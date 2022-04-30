51-year old man arrested in connection to Merced stabbing in November, police say

Shawn Jansen
·1 min read

Merced detectives arrested a 51-year old male suspect who was wanted for a stabbing that occurred last November in Merced, according to police.

Detective Christian Lupian worked with the Merced County Sheriff’s Supervise Release Team to track down and arrest Robert Cerda on Thursday.

Cerda was identified as the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Nov. 16 in the 800 block of West 16th Street in Merced.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with several stab wounds. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Cerda was booked into Merced County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $80,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at Lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

