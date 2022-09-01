The 50 Best Labor Day Clothing Sales For Saving $$$ On Fall Fashion

If there was ever a cause for the celebration of summer's end, it would be because of Labor Day clothing sales. And this year, our all-time favorite retailers and brands — from Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom to Everlane, J.Crew, and Reformation — are showing up to the big shopping blowout with prices slashed all the way up to 80% off. But, as with all too-good-to-be-true deals, such deal-scoring moments are fleeting. Therefore, to get ahead of the game, consider shopping this stacked selection of the best pre-Labor Day clothing sales with steep discounts we won't see the likes of again until Black Friday.



Before you start on your shopping extravaganza, make sure bookmark this page. We’ll be consistently updating it with all the best Labor Day clothing sales as they continue to drop. (What you see below isn't all!) Click on through for the best LDW fashion markdowns worth stocking up on for fall — and, if you're short on time, peep our quick links for best Labor Day clothing sales ahead.





The Best Labor Day Clothing Sales Quick Links:

Adidas: Up to 50% off clothing, shoes, & accessories

Anthropologie: Extra 50% off sale items

ASOS: 20% off everything with code HOLIDAZE

Backcountry: Up to 60% off new markdowns

BaubleBar: Extra 20% off sale pieces

Bloomingdale's: Take 20% off on items labeled Promotion Eligible

Coach: 25% off select Coach styles with code TAKE25

Coach Outlet: Extra 15% off sitewide with code SUNNY15

Everlane: Up to 60% off & 30% off denim

FARM Rio: Up to 50% off

Good American: Extra 50% off all markdowns and 20% off sitewide with code TAKE20

J.Crew: Extra 30% off your purchase and extra 50% off sale items with code PASSPORT

Lisa Says Gah: Extra 30% off all markdowns with code EXTRA30

Madewell: Extra 25% off sale styles

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select sale items

Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off markdowns

Pact: 20% off sitewide (including new arrivals) starting 9/1 to 9/5

Parade: Get 15% off orders $125+ & 20% off orders $150+

Reformation: Up to 50% off

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off select designers & get up to $200 off your full-price purchase with code ENJOY22SF

Solid&Striped: 40% off sitewide with code SUMMER40

Uniqlo: Limited offers with select items starting at $7.90



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Story continues

Anthropologie

Dates: Now to 9/5

Sale: Extra 50% off sale items

Promo Code: None



By Anthropologie Sheer Peasant Top, $, available at Anthropologie

Bandier

Dates: Now to 9/5

Sale: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350

Promo Code: SUMMERSAVE20



FILA by Brandon Maxwell 2-Piece Polo Tank, $, available at Bandier

Sanctuary

Dates: Now to 9/6

Sale: 30% off

Promo Code: ADD30



Sanctuary Heirloom Shirt Dress, $, available at Sanctuary

Joie

Dates: Now to 9/5

Sale: Extra 30% off sale

Promo Code: EXTRA30



Joie Charmese Mini Cotton Dress, $, available at Joie

Reformation

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 50% off

Promo Code: None



Reformation Elton Linen Set, $, available at Reformation

MONROW

Dates: Now to 9/5

Sale: 25% off sitewide

Promo Code: None



Monrow Oversized Blazer, $, available at Monrow

Draper James

Dates: 8/29 to 9/6

Sale: 30% off sale styles

Promo Code: Extra30



Draper James Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid, $, available at Draper James

Coach Outlet

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 15% off sitewide

Promo Code: SUNNY15





Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas, $, available at Coach Outlet

Asos

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 20% off everything

Promo Code: HOLIDAZE



4th + Reckless Mini Blazer Dress In Dark Green, $, available at ASOS

JW Pei

Dates: Limited

Sale: 10% off sitewide

Promo Code: FW10



JW PEI Abacus Top Handle Bag, $, available at JW PEI

Eloquii

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 40% off select styles

Promo Code: WANT



Eloquii Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress, $, available at Eloquii

RicherPoorer

Dates: Now - 8/28

Sale: 35% off sitewide

Promo Code: None



Richer Poorer Cloud Weave Paperbag Short, $, available at Richer Poorer

BaubleBar

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 20% off sale pieces

Promo Code: None



BaubleBar Tapa 18k Gold Earrings, $, available at BaubleBar

Net-A-Porter

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 15% off sale items

Promo Code: FINAL15



MICHAEL Michael Kors Chain-Embellished Pleated Lace Maxi Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Batsheva

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 25% off sitewide

Promo Code: DRESS25



Batsheva Spring Lucy Dress in Grey Scotch Tartan, $, available at Batsheva

Missoma

Dates: 9/3 – 9/6

Sale: 15% off everything

Promo Code: LABOR15



Missoma Medium Chubby Hoop Earrings, $, available at Missoma

Club Monaco

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 25% off sitewide

Promo Code: BYESUMMER



Club Monaco Boiled Cashmere Boat Neck Sweater, $, available at Club Monaco

Staud

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 30% off select styles from the "End of Summer Sale"

Promo Code: None



Staud Nicky Sandal, $, available at Staud

WRAY

Dates: 9/2 – 9/6

Sale: Extra 25% off sale

Promo Code: EXTRA25







Wray Beatrice Dress - Chocolate Zebra Swirl, $, available at Wray

Nomasei

Dates: 9/3 - 9/6

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Promo Code: LABORDAY



Molly and Reese for Nomasei Nono Loafers, $, available at Nomasei

Etsy

Dates: 9/2 – 9/6

Sale: Shoppers with the Etsy app will have exclusive, early access to the sales event starting on September 2 at 12:00 am EST. Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more. Starting September 3, shoppers can visit Etsy’s Labor Day Sales Event page to discover discounted items across all categories

Promo Code: None



EshJewelryCollection Small Mustard Acetate Earrings, $, available at Etsy

Joey Baby

Dates: 9/3 – 9/7

Sale: 30% off entire site

Promo Code: DAYOFF30



Joey Baby HaHa Necklace, $, available at Joey Baby

Pistola

Dates: 9/3 – 9/6

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: LONGWEEKEND



Pistola Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit - Lilac Dust, $, available at Pistola

ASTR The Label

Dates: 9/2 – 9/6

Sale: 20% off select summer styles

Promo Code: None



ASTR The Label The Emma Ruched Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $, available at Astr The Label

[BLANKNYC]

Dates: 9/4 – 9/6

Sale: 25% off sitewide

Promo Code: LABORDAZE



[BLANKYNYC] Can't Touch This Jacket, $, available at BlankNYC

MISSGUIDED

Dates: Now – 9/12

Sale: 40-60% off sitewide

Promo Code: None



Missguided Khaki Checkerboard Print Split Hem Midaxi Skirt, $, available at Missguided

Andie

Dates: Through 9/6

Sale: 30% off select styles

Promo Code: STILLSUMMER



Andie The String Bikini Top—gingham, $, available at Andie

Storets

Dates: 9/3 – 9/9

Sale: Everything 20% off

Promo Code: FLASH20



Storets Peyton Crinkled Pleated Pants, $, available at Storets

Abacaxi

Dates: 9/1 – 9/6

Sale: 15% off plus free domestic shipping on orders over $200

Promo Code: 4EVERSUMMER



Abacaxi Lilac Long Knit Tunic, $, available at Abacaxi

Rails



Dates: Through 9/6

Sale: 30% off sitewide

Promo Code: LD30



Rails WHITNEY - EMBROIDERED FRUIT MEDLEY, $, available at Rails

Rentrayage



Dates: 9/3 – 9/6

Sale: Extra 20% off

Promo Code: None



Rentrayage Big Collar Top, $, available at Rentrayage

MIKOH



Dates: 9/2 – 9/6

Sale: 30% off sitewide

Promo Code: LABORDAY



Mikoh Oku Tunic, $, available at Mikoh

Hanky Panky

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 75% off

Promo Code: None





Hanky Panky Printed Signature Lace Low Rise Thong, $, available at Hanky Panky

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Fall Trends You Can Find At Anthropologie

The 12 Best Cropped Blazers For Summer To Fall

These 13 Slip Dresses Are A Breeze To Wear