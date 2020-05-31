518 new COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore, total now at 34,884

A family wearing face masks seen along Orchard Road on 12 May 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — As of noon on Sunday (31 May), Singapore has seen 518 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total to 34,884.

Of the cases, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while the vast majority are migrant workers living in dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a news release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Saturday, the ministry revealed that two Don Don Donki outlets – at the 100AM and JEM malls – had been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases. Several supermarkets have also been placed on the list, which also includes the dates and times the cases were there.

Public places in Singapore visited by COVID-19 cases from 17 May to 28 May. (TABLE: Ministry of Health)

MORE DETAILS TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

On The Mic: Family violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Part 1)

2 Don Don Donki outlets among 7 more places visited by COVID-19 cases

FAQ: Your guide to Phase 1 reopening of Singapore after COVID-19 circuit breaker

COVID-19: MOM draws up slew of measures for migrant workers to gradually resume work