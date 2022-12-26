51 Little Gifts-To-Self If Christmas Didn't Quite Deliver What You Wanted

Amy Glover
·6 min read
If Father Christmas let you down, here's how to treat yourself
If Father Christmas let you down, here's how to treat yourself

If Father Christmas let you down, here's how to treat yourself

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Are you feeling a little bit disappointed by your Christmas haul this year? That’s ok. Pop those pressies you don’t want in the regifting drawer – they’re sure to do for someone else sometime – and get shopping for yourself instead.

Or even better, let us do the job for you! We’re sure there’s something in this list that will take your fancy between Twixmas and the New Year. And best of all, most of the self-care treats in this list are a total steal, price wise.

This 4kg weighted blanket is a steal at less than £20.
This 4kg weighted blanket is a steal at less than £20.

Amazon

This 4kg weighted blanket is a steal at less than £20.

£18.99 at Amazon

These LEGO succulents went into my basket ASAP.
These LEGO succulents went into my basket ASAP.

Amazon

These LEGO succulents went into my basket ASAP.

£44.99 at Amazon

I just don't see the point of the festive season unless it involves Thornton's Continental chocolate box.
I just don't see the point of the festive season unless it involves Thornton's Continental chocolate box.

Amazon

I just don't see the point of the festive season unless it involves Thornton's Continental chocolate box.

£7 at Amazon

Make the most relaxing part of your day even *better* with these bath pearls.
Make the most relaxing part of your day even *better* with these bath pearls.

Amazon

Make the most relaxing part of your day even *better* with these bath pearls.

£6.99 for 20 at Amazon

Look, you're an adult. What's stopping you from finally buying yourself the Egyptology book we all wanted at the Scholastic fair?
Look, you're an adult. What's stopping you from finally buying yourself the Egyptology book we all wanted at the Scholastic fair?

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Look, you're an adult. What's stopping you from finally buying yourself the Egyptology book we all wanted at the Scholastic fair?

£18.05 at Amazon

You can't go too far wrong with an absolutely massive bar of Cadbury milk chocolate (especially when it costs less than £6).
You can't go too far wrong with an absolutely massive bar of Cadbury milk chocolate (especially when it costs less than £6).

Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed

You can't go too far wrong with an absolutely massive bar of Cadbury milk chocolate (especially when it costs less than £6).

£5.90 for 850g at Amazon

This incredible nail polish changes colour according to the temperature of the room it's in!
This incredible nail polish changes colour according to the temperature of the room it's in!

Amazon

This incredible nail polish changes colour according to the temperature of the room it's in!

£4.99 at Amazon

If you wanted something you'll actually *use*, this vacuum-sealed double-walled Contigo flask is a great way to keep your hot drinks hot on the go.
If you wanted something you'll actually *use*, this vacuum-sealed double-walled Contigo flask is a great way to keep your hot drinks hot on the go.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

If you wanted something you'll actually *use*, this vacuum-sealed double-walled Contigo flask is a great way to keep your hot drinks hot on the go.

£23.79 at Amazon

Having bought this V-shaped pillow myself, I can honestly say it's the best purchase you'll ever make for your bed.
Having bought this V-shaped pillow myself, I can honestly say it's the best purchase you'll ever make for your bed.

Amazon

Having bought this V-shaped pillow myself, I can honestly say it's the best purchase you'll ever make for your bed.

£14.99 at Amazon

These Friends bath fizzers are the bomb (sorry).
These Friends bath fizzers are the bomb (sorry).

Amazon

These Friends bath fizzers are the bomb (sorry).

£5.99 for two at Amazon

If you want some *drama*, these hot chocolate bombes are delicious AND fun.
If you want some *drama*, these hot chocolate bombes are delicious AND fun.

Amazon

If you want some *drama*, these hot chocolate bombes are delicious AND fun.

£7.99 for three at Amazon

Snap up Maybelline's 'Fit Me' concealer for less than five Great British pounds.
Snap up Maybelline's 'Fit Me' concealer for less than five Great British pounds.

Amazon

Snap up Maybelline's 'Fit Me' concealer for less than five Great British pounds.

£4.25 (available in five shades) at Amazon

Reviewers have been wowed by the quality of these matte lipsticks. The packaging is stunning too!
Reviewers have been wowed by the quality of these matte lipsticks. The packaging is stunning too!

Amazon

Reviewers have been wowed by the quality of these matte lipsticks. The packaging is stunning too!

£9.89 for six at Amazon

These pastel-hued highlighters work just as well as the regular kinds, but look way prettier.
These pastel-hued highlighters work just as well as the regular kinds, but look way prettier.

Amazon

These pastel-hued highlighters work just as well as the regular kinds, but look way prettier.

£5.86 for six at Amazon

These genius lights have a cork-shaped battery pack, so they'll fit effortlessly into wine bottles.
These genius lights have a cork-shaped battery pack, so they'll fit effortlessly into wine bottles.

Amazon

These genius lights have a cork-shaped battery pack, so they'll fit effortlessly into wine bottles.

£1.67 for 2m at Amazon

De-stress with one of these essential oil roller balls. You can choose from six soothing aromas!
De-stress with one of these essential oil roller balls. You can choose from six soothing aromas!

Amazon

De-stress with one of these essential oil roller balls. You can choose from six soothing aromas!

£4.46 at Amazon

You know when you convince yourself that a new journal will completely change your life? Well not to be dramatic, but this gorgeous celestial one actually might.
You know when you convince yourself that a new journal will completely change your life? Well not to be dramatic, but this gorgeous celestial one actually might.

Amazon

You know when you convince yourself that a new journal will completely change your life? Well not to be dramatic, but this gorgeous celestial one actually might.

£10.15 at Amazon

Enjoy a lower-commitment version of Monopoly with this highly-rated card game.
Enjoy a lower-commitment version of Monopoly with this highly-rated card game.

Amazon

Enjoy a lower-commitment version of Monopoly with this highly-rated card game.

£4 at Amazon

These Himalayan salt fairy lights will create a calming ~vibe~ in your bedroom – just be careful to place them out of the reach of pets!
These Himalayan salt fairy lights will create a calming ~vibe~ in your bedroom – just be careful to place them out of the reach of pets!

Amazon

These Himalayan salt fairy lights will create a calming ~vibe~ in your bedroom – just be careful to place them out of the reach of pets!

£10.99 for 1.5m at Amazon

This gorgeous sheet mask is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and revitalising pomegranate extract.
This gorgeous sheet mask is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and revitalising pomegranate extract.

Amazon

This gorgeous sheet mask is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and revitalising pomegranate extract.

£1.95 at Amazon

People swear by this lavender-scented pillow spray.
People swear by this lavender-scented pillow spray.

Amazon

People swear by this lavender-scented pillow spray.

£7.99 at Amazon

If baking is super calming for you, these reusable cupcake holders are about to become your new favourite things.
If baking is super calming for you, these reusable cupcake holders are about to become your new favourite things.

Amazon

If baking is super calming for you, these reusable cupcake holders are about to become your new favourite things.

£6.99 for 24 at Amazon

This hot chocolate gift set is perfect for colder weather.
This hot chocolate gift set is perfect for colder weather.

Amazon

This hot chocolate gift set is perfect for colder weather.

£8.99 at Amazon

Transform your tresses with Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector.
Transform your tresses with Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector.

Amazon

Transform your tresses with Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector.

£15.70 at Amazon

PSA: Bombay Sapphire's all-new lemon-infused Premier Cru gin is every bit as good as it sounds.
PSA: Bombay Sapphire's all-new lemon-infused Premier Cru gin is every bit as good as it sounds.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

PSA: Bombay Sapphire's all-new lemon-infused Premier Cru gin is every bit as good as it sounds.

£25 for 70cl at Amazon

Valeza's hair styling routine has been seriously shortened by this BaByliss Big Hair rotating styler. It delivers some brilliant bounce too!
Valeza's hair styling routine has been seriously shortened by this BaByliss Big Hair rotating styler. It delivers some brilliant bounce too!

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

Valeza's hair styling routine has been seriously shortened by this BaByliss Big Hair rotating styler. It delivers some brilliant bounce too!

£44.80 at Amazon

If you're too ~quirky~ for some fluffy socks, consider nabbing this mini paint-by-numbers Bob Ross set.
If you're too ~quirky~ for some fluffy socks, consider nabbing this mini paint-by-numbers Bob Ross set.

Mariah Jean-Baptiste / BuzzFeed

If you're too ~quirky~ for some fluffy socks, consider nabbing this mini paint-by-numbers Bob Ross set.

£7.23 at Amazon

The seasonal cinnamon scent of this Yankee Candle is *incredible* – and it burns for absolutely ages too.
The seasonal cinnamon scent of this Yankee Candle is *incredible* – and it burns for absolutely ages too.

Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed

The seasonal cinnamon scent of this Yankee Candle is *incredible* – and it burns for absolutely ages too.

£14.99 at Amazon

I bought myself this Bodum French press immediately after seeing how smoothly my friend's years-old one still plunged (there's something so jarring about that dip-and-drop sensation you eventually get with other brands).
I bought myself this Bodum French press immediately after seeing how smoothly my friend's years-old one still plunged (there's something so jarring about that dip-and-drop sensation you eventually get with other brands).

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I bought myself this Bodum French press immediately after seeing how smoothly my friend's years-old one still plunged (there's something so jarring about that dip-and-drop sensation you eventually get with other brands).

£22.04 at Amazon

You'll end up using Dishoom's cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.
You'll end up using Dishoom's cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

You'll end up using Dishoom's cookbook all the time – it's made my colleague's homemade Chicken Ruby taste pretty much like the real thing.

£19.50 at Amazon

Now that I've used COSRX's cult-status 'Snail 92' all-in-one cream, I completely understand what all the social media hype is about. It makes me look like I've had an expensive facial every time I use it!
Now that I've used COSRX's cult-status 'Snail 92' all-in-one cream, I completely understand what all the social media hype is about. It makes me look like I've had an expensive facial every time I use it!

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Now that I've used COSRX's cult-status 'Snail 92' all-in-one cream, I completely understand what all the social media hype is about. It makes me look like I've had an expensive facial every time I use it!

£17.65 at Amazon

These gold-plated hoops have no reason to look as good as they do, IMO.
These gold-plated hoops have no reason to look as good as they do, IMO.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

These gold-plated hoops have no reason to look as good as they do, IMO.

£6.49 at Amazon

If your tea has always gotten cold by the time you get around to drinking it, this app-controlled Ember mug has got your back. It'll keep your drink at a steady temperature for hours!
If your tea has always gotten cold by the time you get around to drinking it, this app-controlled Ember mug has got your back. It'll keep your drink at a steady temperature for hours!

Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed

If your tea has always gotten cold by the time you get around to drinking it, this app-controlled Ember mug has got your back. It'll keep your drink at a steady temperature for hours!

£109 at Amazon

I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul recipe book.
I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul recipe book.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul recipe book.

£8 at Amazon

These incredible sachets will change the colour of any flames they empty them onto (I know, right?!).
These incredible sachets will change the colour of any flames they empty them onto (I know, right?!).

Amazon

These incredible sachets will change the colour of any flames they empty them onto (I know, right?!).

£7.99 for 10 sachets at Amazon

Movie and TV buffs will love this scratch-off poster that suggests 100 iconic titles!
Movie and TV buffs will love this scratch-off poster that suggests 100 iconic titles!

Amazon

Movie and TV buffs will love this scratch-off poster that suggests 100 iconic titles!

£12.95 at Amazon

This genius candle smells like an old bookshop (ugh, the dream).
This genius candle smells like an old bookshop (ugh, the dream).

Amazon

This genius candle smells like an old bookshop (ugh, the dream).

£14.99 at Amazon

I'm the most forgetful person I know, so I use this Tile 'Performance' set all the time. I can locate my missing keys or wallet with them via the app (and get this – I can get my phone to ring by double-tapping the Tile logo on these bad boys too!).
I'm the most forgetful person I know, so I use this Tile 'Performance' set all the time. I can locate my missing keys or wallet with them via the app (and get this – I can get my phone to ring by double-tapping the Tile logo on these bad boys too!).

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I'm the most forgetful person I know, so I use this Tile 'Performance' set all the time. I can locate my missing keys or wallet with them via the app (and get this – I can get my phone to ring by double-tapping the Tile logo on these bad boys too!).

£54.99 for two trackers at Amazon

This instant-print Polaroid Now+ camera is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten! I'd never used one before and was seriously impressed by how easy it was to pick up (the pictures make for some seriously touching keepsakes too).
This instant-print Polaroid Now+ camera is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten! I'd never used one before and was seriously impressed by how easy it was to pick up (the pictures make for some seriously touching keepsakes too).

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

This instant-print Polaroid Now+ camera is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten! I'd never used one before and was seriously impressed by how easy it was to pick up (the pictures make for some seriously touching keepsakes too).

£125.99 at Amazon

Okay, but how ridiculously cute is this mini Henry Hoover?
Okay, but how ridiculously cute is this mini Henry Hoover?

Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed

Okay, but how ridiculously cute is this mini Henry Hoover?

£16.99 at Amazon

This takeaway-deciding dice will finally put an end to that endless
This takeaway-deciding dice will finally put an end to that endless

Amazon

This takeaway-deciding dice will finally put an end to that endless "I don't know, what do YOU want to eat?" discussion.

£3.99 at Amazon

This unbelievably cheap gadget that turns water into snow is marketed towards kids, but I honestly can't think of anyone who wouldn't love using it.
This unbelievably cheap gadget that turns water into snow is marketed towards kids, but I honestly can't think of anyone who wouldn't love using it.

Amazon

This unbelievably cheap gadget that turns water into snow is marketed towards kids, but I honestly can't think of anyone who wouldn't love using it.

£1.99 for a two-use pack at Amazon

Nothing makes an avid home cook happier than something disgustingly bacterial, like this live San Fransisco sourdough starter that I affectionately refer to as my pet yeast.
Nothing makes an avid home cook happier than something disgustingly bacterial, like this live San Fransisco sourdough starter that I affectionately refer to as my pet yeast.

Amazon

Nothing makes an avid home cook happier than something disgustingly bacterial, like this live San Fransisco sourdough starter that I affectionately refer to as my pet yeast.

£7.99 at Amazon

Let's face it, someone is always going to cheat at Monopoly. This cheater's version of the game will actually reward the best sneak!
Let's face it, someone is always going to cheat at Monopoly. This cheater's version of the game will actually reward the best sneak!

Amazon

Let's face it, someone is always going to cheat at Monopoly. This cheater's version of the game will actually reward the best sneak!

£24.99 at Amazon

Just when you thought drinking a cuppa couldn't get any better, this build-on-brick mug comes along.
Just when you thought drinking a cuppa couldn't get any better, this build-on-brick mug comes along.

Amazon

Just when you thought drinking a cuppa couldn't get any better, this build-on-brick mug comes along.

£12.95 at Amazon

It is a truth universally acknowledged that these Jane Austen-themed tarot cards are the perfect bookish gift to yourself.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that these Jane Austen-themed tarot cards are the perfect bookish gift to yourself.

Amazon

It is a truth universally acknowledged that these Jane Austen-themed tarot cards are the perfect bookish gift to yourself.

£14.35 for 23 cards at Amazon

These scented shower steamers are perfect if you want a bath bomb experience but don't own a tub.
These scented shower steamers are perfect if you want a bath bomb experience but don't own a tub.

Amazon

These scented shower steamers are perfect if you want a bath bomb experience but don't own a tub.

£14.44 for six at Amazon

Once you replace your cocoa powder with these creamy chocolate flakes, you'll never go back.
Once you replace your cocoa powder with these creamy chocolate flakes, you'll never go back.

Amazon

Once you replace your cocoa powder with these creamy chocolate flakes, you'll never go back.

£12.99 at Amazon

If you've been meaning to give calligraphy a go for a while now, this beginner-friendly set is ideal!
If you've been meaning to give calligraphy a go for a while now, this beginner-friendly set is ideal!

Amazon

If you've been meaning to give calligraphy a go for a while now, this beginner-friendly set is ideal!

£17 at Amazon

Treat yourself to this Le Creuset stoneware mug! It's available in 15 different colours.
Treat yourself to this Le Creuset stoneware mug! It's available in 15 different colours.

Amazon

Treat yourself to this Le Creuset stoneware mug! It's available in 15 different colours.

£11.25 at Amazon

The much-hyped Aeropress coffee maker is a caffeine lover's dream.
The much-hyped Aeropress coffee maker is a caffeine lover's dream.

Amazon

The much-hyped Aeropress coffee maker is a caffeine lover's dream.

£56.06 at Amazon

