along with dancing.

Heather is also just active. She regularly shares pics of herself doing outdoorsy thing, including biking around Aspen, Colorado:

On the food front, Heather told Woman & Home that she likes to make her own meals. “I cook healthy food, and love getting creative with salads—one of my favorites is a salad with broccoli, hazelnuts, feta cheese, and cherry tomatoes. It’s delicious,” she shared. Also in the mix? Guac. “Guacamole’s a bit of an obsession of mine. I make loads of it,” Heather said.

Sugar is also a no-no for Heather. “I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better,” she told Refinery 29. “And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour.”

Enjoy that time off, Heather!

