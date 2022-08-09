51-year-old man flashes people eating on restaurant patio, New Hampshire police say

A man is accused of exposing himself to people eating dinner on a restaurant patio, according to New Hampshire police.

Officers responded to a report of “exposure in progress” at a restaurant called Margaritas at 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to the Manchester Police Department log.

The manager of the restaurant told police that he told the man to leave, which he did, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. But the man came back a little while later and exposed himself again, the publication said.

Officers arrested the 51-year-old on a charge of gross lewdness/indecent exposure, according to Boston25 News.

His bail was set at $250, the outlet reported.

