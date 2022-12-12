With 52% ownership, Cabka N.V. (AMS:CABKA) insiders have a lot at stake

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Cabka N.V. (AMS:CABKA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cabka.

See our latest analysis for Cabka

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cabka?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Cabka's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Cabka is not owned by hedge funds. Gat Ramon is currently the largest shareholder, with 47% of shares outstanding. Eikenbosch Holding B.V. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.3% of common stock, and Nicolaas Hoek holds about 2.0% of the company stock. Nicolaas Hoek, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman of Supervisory Board. Furthermore, CEO Tim Litjens is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cabka

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Cabka N.V.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a €87m stake in this €168m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.1%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Cabka better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cabka (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Canada's Gilles and Poirier win ice dance gold at Grand Prix Final

    TURIN, Italy — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier made sure their first trip onto the medal podium at a Grand Prix Final was memorable. They won gold. The world bronze medallists, who held a half-point sliver of a lead over Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates after the rhythm dance on Friday night, pulled away with their free dance on Saturday. Skating to music from Madonna's "Evita," they scored 129.71 for the free dance and 215.64 overall. "We felt great today from start to finish,'' Gi

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good, and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk's shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Zacha was on the second line in place of center David Krejci, who did not play because of a lower-body injury and is expected to return Tuesday against