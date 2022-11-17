From Discounted MacBooks to Sony Headphones, These are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop Now

Brandt Ranj
·3 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is a wonderful time of year for any and all bargain hunters, but it might be especially merry for tech loves: Some of the very best Black Friday deals are steep discounts on electronics, with retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target slashing prices on the year’s most popular gadgets.

Best of all, these retailers are all kicking off Black Friday early, so you can already score Black Friday tech deals. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday tech deals happening ahead of the actual day. You’ll find everything from Apple headphones and MacBooks to premium 4K OLED TVs to giftable Bluetooth speakers — all discounted by up to 70% off.

Best Black Friday Headphone & Earbud Deals

With gifting, plenty of travel plans, and steep discounts, now is perhaps the best time to buy some new headphones or earbuds. Apple, Beats, Sony, and other top brands (that rarely go on sale) are offering up to 57% off some of their most popular products, making the Black Friday headphone deals below well worth checking out.

airpods max deal
airpods max deal

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

Price: $499.99 $479.99

Buy Now

12% Off Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) — now just $159

40% Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds — now just $119.99

54% Off Samsung Galaxy Buds — now just $69

Up to 33% off Beats earbuds — noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds from $99

Up to 40% off JBL headphones — top-rated JBL headphones from $29

57% Off Beats Studio3 Headphones — now just $149.99

53% Off Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones — now just $68

50% Off Beats Solo3 Headphones — now just $99.99

Best Black Friday TV Deals

The TV market is all over the place, with pricey 4K OLED TVs at one end and jaw-droppingly cheap (but still solid) LED TVs at the other end. Luckily, the Black Friday TV deals below see discounts across all kinds of TVs, delivering big savings on high-end models and making affordable models even more so.

samsung TV deal
samsung TV deal

Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV

Price: $997.99 $797.99

Buy Now

32% Off Samsung 75″ TU690T Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV — now just $579.99

$300 Off Sony 55″ Bravia XR 4K OLED Google TV — now just $1299.99

21% Off LG 50” UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — now just $299.99

Up to 33% Off Samsung Frame TVs

Up to 27% off LG QLED and QNED TVs

Best Black Friday Speaker Deals

With Black Friday deals on TV soundbars and portable Bluetooth speakers alike, now is a great time to upgrade your audio setup. Plus, affordable speakers make great gifts, as usual.

soundbar deal samsung
soundbar deal samsung

Samsung Soundbar Deals

Price: $997.99 $137+

Buy Now

Up to 48% off Samsung speakers and soundbars

42% Off JBL Bar 5.1 — now just $349.95

29% Off Bose Soundbar — now just $199

50% Off Klipsch Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) — now just $199.98

40% Off Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Sound Bar — now just $149

40% Off JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker — now just $29.95

40% Off JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — now just $59

Best Black Friday Laptop & Tablet Deals

Lead by an incredible deal on the latest Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy, this year’s Black Friday laptop and tablet deals are shaping up to be some of the event’s best.

macbook pro deal sale
macbook pro deal sale

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3

Price: $1499 $1299

Buy Now

35% Off Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — now just $799.99

29% Off HP Victus 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop — now just $589.99

32% Off Acer 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook — now just $169.99

27% Off Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ — now just $799.99

18% Off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus — now just $699.99

