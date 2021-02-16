51% of Brits worried about finding the right type of work post-pandemic

26 million working Brits believe the workplace will have to adapt to new ways of working and recruiting talent, or they will be tempted to leave the nine-to-five lifestyle for good, in favour of freelancing or consulting. Photo: Getty Images

A majority of Brits are concerned that finding the right kind of jobs that they want will be harder once the pandemic is over, new data revealed.

A report by Future Strategy Club, a members club of c-level consultants and leading creative talent, showed this problem is particularly acute in London: 2.3 million Londoners (54%) are concerned about their career going forward.

It showed more than a fifth (22%) of Brits are heading back to the office as soon as it is safe, but worry that they won’t be able to make the right connections to help career progression.

This figure rose to 33% for Londoners.

Meanwhile young people are also more worried about their prospects, with almost a million (960,000) 18 to 24-year-olds ready to head back to the office, but with concerns about what the pandemic means for their job prospects.

26 million (60%) working Brits believe the workplace will have to adapt to fit new ways of working and recruiting talent, or they will be tempted to leave the nine-to-five lifestyle for good, in favour of freelancing or consulting.

The report also revealed that many Londoners are opting to move out of the city, since there has been a major shift to working from home.

More than one in five (22%) Londoners moved back to their family home for lockdown.

London office workers whose jobs could be done remotely were more likely to leave the city - almost a third (32%) of managerial, administrative or professional workers have moved home.

Millennials and Gen Z individuals were more likely to return home, with almost half (43%) of 18 to 34-year-olds doing so.

This is compared to just 10% of those aged 35 to 54 and 3% of over 55s.

"Moving forward, it's clear that the current fragmented nature of UK talent is raising concerns for the future of work. Resources are scattered across the country, and prospects look uncertain," the report noted.

"Office workers are concerned that the dispersion of talent will lead to reduced networking opportunities and job openings. This is set to give rise to a new way of working; creating a nomad generation as businesses aren't tied to desks and location," it added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that he UK faces the weakest recovery in employment in Europe over the next few months.

According to a survey by multinational recruitment giant ManpowerGroup, Britain was just one of a handful of European states where more employers said they planned to cut staff than hire extra workers in the first quarter of 2021.

Just 49% of more than 1,300 UK employers surveyed said they expected their hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels within the next year.

