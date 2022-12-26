51 Little Gifts-To-Self If Christmas Didn't Quite Deliver What You Wanted

If Father Christmas let you down, here's how to treat yourself

Are you feeling a little bit disappointed by your Christmas haul this year? That’s ok. Pop those pressies you don’t want in the regifting drawer – they’re sure to do for someone else sometime – and get shopping for yourself instead.

Or even better, let us do the job for you! We’re sure there’s something in this list that will take your fancy between Twixmas and the New Year. And best of all, most of the self-care treats in this list are a total steal, price wise.

This 4kg weighted blanket is a steal at less than £20.

Amazon

£18.99 at Amazon

These LEGO succulents went into my basket ASAP.

Amazon

£44.99 at Amazon

I just don't see the point of the festive season unless it involves Thornton's Continental chocolate box.

Amazon

£7 at Amazon

Make the most relaxing part of your day even *better* with these bath pearls.

Amazon

£6.99 for 20 at Amazon

Look, you're an adult. What's stopping you from finally buying yourself the Egyptology book we all wanted at the Scholastic fair?

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£18.05 at Amazon

You can't go too far wrong with an absolutely massive bar of Cadbury milk chocolate (especially when it costs less than £6).

Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed

£5.90 for 850g at Amazon

This incredible nail polish changes colour according to the temperature of the room it's in!

Amazon

£4.99 at Amazon

If you wanted something you'll actually *use*, this vacuum-sealed double-walled Contigo flask is a great way to keep your hot drinks hot on the go.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£23.79 at Amazon

Having bought this V-shaped pillow myself, I can honestly say it's the best purchase you'll ever make for your bed.

Amazon

£14.99 at Amazon

These Friends bath fizzers are the bomb (sorry).

Amazon

£5.99 for two at Amazon

If you want some *drama*, these hot chocolate bombes are delicious AND fun.

Amazon

£7.99 for three at Amazon

Snap up Maybelline's 'Fit Me' concealer for less than five Great British pounds.

Amazon

£4.25 (available in five shades) at Amazon

Reviewers have been wowed by the quality of these matte lipsticks. The packaging is stunning too!

Amazon

£9.89 for six at Amazon

These pastel-hued highlighters work just as well as the regular kinds, but look way prettier.

Amazon

£5.86 for six at Amazon

These genius lights have a cork-shaped battery pack, so they'll fit effortlessly into wine bottles.

Amazon

£1.67 for 2m at Amazon

De-stress with one of these essential oil roller balls. You can choose from six soothing aromas!

Amazon

£4.46 at Amazon

You know when you convince yourself that a new journal will completely change your life? Well not to be dramatic, but this gorgeous celestial one actually might.

Amazon

£10.15 at Amazon

Enjoy a lower-commitment version of Monopoly with this highly-rated card game.

Amazon

£4 at Amazon

These Himalayan salt fairy lights will create a calming ~vibe~ in your bedroom – just be careful to place them out of the reach of pets!

Amazon

£10.99 for 1.5m at Amazon

This gorgeous sheet mask is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and revitalising pomegranate extract.

Amazon

£1.95 at Amazon

People swear by this lavender-scented pillow spray.

Amazon

£7.99 at Amazon

If baking is super calming for you, these reusable cupcake holders are about to become your new favourite things.

Amazon

£6.99 for 24 at Amazon

This hot chocolate gift set is perfect for colder weather.

Amazon

£8.99 at Amazon

Transform your tresses with Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector.

Amazon

£15.70 at Amazon

PSA: Bombay Sapphire's all-new lemon-infused Premier Cru gin is every bit as good as it sounds.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£25 for 70cl at Amazon

Valeza's hair styling routine has been seriously shortened by this BaByliss Big Hair rotating styler. It delivers some brilliant bounce too!

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

£44.80 at Amazon

If you're too ~quirky~ for some fluffy socks, consider nabbing this mini paint-by-numbers Bob Ross set.

Mariah Jean-Baptiste / BuzzFeed

£7.23 at Amazon

The seasonal cinnamon scent of this Yankee Candle is *incredible* – and it burns for absolutely ages too.

Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed

£14.99 at Amazon

I bought myself this Bodum French press immediately after seeing how smoothly my friend's years-old one still plunged (there's something so jarring about that dip-and-drop sensation you eventually get with other brands).

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£22.04 at Amazon

You'll end up using Dishoom's cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

£19.50 at Amazon

Now that I've used COSRX's cult-status 'Snail 92' all-in-one cream, I completely understand what all the social media hype is about. It makes me look like I've had an expensive facial every time I use it!

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£17.65 at Amazon

These gold-plated hoops have no reason to look as good as they do, IMO.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£6.49 at Amazon

If your tea has always gotten cold by the time you get around to drinking it, this app-controlled Ember mug has got your back. It'll keep your drink at a steady temperature for hours!

Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed

£109 at Amazon

I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul recipe book.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£8 at Amazon

These incredible sachets will change the colour of any flames they empty them onto (I know, right?!).

Amazon

£7.99 for 10 sachets at Amazon

Movie and TV buffs will love this scratch-off poster that suggests 100 iconic titles!

Amazon

£12.95 at Amazon

This genius candle smells like an old bookshop (ugh, the dream).

Amazon

£14.99 at Amazon

I'm the most forgetful person I know, so I use this Tile 'Performance' set all the time. I can locate my missing keys or wallet with them via the app (and get this – I can get my phone to ring by double-tapping the Tile logo on these bad boys too!).

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£54.99 for two trackers at Amazon

This instant-print Polaroid Now+ camera is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten! I'd never used one before and was seriously impressed by how easy it was to pick up (the pictures make for some seriously touching keepsakes too).

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

£125.99 at Amazon

Okay, but how ridiculously cute is this mini Henry Hoover?

Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed

£16.99 at Amazon

This takeaway-deciding dice will finally put an end to that endless

Amazon

£3.99 at Amazon

This unbelievably cheap gadget that turns water into snow is marketed towards kids, but I honestly can't think of anyone who wouldn't love using it.

Amazon

£1.99 for a two-use pack at Amazon

Nothing makes an avid home cook happier than something disgustingly bacterial, like this live San Fransisco sourdough starter that I affectionately refer to as my pet yeast.

Amazon

£7.99 at Amazon

Let's face it, someone is always going to cheat at Monopoly. This cheater's version of the game will actually reward the best sneak!

Amazon

£24.99 at Amazon

Just when you thought drinking a cuppa couldn't get any better, this build-on-brick mug comes along.

Amazon

£12.95 at Amazon

It is a truth universally acknowledged that these Jane Austen-themed tarot cards are the perfect bookish gift to yourself.

Amazon

£14.35 for 23 cards at Amazon

These scented shower steamers are perfect if you want a bath bomb experience but don't own a tub.

Amazon

£14.44 for six at Amazon

Once you replace your cocoa powder with these creamy chocolate flakes, you'll never go back.

Amazon

£12.99 at Amazon

If you've been meaning to give calligraphy a go for a while now, this beginner-friendly set is ideal!

Amazon

£17 at Amazon

Treat yourself to this Le Creuset stoneware mug! It's available in 15 different colours.

Amazon

£11.25 at Amazon

The much-hyped Aeropress coffee maker is a caffeine lover's dream.

Amazon

£56.06 at Amazon

