The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

Alyssa Brascia
·10 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart

With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings.

After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion. Starting at as little as $8, Walmart's Cyber Monday sales are here to save you some serious cash — and help you score some incredible gifts.

Whether you're looking to grab a new pair of Apple AirPods or pick up a new Christmas tree for the house (you're not late, everyone else is just early), you can rest assured that Walmart is bringing some of the best savings around.

But you'll want to act fast — these deals won't last long and are likely to sell out fast, as they always do. Check off your holiday gift list with these 54 savings below.

RELATED: Walmart's Secret Furniture Sale Is Chock-Full of Sofas, Beds, and Dining Sets

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup

Walmart

Best Kitchen Deals

It's no question that this time of year calls for the most time spent in the kitchen, so it might be a good idea to spruce up your appliances while the deals are hot. The Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven offers seven convenient cooking functions including fry, roast, broil, bake, and more. This oven even has accessories like a rotisserie lift, spit and forks, a basket, and drip-tray to make preparing any meal a breeze.

If you want to gift the home chef in your life a well-deserved new set of pots and pans, The Pioneer Woman Aluminum Nonstick 19-Piece Cookware Set may be their new best friend. This set comes in three different colors and is complete with several skillets, including cast iron and nonstick, a saucepan, Dutch oven, wooden spoon and turner, measuring cups and spoons, and a ceramic baker.

With a slew of kitchen deals available at Walmart on Cyber Monday, now's the time to shop these pieces for yourself or someone you love.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup

Walmart

Best Home Deals

If you've been holding off on getting those big-ticket items for your home, Cyber Monday is an ideal time to pounce on the household appliances and furnishings you've been eyeing. Find major savings like the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 which is $180 off. This app-controlled robot vacuum has the suction power of a handheld vacuum with the technology of a computer thanks to its anti-collision and BoostIQ sensors. These special features detect furniture and adjust the level of power for different types of flooring, resulting in a babysit-free clean while you go about your day.

Looking to complete your living space? Snag this full-length arched floor mirror that doubles as wall art — and serves as an exceptional selfie spot. This gold-painted decor can spruce up any area of your space with its modern yet timeless design,and is almost 50 percent off.

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup

Walmart

Best Tech Deals

New tech gadgets like waterproof speakers and headphones are likely to be on many holiday wish lists this year, making these deals at Walmart more appealing than ever. The JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is your new must-have device, featuring  booming, noise- and echo-canceling stereo sound with 12 hours of continuous playtime. Even better, its waterproof construction means you can splash at the pool as long as you'd like this summer without worrying about damaging the speaker.

If you air on the internal side of music, check out this can't-miss deal: Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) are marked down for the holidays. The famed headphones include noise cancellation technology to drown out outside noise, but can also be put into transparency mode to amplify the world around you. The sweat- and water-resistant pods also come with three different silicone ear tip sizes to comfortably fit the inside of your ear, ensuring they won't fall out even during vigorous exercise. There's all this and more to be discovered in the tech world below.

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup

Walmart

Best Holiday Deals

Though it may feel like 2022 just started, we're yet again preparing to close out another year. If you haven't decked the halls yet, you can adorn your walls thanks to these Cyber Monday markdowns. The 7.5-foot Snow Flocked Christmas Tree is a festive option for the family room and is shaving off over $100 from its original price. This fluffy tree is flocked with faux snow, features flame-resistant branches, and has a sturdy base to provide a safe yet grand holiday experience for you and your family.

And now that you've taken care of the inside of your home, it's time to inject some holiday cheer into the exterior. Your lawn isn't complete without the 2-Piece Moose Family Lighted Christmas Yard Decor Set, a beautiful addition to any front yard thanks to its gently woven string lights and shimmering metallic colorways. These reindeer will bring the magic of the holiday season to your space at a seriously discounted price.

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup

Walmart

Best Toy Deals

Walmart's toy deals are bringing all of the holiday cheer this year, from dollhouse playsets to Disney dress-ups and more. The CoComelon Deluxe Family House Playset, which is 36 percent off, is a foldable dollhouse with accessories, including furniture, figurines, and interactive carpeting that plays popular songs from its popular namesake show.

But the finds don't stop there — the Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set includes 1,100 pieces that can be used to construct 15 mini-builds of classic Lego toys from decades ago. With so many pieces that can make everything from pirate ships to castles, your child can build a complete fantasyland by the end of their playtime. The toy deals are unbeatable right now, so be sure to make a list and check it twice before heading to checkout.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart

Best Fashion Deals

If you're in the market for a new pair of Uggs or a Michael Kors bag (with some serious savings) then look no further. Walmart has the famous and über-trendy Ugg Women's Disquette Platform Sheepskin and Suede Slippers in charcoal at a marked-down price, so you can give someone the gift of stylish comfort. Featuring a trendy 1-inch platform, suede upper, and sheepskin-lined interior, you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud and looking every bit the comfortable fashionista.

Though it's hard to beat a sale on Uggs, Michael Kors comes in hot with the Jet Set Travel Large Chain Female Shoulder Tote, which has been heavily discounted in an array of shades and logo colorways. This catch-all bag is perfect for the person who never seems to have enough room in their purse. Complete your wardrobe with these deals before they're gone (for now).

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Roundup

Walmart

Best Beauty Deals

We love a celebrity's perfume, and Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume is on sale right now. This dreamy scent contains notes of lavender blossom, bergamot, and pear, with hints of coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid to round out the fragrance. Grande's best-selling scent is sure to make the beauty enthusiast in your life happy this holiday season — but the discounts don't stop there.

Save big on BeautySpaceNK's Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, which includes skincare products from highly coveted brands like Mario Badescu, Babe Lash, BeautySpaceNK,and even more. After 12 days of mini-sized products in this generous calendar, you'll have everything you need to put your best skin forward — from exfoliants to masks and serums.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Latest Stories

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7. The Pacers closed to a two-point deficit in the third quarter when Towns had the nine-point run as part of a 13-point quarter, after which the Timberwolves led 87-77

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley voted to US Soccer Hall

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were elected Saturday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday. Donovan was picked on 46 of 48 ballots for 95.8% of the vote. Beasley appeared on 45 ballots (93.8%) and Cheney Holiday on 40 ballots (83.3%). The top two players in voting who are on at least half the ballots are elected along with any third-place finisher who appears on at least 75%. Lori Chalupny was fourth with 32

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “