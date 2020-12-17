50 last-minute gifts your wife will absolutely love

Rachel Murphy and Sarah Kovac, Reviewed
·24 min read
These are the best gifts for wive for 2020.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The final countdown to Christmas is on! If you haven't already ordered the perfect present for your wife, time is of the essence. It might seem like all of your wife’s favorite gifts come from herself, but there’s a world of opportunity awaiting if you want to take the lead on surprising her with the gift she’s been wanting all year long.

Not sure what to get your No. 1 lady? You’ve come to the right spot. Here at Reviewed, we’ve tested oodles of products, from foot spas to fitness trackers and everything in between. With dozens of gift ideas to choose from, there’s something for every wife on our list. Keeping in mind the im holiday shipping deadlines, a good majority of the gifts below can still be ordered in time for delivery by Dec. 25.

1. For the wife who loves candles: the Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Best gifts for wives 2020: Capri Blue Volcano Candle.

If your wife loves candles, then surprise her with the top-rated Capri Blue Volcano Candle. Made in the USA, this best-selling scent features notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes and fresh mountain greens. It has a burn time up to 85 hours and comes in a gorgeous iridescent jar with copper lid that can be repurposed after use.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Candle from Anthropologie for $32

2. For the wife who can't find her keys: Tile Mate tracker

Best gifts for wives 2020: Tile Mate Tracker

Wives are responsible for keeping track of many different items. If you've noticed that your wife misplaces her keys frequently, a Tile Mate tracker can help her find them with ease. The tracking device connects via Bluetooth and uses the Tile App to any number of items when they go missing. With a range of 100 feet, your wife will appreciate having this easy-to-use gadget in her arsenal.

Get Tile Mate on Amazon for $24.95

3. For the wife likes to put pen to paper: Rifle Paper Co. Stitched Notebook Set

Best gifts for wives 2020: Rifle Paper Co. Stitched Notebook Set.

Rifle Paper Co.'s set of three stitched notebooks is one of the prettiest desk accessories you can get her this holiday season. The journals measure 8.5-inches by 6-inches and with 64 ruled-pages per book, making it the perfect size to store in her desk drawer or toss in her bag. She'll love the whimsical floral design, which is printed in full color with metallic gold foil accents. Order by Dec. 20 for delivery by Dec. 24.

Get the Rifle Paper Co. Stitched Notebook Set from Rifle Paper Co. for $15

4. For the wife who is into essential oils: Asaskuki 100ml diffuser

Best gifts for wives 2020: Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser (100ml).

When it comes to aromatherapy, distribution is as essential as the oils, themselves. So up her olfactory game with the Asakuki 100ml Diffuser, our favorite diffuser for the money. It's sleek, it's affordable and it works as advertised.

Get the Asakuki 100ml Diffuser from Amazon for $23.99

5. For the wife who needs her coffee hotter, longer: Yeti Rambler 14 oz. Mug

Best gifts for wives 2020: Yeti Rambler 14 oz. Mug.

Yeti didn't get as popular as it is without delivering on its promises. The brand’s 14-ounce Rambler works as advertised, keeping coffee hot for as long as your wife needs to drink it. Don't believe us? Do more than 18,000 reviews and a five-star rating help? How about the fact that it’s just as good at keeping cold drinks cold? Although the Yeti Rambler arrives after Christmas, just trust us on this one—this mug is worth the wait.

Get the Yeti Rambler Mug on Amazon for $24.98

6. For the wife who is into beauty: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Makeup Mirror

Best gifts for wives 2020: DeWeisn Makeup Mirror with lights.

There are few things more embarrassing than looking into a public mirror and seeing that your makeup looks totally different than it did at home in the bathroom lighting. It’s hard enough to do makeup without having to contend with poor or dim lighting at the vanity. A good makeup mirror with adjustable lights makes a huge difference, and luckily you can get her a great one for not much money. The DeWEISN Tri-Fold Lighted Makeup Mirror is our best value choice thanks to its adjustable lights, magnification options, perfect size, and option to run on batteries. This item may arrive after Christmas, so make sure to upgrade the shipping speed.

Get the DeWEISN Tri-Fold Lighted Makeup Mirror on Amazon for $34.99

7. For the wife who forgets to charge her phone: Anker PowerCore+ Mini Portable Charger

Best gift for wives 2020: Anker PowerCore+ Mini Portable Charger

At least twice a week, I wake up to the realization that I forgot to plug my phone in before bed, and leaving it in the other room to charge isn't always an option. On those days, the Anker PowerCore+ Mini portable battery charger is my best friend. It's roughly the size of a tube of lipstick, so it's easy to bring along, and it boasts enough capacity to keep your phone on throughout the day, even when it's starting from zero.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini at Walmart for $21.99

8. For the wife who styles her own hair: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts for wives 2020: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

A trip to the blowout bar is so pre-pandemic. Bring the glam home with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, a must-have styling tool with more than 81,000 rave reviews—including a resounding endorsement from Reviewed’s beauty editor. Simply put, this thing is awesome. If your wife doesn't already have one, buy it now, and thank us later.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer on Amazon for $41.99

9. For the wife who loves jewelry: Kate Spade's One In A Million Necklace

Best gifts for wives 2020: Kate Spade One In A Million Pendant Necklace.

Kate Spade's One In A Million Pendant Necklace is a fantastic choice to make any lady feel extra special. You can choose the initial of your choice to place on the front of the 12K gold plated necklace with "one in a million" engraved on the reverse side. The pendant comes on a 17-inch chain with a 3-inch extender, and we bet she'll be wearing this necklace for years to come. Certain sizes and colors may arrive after Christmas.

Get the Kate Spade One In A Million Pendant Necklace at Nordstrom for $58

10. For the wife who loves vino: Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener

Gifts for wives 2020: Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

The Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener is an impressive gadget that can uncork her bottle of wine with just a touch of a button. Oster's electric opener is completely cordless and can uncork up to 30 bottles of wine before needing to be recharged. It's stylish and comfortable to hold thanks to the opener's ergonomic design. She'll love the bonus foil cutter and easy it is to use. Cheers!

Get the Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Foil Cutter at Walmart for $29.13

11. For the wife who's into gadgets: Apple Watch Series 6

Best gifts for wives 2020: Apple Watch Series 6

It's a pretty 21st century experience to need a gadget for your gadgets, but that's the reality of life in 2020. With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, your wife can track her workouts and her vitals, make calls, text and send emails, scroll social media, listen to music, navigate directions and more—versatility that makes it our top smartwatch pick for 2020. If your wife isn’t an iPhone user, you can swap in the fabulous Galaxy Active Watch 2 instead.

Get the Apple Watch 44mm (Series 6) on Amazon for $379.99

12. For the wife who likes to keep it cozy: Barefoot Dreams Cozy Socks

Best gifts for wives 2020: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks.

Barefoot Dreams makes some of the softest blankets ever, so it comes as no surprise that the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks also live up to the same hype. Like a soft, warm, hug for her feet, your wife will love slipping on these ultra soft socks after a long day. These cozy socks comes in three colors and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks from QVC for $15

13. For the wife who wants to try new recipes: Home Chef subscription

Best gifts for wives 2020: Home Chef.

When preparing a meal, planning is half the battle, and when crunched for time, coming up with new things to cook can start to feel like a chore. Our favorite meal kit delivery subscription, Home Chef, takes the preparation out of the equation, giving you fresh, creative options, portioned out and delivered directly to the door.

See Home Chef's plans and pricing

14. For the wife who needs a new vacuum: The Dyson V7 Motorhead

Best Dyson gifts: Dyson V7

A vacuum cleaner might not sound like a gift you should buy your wife, but a premium vacuum like the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum is sure to put a smile on her face. It comes with five brush accessories, a mountable charging dock and it can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. Here at Reviewed, we are big fans of Dyson's vacuum's high-powered suction and sleek corner-cutting abilities, so you really can't go wrong with this easy-to-use vacuum.

Get the Dyson V7 at Dyson for $299.99

15. For the wife who loves cold brew: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for wives 2020: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1qt

You’ve heard the saying some like it hot—a nod to the classic 1959 film—but when it comes to coffee, my family prefers it cold. To brew up the very best, your wife needs the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. It’s been one of our favorite cold brew coffee makers for a while now because of its user-friendly design. It also doesn’t hurt that it makes some of the tastiest coffee (and tea) we've ever sipped.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker on Amazon for $29.99

16. For the wife who is workin' on her fitness: Fitbit Charge 4

Best gifts for wives 2020: Fitbit Charge 4

Our favorite Fitbit is the Fitbit Charge 4, which may not offer all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch, but still packs quite the punch—and also tells time—at a much more digestible price point. Not only is the Fitbit Charge 4 comfortable to wear, it offers comprehensive activity tracking features and an intuitive app; perfect for keeping fit in these odd times.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Kohl's for $119.99

17. For the wife who enjoys feeling pampered: Parachute Classic Robe

Best gifts for wives 2020: Parachute Classic Robe

Want to treat your wife to a spa day every day? A plush robe is a great start, and the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute is the perfect splurge for any spouse who appreciates the finer things. One of our editors loves this robe because it’s “luxurious, comfortable, and functional.” Just be prepared to buy your own once you feel how soft hers is, because she won't be letting you borrow it.

Get the Parachute Classic Robe from Parachute for $99

18. For wife who is on her feet all day: Minnetonka Women's Chesney Slippers

Best gifts for wives 2020: Minnetonka Chesney Slippers.

Ever walk on a cloud? Neither have we, but we'd bet it feels a lot like wearing these slippers, which we named our best women's slippers after several rigorous rounds of very cozy testing. So if that sounds like something your wife might like after a long day of being amazing, go on and add these must-have slippers to your cart.

Get the Minnetonka Women's Chesney Slippers for $44.95

19. For the wife who wishes she had a sous chef: Amazon Echo Show 5

Best gifts for wives 2020: Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 makes the perfect desk or countertop accessory, but did you know it can also double as a sous chef? Relying on Amazon Alexa, the Show 5 can help your wife find new recipes, read aloud the ingredient list, and guide her step-by-step with helpful photos and videos. As a bonus, she can also use it to make video calls to her friends and family.

Get the Echo Show 5 at Best Buy for $44.99

20. For the wife who loves to cook: Instant Pot Ultra

Best gifts for wives 2020: Instant Pot Ultra.

If your wife has a lot of family recipes she likes to make for holidays and gatherings, but is short on time, this is a great solution. An Instant Pot helps any cook create delicious meals quickly, without dirtying multiple dishes. The Instant Pot Ultra is the best pressure cooker we’ve tested: it cooks perfectly, is intuitive to use, and is easy to clean.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $149.95

21. For the wife who likes to snuggle up: Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw

Best gifts for wives 2020: Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw.

As temperatures drop, a cozy blanket becomes an increasingly important thing to have. So don't let your wife be caught cold-handed (or footed) without Nordstrom's highly-rated Bliss Plush Throw blanket. The luxuriously soft throw features stylish 4-inch tassels at the top and bottom and measures 50-inches by 60-inches, so there's plenty of room for her to cuddle up. Even better, the blanket is machine washable and can be tossed in the dryer for an easy clean.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw from Nordstrom for $39.50

22. For the wife who can't live without music: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for wives 2020: Apple AirPods Pro.

Your wife needs a quality pair of wireless earbuds to do things like listen to her favorite songs, handle work calls, and drown out noise from the kids once in a while. With clear sound, intuitive design, a great fit, and brilliant noise cancellation, there’s no better pair of earbuds to get the job done than Apple’s AirPods Pro. Since this item will arrive after Christmas, we suggest printing out a copy of your purchase and placing it in a small gift bag for a special surprise.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon for $199.99

23. For the wife who loves to do her nails: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Best gifts for wives 2020: SunUV Gel UV Nail Lamp

Is your wife missing her pre-pandemic manicures and pedicures? Get her this professional salon curing nail lamp that's so good it’s garnered a 4.5 star rating from 7,583 Amazon reviewers. Our staff loves this popular nail lamp because it works with any gel polish and doesn’t smudge. A win-win (and you can still get it shipped in time for Dec. 25 if you order ASAP).

Get the SunUV Gel Nail Lamp on Amazon for $31.99 (Save $8 with on-page coupon)

24. For wife who loves to pump the jams: Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker

Best gifts for wive 2020: Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker.

Whether she's into Beethoven or BTS, it'll sound incredible on the uber popular Sonos One SL. I received Sonos speakers from my husband a couple years back and not a day goes by that I don’t use them. Even without Bluetooth connectivity, they’re super simple to set up and control, and can easily fill a room with your wife’s favorite songs.

Get the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker at Best Buy for $179

25. For the wife who practices yoga: Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat

Best gifts for wives 2020: Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat.

If your wife is a serious yogini, she should have a serious yoga mat, and Lululemon's 5mm reversible yoga mat, our best yoga mat winner, carries plenty of bang for its buck. We loved its portability, its firmness and how easy it was to clean, making it worth every penny.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat at Lululemon for $78

26. For the wife who says there's nothing on TV: Disney+ subscription

Best gifts for wives 2020: Disney+.

It's a dejected feeling when you get to the bottom of the TV channel listings without finding anything you want to watch. Fortunately, a Disney+ subscription can help with that problem, offering hundreds of movies and thousands of TV episodes ranging from Pixar favorites new and old to the Marvel universe to Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. At just $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year, Disney+ is a great deal the whole family can enjoy.

Sign up for Disney+ for $6.99/month or $69.99/year

27. For the wife who loves to exercise: Echelon Connect Bike EX-5

Best gifts for wives 2020: Echelon Connect Bike EX-5.

Indoor cycling is booming, but not everyone is ready to invest Peloton money into the hobby. Fortunately, there are more affordable options available for those looking to buy a fitness bike on a budget. My husband and I share a Schwinn IC4, which we pair with a monthly subscription to the Peloton app. When one of us takes a class, we watch along on a phone or tablet, and the whole set-up works pretty well. If your wife would rather not have to use a second device, she may prefer the Echelon Connect EX-5, which offers a built-in screen in its popular indoor bike.

Get the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 with a yearly subscription for $1,599.98 or $52 per month for 36 months

Get the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike from Schwinn for $899

28. For the wife with a minimalist wardrobe: J.Crew Slim Perfect T-Shirt

Best gifts for wives 2020: J.Crew Slim Perfect T-Shirt

A classic tee is a wardrobe staple, but finding the best women’s t-shirt is easier said than done. Lucky for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting to help you find the perfect gift. We tested 10 of the most popular women’s t-shirts, and the J.Crew Slim Perfect T-Shirt won us over for a variety of reasons. It’s fitted yet stretchy, made from 100% cotton, and held up the best of any shirt we tested after multiple washes. This no-fuss top might just become one of her all time favorites.

Get the Slim Perfect T-Shirt at J.Crew for $14.63 (Save 25% with promo code SHOPNOW)

29. For the wife who loves stylish footwear: Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot Black

Best gifts for wives 2020: Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot.

Nothing's chicer than a trendy pair of durable and supportive black boots to elevate your wife's wardrobe during the fall and winter months. Reviewed's shopping editor raves about these boots because they are comfortable to wear all day long (even with the three-inch block heel) and she receives compliments every time she wears them. Even if you think your wife already has too many shoes, these are worth the investment and she'll love that you picked them out for her.

Get the Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot Black from Nisolo for $207

30. For the wife who needs a personal assistant: Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen)

Best gifts for wives 2020: Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen).

It never hurts to have a little backup, and an Echo Dot (third-gen) makes for the perfect sidekick. A brilliantly simple and affordable smart speaker, the Echo Dot uses Amazon Alexa to help manage calendars, set reminders, and answer (almost any) questions throughout the day. Alexa’s not all business, though. She can tell funny jokes, play trivia games, and play your wife’s favorite songs, making her an ideal personal assistant.

Get the Echo Dot (third-gen) at Walmart for $39.99

31. For the wife who wants to be a plant mom: The Sill

Best gifts for wives 2020: The Sill.

The Sill is an online plant retailer that sells a variety of potted plants that your wife will love. Reviewed staffers have ordered from The Sill numerous times with nothing but positive things to say about the experience. The online plant company also offers helpful online plant workshops so your wife can keep her favorite holiday gift in tip-top shape. There are lots of stylish pots to choose from, or you can customize your own for a personal touch.

Get a beginner plant from The Sill for $14

32. For the sentimental wife: Framebridge custom frames

Best gifts for wives 2020: Framebridge Custom Frames

As the world has moved away from processing negatives and printing photos, Framebridge offers a great online photo service that will help your wife turn her lasting memories into lovely pieces of art. You can upload your own imagery and choose a frame for her, or give her a gift card so she can make her own selections. I’ve been using Framebridge in my own house for years and I’ve given it as a gift on multiple occasions. It’s always been well-received and the framed photos are an amazing value given the quality.

Get a Framebridge framed photo starting at $39

33. For the wife who is into family history: AncestryDNA Kit

Best gifts for wives 2020: AncestryDNA Kit.

Does your wife love to learn about her family history? Help her discover more about where she came from with the AncestryDNA Kit. The test, which comes with detailed instructions, will help your wife trace her roots back to the beginning. Think of this gift as the ultimate family tree.

Get an AncestryDNA Kit at Ancestry for $59

34. For the wife who never misses an episode: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for wives 2020: Roku Ultra.

With so many different streaming services competing for our attention, staying afloat in a sea of available programming isn't always easy. But with the Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming device, your TV-loving wife will have a trusty tool at her disposal. In addition to being easy to use, the Ultra offers a customizable remote complete with headphone jack, giving your wife access to easy wireless audio for binging after you've started snoring.

Get the Roku Ultra on Amazon for $93.75

35. For the wife who never stops learning: a MasterClass subscription

Best gifts for wives 2020: MasterClass subscription.

Would your wife enjoy a tennis lesson with Serena Williams? How about a cooking class with Gordon Ramsey? A comedy workshop with Steve Martin? These experiences may never be feasible in real life, but they're just a few of the offerings included with a MasterClass subscription. We love MasterClass for its encyclopedia of motivating content for users with interests across the board.

Sign up for MasterClass for $180/year

36. For the wife who likes to eat healthy(ish): Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Best gifts for wives 2020: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer.

Let's be honest: Air fryers didn't become a kitchen craze because people are looking to eat healthy foods. Consider it more like a healthier way to eat the snacks you already love. So don't feel guilty hitting "add to cart" for your wife on our best value air fryer. It's a gift the whole family will love, it works well, it's easy to use, and your wife will love how it looks in the kitchen—the perfect combination.

Get the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer on Amazon for $114.95

37. For the wife who loves to nap: YnM Weighted Blanket

Best gift for wives 2020: YnM Weighted Blanket.

Long days call for some rest and relaxation and a weighted blanket may be just the thing your wife needs to unwind. These unique blankets provide what’s called “deep touch pressure," which can feel comforting and soothing for some. (Think of it like a big hug, but from a blanket.) We think the YnM Weighted Blanket is a fantastic, budget-friendly option for your wife because it performs just as well as many products double the price. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 5 to 30 pounds and it’s comfortable enough to keep her cozy all night long.

Get the YnM Weight Blanket on Amazon for $69.90

38. For the wife who loves to soak in the tub: Da Bomb Cake Bath Bomb

Best gift for wives 2020: Da Bomb Cake Bath Bomb.

Who says cake is just for eating? Handmade in the USA, this fun cake-inspired bath bomb makes for a great stocking stuffer. The 7-ounce almond buttercream bath bomb with "sprinkles" will begin dissolving as soon as she puts it in the water. And, there's a bonus surprise hidden inside for an extra sweet holiday treat.

Get the Da Bomb Cake Bath Bomb on Amazon for $7.50

39. For the creative wife: Apple iPad (2020)

Best gifts for wives 2020: Winc wine subscription.

Creativity can strike at a moment's notice, so portability is critical when it comes to the tools of the trade. Apple's new iPad builds on the company's long standing legacy of excellent mobile devices, offering a high-quality product that your wife is sure to get plenty of use out of And if you really want to fill out the suite, toss in Apple's Smart Keyboard and an Apple Pencil, then watch her creativity flow. Although this item may arrive after Christmas, don't let that discourage you from ordering. An iPad always makes for a nice surprise, even if it's a few days late.

Get the Apple iPad (2020) 32GB on Amazon for $329

40. For the wife who needs perfect coffee: Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic

Best gifts for wives 2020: Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic

Most people are either "coffee people" or they're not—and there's not much in-between. If your wife loves coffee, the Hario V60 is the best pour over coffee maker out there. It’s a handy, durable accessory that will give her complete control over her morning cup(s) of joe. Pour-over coffee allows the person making it to determine the flow of water through the grounds, allowing for more precise saturation and temperature control. It's a subtle technique adjustment, but for a coffee buff, it can make a huge difference.

Get the Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 on Amazon for $26.09

41. For the wife who loves home décor: Ruggable

Best gifts for wives 2020: Ruggable.

A house isn't a home until it's properly decorated, and as they say, it's the rug that pulls a room together. It's also pretty helpful when that rug is machine-washable and looks amazing, which makes Ruggable a bit of a unicorn in the world of interior design. I have multiple Ruggables and they stand up to just about anything my family and I throw their way. When it's time to swap them out, Ruggable has lots of unique prints to choose from, so refreshing any room is a breeze.

Get a Ruggable starting at $109

42. For the wife who ends her day with a glass of wine: Winc wine subscription

Best gifts for wives 2020: Winc wine subscription.

Want to give the gift that keeps on giving? Winc’s online wine subscription service may be just the gift for the wife who prefers her grapes fermented. After trying Winc, we can whole-heartedly attest to how delicious this wine is. We also like that the service includes useful details about each bottle and suggests recipes to pair with each wine. Whether she’s more of a red or white kinda girl, Winc is a great way to sample something new, while also enjoying a taste of tried-and-true favorites.

Get her first Winc box for $40

43. For the wife who is a pro in the kitchen: Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife

Best gifts for wives 2020: Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife.

We think every cook should have a great chef's knife in their kitchen toolkit because it can be used for just about anything. Slicing, dicing, chopping, and mincing—you name it and the Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife knife can probably do it. The 8-inch knife features a razor-sharp blade that’s on par more expensive chef’s knives, making it one of the best chef’s knives we’ve ever tested. Your wife will no-doubt appreciate how easy it is to maneuver this knife for the perfect cut when she chops up her next onion.

Get the Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-inch Chef's Knife on Amazon $44.97

44. For the wife who loves luxurious bedding: 600 Thread Count 4-Piece Sheet Set

Best gifts for wives 2020: Home Decorators Collection Cotton Supima Queen Sheet Set.

Your average sleeper likely isn't too concerned with the thread count of their sheets, but if your wife enjoys snoozing in the lap of luxury, these 600-thread-count sheets from Home Depot will surprise and delight. You might not normally consider the hardware store the best place to find a gift that'll impress your wife, but this bedding is the sheet.

Get the Home Decorators Collection Cotton Supima Queen Sheet Set at Home Depot from $84.97

45. For the wife who likes to game in bed: Nintendo Switch Lite

A Switch might be on your little ones' wish list, too, but Nintendo's latest foray into the world of handheld gaming appeals to adults all the same. I love getting lost in Animal Crossing after the kids go to bed, and my husband is convinced he is better than I am at Mario Kart (though I can assure you, he is not). Video games can make for a great release at the end of a long day, regardless of skill level, and this particular console is the perfect addition to any gamer’s nightstand. Act fast! Switches are selling quickly.

Get Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon for $199.99

46. For the wife who deserves a new pair of glasses: Frames from GlassesUSA

Best gifts for wives 2020: Glasses from GlassesUSA.

If your wife’s been rocking the same pair of prescription glasses all year long, it might be time for a new pair of stylish specs. GlassesUSA is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online because they offer a great selection of affordable frames, designer glasses, colorful lenses, and more options your wife will love.

Shop frames from GlassesUSA

47. For the wife who needs a massage: Theragun G3

Best gifts for wives 2020: Theragun G3.

Move over foam rollers—there's a new gadget that’ll make your wife's muscles “ooh and ahh” after a grueling workout. Several Reviewed staffers tried the highly sought-after Theragun, agreeing the massage gun's high powered pulse feels great on sore muscles. Another thing we love? The free Theragun app, which will help guide her along as she uses it to warm up before a workout or cool down afterward.

Get Theragun G3 at Theragun for $399

48. For the wife who wishes she had more time to read: Audible subscription

Best gifts for wives 2020: Audible subscription.

There's nothing new about the concept of listening to books, particularly when you just don't have time to settle in and actually read with your eyes. But Audible, Amazon's super-popular audiobook subscription service, offers a modern take on old-school books on tape. For $14.95 a month or $149.50 per year, your wife—and, by extension, you—can access unlimited titles in the Audible Plus catalog, plus a book of choice each month and discounts on additional titles.

Sign up for Audible on Amazon for $14.95/month or $149.50/year

49. For the wife who is also a dog mom: Furbo Dog Camera

Best gifts for wives 2020: Furbo Smart Pet Camera.

If your wife is a dog mom, she's probably searching for an answer to an age-old question: "What does the dog do when I'm not at home?" With a Furbo dog camera, one of the best pet smart pet cameras, you can both find out. In addition to being Alexa-enabled, the Furbo also looks sleek and dispenses treats, so your dog may enjoy being watched as much as your wife loves checking in.

Get the Furbo Pet Camera on Amazon for $133.99

50. For the wife who loves to wear sneakers: Allbirds Wool Runners

Best gifts for wives 2020: Allbirds Wool Runners.

Shoe shopping for your wife can be hard, but we’re confident she’ll love lacing up with this perfect pair of kicks. With a sleek aesthetic that’s right on trend, these popular sneakers have an ultra-cozy feel while also offering plenty of support to keep her feet happy all day long. They come in a wide range of colors and are breathable, despite being made from wool.

Get Allbirds Wool Runners for Allbirds for $95

