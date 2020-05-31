518 new COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore, total now at 34,884
SINGAPORE — As of noon on Sunday (31 May), Singapore has seen 518 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total to 34,884.
Of the cases, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while the vast majority are migrant workers living in dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a news release.
On Saturday, the ministry revealed that two Don Don Donki outlets – at the 100AM and JEM malls – had been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases. Several supermarkets have also been placed on the list, which also includes the dates and times the cases were there.
MORE DETAILS TO COME
