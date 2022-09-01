The 50 Best Labor Day Clothing Sales For Saving $$$ On Fall Fashion

Jinnie Lee
·15 min read

If there was ever a cause for the celebration of summer's end, it would be because of Labor Day clothing sales. And this year, our all-time favorite retailers and brands — from Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom to Everlane, J.Crew, and Reformation — are showing up to the big shopping blowout with prices slashed all the way up to 80% off. But, as with all too-good-to-be-true deals, such deal-scoring moments are fleeting. Therefore, to get ahead of the game, consider shopping this stacked selection of the best pre-Labor Day clothing sales with steep discounts we won't see the likes of again until Black Friday.

Before you start on your shopping extravaganza, make sure bookmark this page. We’ll be consistently updating it with all the best Labor Day clothing sales as they continue to drop. (What you see below isn't all!) Click on through for the best LDW fashion markdowns worth stocking up on for fall — and, if you're short on time, peep our quick links for best Labor Day clothing sales ahead.

The Best Labor Day Clothing Sales Quick Links:

Adidas: Up to 50% off clothing, shoes, & accessories
Anthropologie: Extra 50% off sale items
ASOS: 20% off everything with code HOLIDAZE
Backcountry: Up to 60% off new markdowns
BaubleBar: Extra 20% off sale pieces
Bloomingdale's: Take 20% off on items labeled Promotion Eligible
Coach: 25% off select Coach styles with code TAKE25
Coach Outlet:  Extra 15% off sitewide with code SUNNY15
Everlane: Up to 60% off & 30% off denim
FARM Rio: Up to 50% off
Good American: Extra 50% off all markdowns and 20% off sitewide with code TAKE20
J.Crew: Extra 30% off your purchase and extra 50% off sale items with code PASSPORT
Lisa Says Gah: Extra 30% off all markdowns with code EXTRA30
Madewell: Extra 25% off sale styles
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select sale items
Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off markdowns
Pact: 20% off sitewide (including new arrivals) starting 9/1 to 9/5
Parade: Get 15% off orders $125+ & 20% off orders $150+
Reformation: Up to 50% off
Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off select designers & get up to $200 off your full-price purchase with code ENJOY22SF
Solid&Striped: 40% off sitewide with code SUMMER40
Uniqlo: Limited offers with select items starting at $7.90

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link ">Nordstrom</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/browse/sale/new-markdowns/women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off on select sale items" class="link ">Up to 60% off on select sale items</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Sam Edelman</strong> Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsam-edelman-yaro-ankle-strap-sandal-women%2F4447280" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link ">Nordstrom</a>

Nordstrom


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off on select sale items
Promo Code: None

Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $, available at Nordstrom
<h2><a href="https://www.madewell.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link ">Madewell</a> </h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.madewell.com/womens/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 25% of sale styles" class="link ">Extra 25% of sale styles </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>LUCKYDAY<br><br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Plus Linen-Cotton Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fplus-linen-cotton-puff-sleeve-mini-dress-NG020.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link ">Madewell</a>

Madewell


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 25% of sale styles
Promo Code: LUCKYDAY


Madewell Plus Linen-Cotton Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $, available at Madewell
<h2><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/5 <strong><br>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/sale-all" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 50% off sale items" class="link ">Extra 50% off sale items </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>None <br><br><strong>By Anthropologie</strong> Sheer Peasant Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fby-anthropologie-sheer-peasant-top" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a>

Anthropologie


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: Extra 50% off sale items
Promo Code: None

By Anthropologie Sheer Peasant Top, $, available at Anthropologie
<h2><a href="https://www.bandier.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bandier" class="link ">Bandier </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/5<strong> <br>Sale: </strong>20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350<strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>SUMMERSAVE20 <br><br><strong>FILA by Brandon Maxwell</strong> 2-Piece Polo Tank, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bandier.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fproducts%2F2-piece-polo-tank-blue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bandier" class="link ">Bandier</a>

Bandier


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350
Promo Code: SUMMERSAVE20

FILA by Brandon Maxwell 2-Piece Polo Tank, $, available at Bandier
<h2><a href="https://www.coach.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coach" class="link ">Coach </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/11 <strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.coach.com/shop/sale/event-picks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off select Coach styles" class="link ">25% off select Coach styles</a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>TAKE25 <br><br><strong>Coach</strong> Pheobe Bootie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coach.com%2Fproducts%2Fpheobe-bootie%2FCD290.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coach" class="link ">Coach</a>

Coach


Dates: Now to 9/11
Sale: 25% off select Coach styles
Promo Code: TAKE25

Coach Pheobe Bootie, $, available at Coach
<h2><a href="https://www.sanctuaryclothing.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sanctuary" class="link ">Sanctuary</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/6<strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.sanctuaryclothing.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off" class="link ">30% off </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>ADD30 <br><br><strong>Sanctuary</strong> Heirloom Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sanctuaryclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fheirloom-shirt-dress-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sanctuary" class="link ">Sanctuary</a>

Sanctuary


Dates: Now to 9/6
Sale: 30% off
Promo Code: ADD30

Sanctuary Heirloom Shirt Dress, $, available at Sanctuary
<h2><a href="https://www.vincecamuto.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vince Camuto" class="link ">Vince Camuto</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.vincecamuto.com/en/us/category/clearance/N-1z141il?cm_re=hp-20220901-feat9-w-extra50offsale-sale-1-promo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 50% off sale styles" class="link ">Extra 50% off sale styles</a> <br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>LABORDAY <br><br><strong>Vince Camuto</strong> Brelanie Woven-Strap Mule, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vincecamuto.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fvince-camuto-brelanie-woven-strap-mule%2F8200000000501423%3FactiveColor%3D680" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vince Camuto" class="link ">Vince Camuto</a>

Vince Camuto


Dates: Now to 9/6
Sale: Extra 50% off sale styles
Promo Code: LABORDAY

Vince Camuto Brelanie Woven-Strap Mule, $, available at Vince Camuto
<h2><a href="https://www.joie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joie" class="link ">Joie</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/5 <strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.joie.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 30% off sale" class="link ">Extra 30% off sale </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>EXTRA30 <br><br><strong>Joie</strong> Charmese Mini Cotton Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.joie.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fcharmese-mini-cotton-dress-espresso-multi-red" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joie" class="link ">Joie</a>

Joie


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: Extra 30% off sale
Promo Code: EXTRA30

Joie Charmese Mini Cotton Dress, $, available at Joie
<h2><a href="https://andieswim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie Swim" class="link ">Andie Swim </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/5<strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://andieswim.com/collections/sale?f-fit[style]=classic&" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off sitewide" class="link ">Up to 50% off sitewide</a> <strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>SAVE30, SAVE40, SAVE50 <br><br><strong>Andie Swim</strong> The Bora Bora Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fandieswim.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bora-bora-top-eco-nylon-ditsy-floral-rose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie Swim" class="link ">Andie Swim</a>

Andie Swim


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: Up to 50% off sitewide
Promo Code: SAVE30, SAVE40, SAVE50

Andie Swim The Bora Bora Top, $, available at Andie Swim
<h2><a href="https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link ">Uniqlo</a> </h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/5 <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/feature/limited-offers/women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Limited offers with select items starting at $7.90" class="link ">Limited offers with select items starting at $7.90 </a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None <br><br><strong>Uniqlo</strong> Ultra Stretch Denim Cropped Leggings Pants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE449026-000%2F00" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link ">Uniqlo</a>

Uniqlo


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: Limited offers with select items starting at $7.90
Promo Code: None

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Denim Cropped Leggings Pants, $, available at Uniqlo
<h2><a href="https://www.jcrew.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.Crew" class="link ">J.Crew</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 30% off your purchase and extra 50% off sale items with code PASSPORT" class="link ">Extra 30% off your purchase and extra 50% off sale items with code PASSPORT</a> <br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None <br><br><strong>J.Crew</strong> Scalloped Squareneck Pointelle Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fscalloped-squareneck-pointelle-sweater%2FBJ596" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.Crew" class="link ">J.Crew</a>

J.Crew


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 30% off your purchase and extra 50% off sale items with code PASSPORT
Promo Code: None

J.Crew Scalloped Squareneck Pointelle Sweater, $, available at J.Crew
<h2><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link ">Nordstrom Rack</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/clearance/Women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 70% off markdowns" class="link ">Up to 70% off markdowns</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><br><strong>Leith</strong> Ruched Body-Con Sleeveless Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fleith-ruched-body-con-sleeveless-dress%2F3741346" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link ">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Nordstrom Rack


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off markdowns
Promo Code: None



Leith Ruched Body-Con Sleeveless Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2><a href="https://lisasaysgah.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link ">Lisa Says Gah</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now to 9/5<strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://lisasaysgah.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 30% off all markdowns" class="link ">Extra 30% off all markdowns</a><strong><br>Promo Code</strong>: EXTRA30 <br><br><strong>Lisa Says Gah</strong> Phoebe Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fproducts%2Fphoebe-jacket-granny-quilt-multi%3Fvariant%3D40166207684788" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link ">Lisa Says Gah</a>

Lisa Says Gah


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: Extra 30% off all markdowns
Promo Code: EXTRA30

Lisa Says Gah Phoebe Jacket, $, available at Lisa Says Gah
<h2><a href="https://fordays.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For Days" class="link ">For Days</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time <strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://fordays.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off summer styles" class="link ">Up to 50% off summer styles </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>None <br><br><strong>For Days</strong> Cabana Terry Short Sleeve Romper - Linen, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffordays.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fcabana-terry-short-sleeve-romper-linen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For Days" class="link ">For Days</a>

For Days


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off summer styles
Promo Code: None

For Days Cabana Terry Short Sleeve Romper - Linen, $, available at For Days
<h2><a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good American" class="link ">Good American </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time <strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 50% off all markdowns and 20% off sitewide" class="link ">Extra 50% off all markdowns and 20% off sitewide </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>TAKE20 <br><br><strong>Good American</strong> Ribbed Boyfriend Tee, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fribbed-boyfriend-tee-key-lime001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good American" class="link ">Good American</a>

Good American


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 50% off all markdowns and 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: TAKE20

Good American Ribbed Boyfriend Tee, $, available at Good American
<h2><a href="http://everlane.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link ">Everlane</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.everlane.com/collections/womens-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off & 30% off denim" class="link ">Up to 60% off & 30% off denim</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Chunky Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-chunky-cardigan-canvas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link ">Everlane</a>

Everlane


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off & 30% off denim
Promo Code: None

Everlane The Chunky Cardigan, $, available at Everlane
<h2><a href="https://www.thereformation.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link ">Reformation</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/categories/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off" class="link ">Up to 50% off</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Elton Linen Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Felton-linen-set%2F1310389CVT.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link ">Reformation</a>

Reformation


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off
Promo Code: None

Reformation Elton Linen Set, $, available at Reformation
<h2><a href="https://www.farmrio.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FARM Rio" class="link ">FARM Rio</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.farmrio.com/collections/labor-day-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off" class="link ">Up to 50% off</a><a href="https://www.farmrio.com/collections/new-on-salehttps://www.farmrio.com/collections/new-on-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link "><br></a><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None <br><br><strong>Farm Rio</strong> Palm Tree Richelieu Embroidered Pants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmrio.com%2Fproducts%2Fpalm-tree-richilieu-embroidered-pants" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farm Rio" class="link ">Farm Rio</a>

FARM Rio


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off
Promo Code: None

Farm Rio Palm Tree Richelieu Embroidered Pants, $, available at Farm Rio
<h2><a href="https://www.outdoorvoices.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outdoor Voices" class="link ">Outdoor Voices </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>8/30 to 9/5 <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.outdoorvoices.com/collections/ov-extra" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off Outdoor Voices' extra styles" class="link ">Up to 50% off Outdoor Voices' extra styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None <br><br><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong> Doing Things Bra, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fw-doing-things-bra-pomegranate-plaid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outdoor Voices" class="link ">Outdoor Voices</a>

Outdoor Voices


Dates: 8/30 to 9/5
Sale: Up to 50% off Outdoor Voices' extra styles
Promo Code: None

Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra, $, available at Outdoor Voices
<h2><a href="https://www.monrow.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MONROW" class="link ">MONROW </a></h2><br>Dates: Now to 9/5 <br>Sale: <a href="https://www.monrow.com/collections/new-arrivals" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off sitewide" class="link ">25% off sitewide</a> <br>Promo Code: None <br><br><strong>Monrow</strong> Oversized Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.monrow.com%2Fproducts%2Foversized-blazer-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monrow" class="link ">Monrow</a>

MONROW


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

Monrow Oversized Blazer, $, available at Monrow
<h2><a href="https://www.dl1961.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DL1961" class="link ">DL1961</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now to 9/5 <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.dl1961.com/collections/women-sale-styles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 40% off select styles" class="link ">Up to 40% off select styles </a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LABORDAY22 <br><br><strong>DL1961</strong> Emilie Overall Vintage, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dl1961.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen-sale-styles%2Fproducts%2Femilie-overall-vintage-lt-seaglass%3Fvariant%3D39705293455459" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DL1961" class="link ">DL1961</a>

DL1961


Dates: Now to 9/5
Sale: Up to 40% off select styles
Promo Code: LABORDAY22

DL1961 Emilie Overall Vintage, $, available at DL1961
<h2><a href="https://draperjames.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Draper James" class="link ">Draper James</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>8/29 to 9/6 <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://draperjames.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sale styles" class="link ">30% off sale styles </a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>Extra30 <br><br><strong>Draper James</strong> Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdraperjames.com%2Fproducts%2Fdeana-smocked-dress-in-multi-gingham" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Draper James" class="link ">Draper James</a>

Draper James


Dates: 8/29 to 9/6
Sale: 30% off sale styles
Promo Code: Extra30

Draper James Deana Smocked Dress in Picnic Plaid, $, available at Draper James
<h2><a href="https://www.coachoutlet.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coach Outlet" class="link ">Coach Outlet </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong><a href="https://www.coachoutlet.com/shop/deals/view-all" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 15% off sitewide" class="link "> Extra 15% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>SUNNY15<br><br><br><strong>Coach</strong> Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coachoutlet.com%2Fproducts%2Fmini-jamie-camera-bag-in-signature-canvas%2FC9926-SVUFH.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coach Outlet" class="link ">Coach Outlet</a>

Coach Outlet


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 15% off sitewide
Promo Code: SUNNY15


Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas, $, available at Coach Outlet
<h2><a href="https://www.superga-usa.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superga" class="link ">Superga</a> </h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.superga-usa.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 50% off sale styles" class="link ">Extra 50% off sale styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>HOT50 <br><br><br><strong>Superga</strong> 2750 Nappa HeelTab, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.superga-usa.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fs41265w-white-blue-leather" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superga" class="link ">Superga</a>

Superga


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 50% off sale styles
Promo Code: HOT50


Superga 2750 Nappa HeelTab, $, available at Superga
<h2><a href="https://www.simonmillerusa.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simon Miller" class="link ">Simon Miller</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.simonmillerusa.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off sale items" class="link ">Up to 60% off sale items</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None <br><br><br><strong>Simon Miller</strong> Mini Retro Bag In Deco Stripe Print, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simonmillerusa.com%2Fproducts%2Fs835-mini-retro-bag-deco-stripe-print" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simon Miller" class="link ">Simon Miller</a>

Simon Miller


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off sale items
Promo Code: None


Simon Miller Mini Retro Bag In Deco Stripe Print, $, available at Simon Miller
<h2><strong><a href="https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abercrombie & Fitch" class="link ">Abercrombie & Fitch</a></strong></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/womens-special-offers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 40% off select styles" class="link ">Up to 40% off select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Abercrombie & Fitch</strong> Easy Waist Midaxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Feasy-waist-midaxi-dress-47842819" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abercrombie & Fitch" class="link ">Abercrombie & Fitch</a>

Abercrombie & Fitch


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 40% off select styles
Promo Code: None

Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Waist Midaxi Dress, $, available at Abercrombie & Fitch
<h2><a href="https://www.asos.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asos" class="link ">Asos</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.asos.com/us/women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off everything" class="link ">20% off everything</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>HOLIDAZE<br><br><strong>4th + Reckless</strong> Mini Blazer Dress In Dark Green, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2F4th-reckless%2F4th-reckless-mini-blazer-dress-in-dark-green%2Fprd%2F201142620%3Fclr%3Ddark-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link ">ASOS</a>

Asos


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 20% off everything
Promo Code: HOLIDAZE

4th + Reckless Mini Blazer Dress In Dark Green, $, available at ASOS
<h2><a href="https://schutz-shoes.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schutz" class="link ">Schutz</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://schutz-shoes.com/collections/sale-all" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 75% off markdown items" class="link ">Up to 75% off markdown items</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Schutz</strong> Hana Nappa Leather Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fschutz-shoes.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale-all%2Fproducts%2Fhana-nappa-leather-sandal-s22-heel-height-high" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schutz" class="link ">Schutz</a>

Schutz


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 75% off markdown items
Promo Code: None

Schutz Hana Nappa Leather Sandal, $, available at Schutz
<h2><a href="https://yourparade.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parade" class="link ">Parade</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://yourparade.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get 15% off orders $125+ & 20% off orders $150+" class="link ">Get 15% off orders $125+ & 20% off orders $150+</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Parade</strong> Vintage Fit Bodysuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fyourparade.com%2Fproducts%2Fvintage-fit-bodysuit-new-cotton%3Fvariant%3D40430677590064" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parade" class="link ">Parade</a>

Parade


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Get 15% off orders $125+ & 20% off orders $150+
Promo Code: None

Parade Vintage Fit Bodysuit, $, available at Parade
<h2><a href="https://www.colehaan.com/finalsale-womens?ch37=v0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cole Haan" class="link ">Cole Haan</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now to 8/31<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.colehaan.com/finalsale-womens?ch37=v0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 20% off select sale items" class="link ">Extra 20% off select sale items<br></a><strong>Promo Code: </strong>SUMMER20 <br><br><strong>Cole Haan</strong> Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fwomens-grand-crosscourt-modern-tennis-sneaker-optic-white-leopard-print%2FW22834.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cole Haan" class="link ">Cole Haan</a>

Cole Haan


Dates: Now to 8/31
Sale: Extra 20% off select sale items
Promo Code: SUMMER20

Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker, $, available at Cole Haan
<h2><a href="https://www.jwpei.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JW Pei" class="link ">JW Pei</a></h2> <br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.jwpei.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10% off sitewide" class="link ">10% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> FW10 <br><br><strong>JW PEI</strong> Abacus Top Handle Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jwpei.com%2Fcollections%2Fabacus-collection%2Fproducts%2Fabacus-top-handle-bag-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JW PEI" class="link ">JW PEI</a>

JW Pei


Dates: Limited
Sale: 10% off sitewide
Promo Code: FW10

JW PEI Abacus Top Handle Bag, $, available at JW PEI
<h2><a href="https://www.levi.com/US/en_US/levis-select-styles/c/levi_clothing_select_styles_us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Levi's" class="link ">Levi's</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.levi.com/US/en_US/fall-savings/womens/c/levi_clothing_women_fallsavings_us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 40% off select styles" class="link ">Up to 40% off select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Levi's</strong> Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.levi.com%2FUS%2Fen_US%2Fclothing%2Fwomen%2Fouterwear%2Fsherpa%2Foriginal-sherpa-trucker-jacket%2Fp%2F361360000" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Levi's" class="link ">Levi's</a>

Levi's


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 40% off select styles
Promo Code: None

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $, available at Levi's
<h2><a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saks Fifth Avenue" class="link ">Saks Fifth Avenue</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/c/sale-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 70% off select designers & get up to $200 off your full-price purchase" class="link ">Up to 70% off select designers & get up to $200 off your full-price purchase</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> ENJOY22SF <br><br><strong>Tory Burch</strong> Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Ftory-burch-plaid-boyfriend-cardigan-0400015959706.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saks Fifth Avenue" class="link ">Saks Fifth Avenue</a>

Saks Fifth Avenue


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off select designers & get up to $200 off your full-price purchase
Promo Code: ENJOY22SF

Tory Burch Plaid Boyfriend Cardigan, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue
<h2><a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ssense" class="link ">Ssense</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 70% off select styles" class="link ">Up to 70% off select styles<br></a><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Jacquemus</strong> Pink La Montagne 'Le Cardigan Alzou' Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fjacquemus%2Fpink-la-montagne-le-cardigan-alzou-cardigan%2F9004971" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SSENSE" class="link ">SSENSE</a>

Ssense


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off select styles
Promo Code: None

Jacquemus Pink La Montagne 'Le Cardigan Alzou' Cardigan, $, available at SSENSE
<h2><a href="https://www.eloquii.com/plus-size-best-sellers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link ">Eloquii</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.eloquii.com/all-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40% off select styles" class="link ">40% off select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> WANT <br><br><strong>Eloquii</strong> Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fflare-sleeve-scuba-dress%2F1244062.html%3Fdwvar_1244062_colorCode" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link ">Eloquii</a>

Eloquii


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 40% off select styles
Promo Code: WANT

Eloquii Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress, $, available at Eloquii
<h2><a href="http://girlfriend.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girlfriend Collective" class="link ">Girlfriend Collective</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="http://girlfriend.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 30% off select items and bundles" class="link ">Up to 30% off select items and bundles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Girlfriend Collective</strong> Lagoon Classic Jogger, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.girlfriend.com%2Fproducts%2Flagoon-classic-jogger%3Fvariant%3D39255778983999" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girlfriend Collective" class="link ">Girlfriend Collective</a>

Girlfriend Collective


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 30% off select items and bundles
Promo Code: None

Girlfriend Collective Lagoon Classic Jogger, $, available at Girlfriend Collective
<h2><a href="https://shop.mango.com/us/women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br>Sale: <a href="https://shop.mango.com/us/women/featured/see-all_d96164384" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 70% off final clearance" class="link ">Up to 70% off final clearance</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Bow Cut-Out Detail Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-long%2Fbow-cut-out-detail-dress_27017126.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a>

Mango


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off final clearance
Promo Code: None


Mango Bow Cut-Out Detail Dress, $, available at Mango
<h2><a href="https://eleven-six.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eleven Six" class="link ">Eleven Six</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://eleven-six.co/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off" class="link ">Up to 60% off </a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None <br><br><strong>Eleven Six</strong> Aria Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Feleven-six.co%2Fproducts%2Faria-sweater-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eleven Six" class="link ">Eleven Six</a>

Eleven Six


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off
Promo Code: None

Eleven Six Aria Sweater, $, available at Eleven Six
<h2><a href="https://mmlafleur.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:M.M.LaFleur" class="link ">M.M.LaFleur</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://mmlafleur.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 80% off select styles" class="link ">Up to 80% off select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>M.M.LaFleur</strong> The Dae Top - Silk Jersey, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmmlafleur.com%2Fproducts%2Fdae-top-silk-jersey-deep-sea" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:M.M. LaFleur" class="link ">M.M. LaFleur</a>

M.M.LaFleur


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 80% off select styles
Promo Code: None

M.M.LaFleur The Dae Top - Silk Jersey, $, available at M.M. LaFleur
<h2><a href="https://richer-poorer.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RicherPoorer" class="link ">RicherPoorer</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now - 8/28 <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://richer-poorer.com/collections/end-of-summer-sale-35-off" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:35% off sitewide" class="link ">35% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Richer Poorer</strong> Cloud Weave Paperbag Short, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fricher-poorer.com%2Fcollections%2Fend-of-summer-sale-35-off%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cloud-weave-paperbag-short" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Richer Poorer" class="link ">Richer Poorer</a>

RicherPoorer


Dates: Now - 8/28
Sale: 35% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

Richer Poorer Cloud Weave Paperbag Short, $, available at Richer Poorer
<h2><a href="https://frame-store.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frame" class="link ">Frame</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://frame-store.com/collections/sale-women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 70% off sale items" class="link ">Up to 70% off sale items</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Frame</strong> Clean Cropped Blazer In Flax, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fframe-store.com%2Fproducts%2Fclean-cropped-blazer-flax" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frame" class="link ">Frame</a>

Frame


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 70% off sale items
Promo Code: None

Frame Clean Cropped Blazer In Flax, $, available at Frame
<h2><a href="https://wearpact.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pact" class="link ">Pact </a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/1 to 9/5 <strong><br>Sale: </strong><a href="https://wearpact.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide (including new arrivals)" class="link ">20% off sitewide (including new arrivals) </a><strong><br>Promo Code: </strong>None <br><br><br><strong>PACT</strong> Clearance Pointelle Rib Sleep Romper, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2Fwomen%2Fapparel%2Fsleepwear%2Fclearance%2520pointelle%2520rib%2520sleep%2520romper%2Fwa1-wor-rsy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PACT" class="link ">PACT</a>

Pact


Dates: 9/1 to 9/5
Sale: 20% off sitewide (including new arrivals)
Promo Code: None


PACT Clearance Pointelle Rib Sleep Romper, $, available at PACT
<h2><a href="https://www.luckybrand.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucky Brand" class="link ">Lucky Brand</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.luckybrand.com/sale/womens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 75% off select styles" class="link ">Up to 75% off select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Lucky Brand</strong> Button Front Midi Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luckybrand.com%2Fbutton-front-midi-skirt%2F7W92056.html%3Fdwvar_7W92056_color%3D400" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucky Brand" class="link ">Lucky Brand</a>

Lucky Brand


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 75% off select styles
Promo Code: None

Lucky Brand Button Front Midi Skirt, $, available at Lucky Brand
<h2><a href="https://www.solidandstriped.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Solid&Striped" class="link ">Solid&Striped</a> </h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.solidandstriped.com/collections/accessories-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40% off sitewide" class="link ">40% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>SUMMER40<br><br><strong>Solid & Striped</strong> The Bucket Hat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.solidandstriped.com%2Fcollections%2Faccessories%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bucket-hat-crochet-butterscotch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Solid & Striped" class="link ">Solid & Striped</a>

Solid&Striped


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 40% off sitewide
Promo Code: SUMMER40

Solid & Striped The Bucket Hat, $, available at Solid & Striped
<h2><a href="https://www.karenmillen.com/us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karen Millen" class="link ">Karen Millen</a> </h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.karenmillen.com/us/womens/sale?home_upto80offeverything" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 80% off everything" class="link ">Up to 80% off everything</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><br><br><strong>Karen Millen</strong> Plus Size Feather One Shoulder Jumpsuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.karenmillen.com%2Fus%2Fplus-size-feather-one-shoulder-jumpsuit-%2FBKK03609.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KAREN MILLEN" class="link ">KAREN MILLEN</a>

Karen Millen



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 80% off everything
Promo Code: None



Karen Millen Plus Size Feather One Shoulder Jumpsuit, $, available at KAREN MILLEN
<h2><a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloomingdale's" class="link ">Bloomingdale's</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now - 8/28 <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/womens-apparel/all-women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Take 20% off items labeled Promotion Eligible" class="link ">Take 20% off items labeled Promotion Eligible</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>ASTR The Label</strong> One Shoulder Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fastr-the-label-one-shoulder-top%3FID%3D4442093%26CategoryID%3D1003340" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloomingdale's" class="link ">Bloomingdale's</a>

Bloomingdale's


Dates: Now - 8/28
Sale: Take 20% off items labeled Promotion Eligible
Promo Code: None

ASTR The Label One Shoulder Top, $, available at Bloomingdale's
<h2><a href="https://www.baublebar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link ">BaubleBar</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.baublebar.com/collections/all-sale-jewelry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 20% off sale pieces" class="link ">Extra 20% off sale pieces</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>BaubleBar</strong> Tapa 18k Gold Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproducts%2Ftapa-18k-gold-earrings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link ">BaubleBar</a>

BaubleBar


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 20% off sale pieces
Promo Code: None

BaubleBar Tapa 18k Gold Earrings, $, available at BaubleBar
<h2><a href="https://www.adidas.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas" class="link ">Adidas</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off clothing, shoes, and accessories" class="link ">Up to 50% off clothing, shoes, and accessories </a><a href="https://www.adidas.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link "><br></a><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Adidas</strong> Adilette Clogs, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fadilette-clogs%2FFY8970.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas" class="link ">Adidas</a>

Adidas


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off clothing, shoes, and accessories
Promo Code: None

Adidas Adilette Clogs, $, available at Adidas
<h2><a href="https://www.backcountry.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backcountry" class="link ">Backcountry</a></h2> <br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.backcountry.com/rc/shop-all-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off new markdowns" class="link ">Up to 60% off new markdowns</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Patagonia</strong> Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-better-sweater-1-4-zip-fleece-jacket-womens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backcountry" class="link ">Backcountry</a>

Backcountry


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off new markdowns
Promo Code: None

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket, $, available at Backcountry
<h2><a href="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/items.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link ">Farfetch</a> </h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/promotions/women/farfetch-promotion" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off and free shipping on selected full-price and sale items" class="link ">20% off and free shipping on selected full-price and sale items</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None <br><br><strong>Comme des Garçons</strong> Comme Des Garçons x Salomon Sock-Style Sneakers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcomme-des-garcons-x-salomon-sock-style-sneakers-item-17271100.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9336" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link ">Farfetch</a>

Farfetch


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 20% off and free shipping on selected full-price and sale items
Promo Code: None

Comme des Garçons Comme Des Garçons x Salomon Sock-Style Sneakers, $, available at Farfetch
<h2><a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link ">Net-A-Porter</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Extra 15% off sale items <br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>FINAL15 <br><br><strong>MICHAEL Michael Kors</strong> Chain-Embellished Pleated Lace Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fmichael-michael-kors%2Fclothing%2Fmaxi-dresses%2Fchain-embellished-pleated-lace-maxi-dress%2F10163292708048387" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link ">Net-A-Porter</a>

Net-A-Porter


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 15% off sale items
Promo Code: FINAL15

MICHAEL Michael Kors Chain-Embellished Pleated Lace Maxi Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter
<h2><a href="https://batsheva.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Batsheva" class="link ">Batsheva</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://batsheva.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off sitewide" class="link ">25% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> DRESS25<br><br><strong>Batsheva</strong> Spring Lucy Dress in Grey Scotch Tartan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbatsheva.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fspring-lucy-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Batsheva" class="link ">Batsheva</a>

Batsheva


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: DRESS25

Batsheva Spring Lucy Dress in Grey Scotch Tartan, $, available at Batsheva
<h2><a href="https://www.verishop.com/collection/clearance-2021" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Verishop" class="link ">Verishop</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.verishop.com/collection/clearance-2021" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Secret Sale&quot;; up to 80% off" class="link ">"Secret Sale"; up to 80% off</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>StyleIn</strong> Benito Plaid Blazer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Fstylein%2Fcoats-jackets-blazers%2Fbenito-plaid-blazer%2Fp4328543485975%3Fcolor%3Dtan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Verishop" class="link ">Verishop</a>

Verishop


Dates: Limited time
Sale: "Secret Sale"; up to 80% off
Promo Code: None

StyleIn Benito Plaid Blazer, $, available at Verishop
<h2><a href="https://www.universalstandard.com/collections/end-of-summer-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Universal Standard" class="link ">Universal Standard</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.universalstandard.com/collections/end-of-summer-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off as part of &quot;The Summer Finale Event&quot;" class="link ">Up to 60% off as part of "The Summer Finale Event"</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Universal Standard</strong> Bridget Luxe Fine Terry Jogger, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universalstandard.com%2Fproducts%2Fbridget-luxe-fine-terry-jogger-navy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Universal Standard" class="link ">Universal Standard</a>

Universal Standard


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off as part of "The Summer Finale Event"
Promo Code: None

Universal Standard Bridget Luxe Fine Terry Jogger, $, available at Universal Standard
<h2><a href="https://theentireworld.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entireworld" class="link ">Entireworld</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Through 9/3<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://theentireworld.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off Archive Sale" class="link ">Up to 60% off Archive Sale</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Entireworld</strong> Dress. Women's. Type G, Version 1. Orangey Red., $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.underworld.theentireworld.com%2Fproducts%2Fdress-womens-type-g-version-1-orangey-red" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entireworld" class="link ">Entireworld</a>

Entireworld


Dates: Through 9/3
Sale: Up to 60% off Archive Sale
Promo Code: None

Entireworld Dress. Women's. Type G, Version 1. Orangey Red., $, available at Entireworld
<h2><a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link ">H&M</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Discounts on select styles" class="link ">Discounts on select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None <br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Ribbed Pants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0965696001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link ">H&M</a>

H&M


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Discounts on select styles
Promo Code: None

H&M Ribbed Pants, $, available at H&M
<h2><a href="https://www.missoma.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missoma" class="link ">Missoma</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/3 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 15% off everything<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LABOR15<br><br><strong>Missoma</strong> Medium Chubby Hoop Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fmedium-chubby-hoop-earrings%3Fvariant%3D39388985032748" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missoma" class="link ">Missoma</a>

Missoma


Dates: 9/3 – 9/6
Sale: 15% off everything
Promo Code: LABOR15

Missoma Medium Chubby Hoop Earrings, $, available at Missoma
<h2><a href="https://www.clubmonaco.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Club Monaco" class="link ">Club Monaco</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.clubmonaco.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 25% off sitewide" class="link ">Extra 25% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>BYESUMMER<br><br><strong>Club Monaco</strong> Boiled Cashmere Boat Neck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clubmonaco.com%2Fen%2Fwomen-shops-new-arrivals-variation%2Fboiled-cashmere-boat-neck-sweater%2F609208.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Club Monaco" class="link ">Club Monaco</a>

Club Monaco


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: BYESUMMER

Club Monaco Boiled Cashmere Boat Neck Sweater, $, available at Club Monaco
<h2><a href="https://staud.clothing/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Staud" class="link ">Staud</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 30% off select styles from the <a href="https://staud.clothing/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;End of Summer Sale&quot;" class="link ">"End of Summer Sale"</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Staud</strong> Nicky Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaud.clothing%2Fproducts%2Fnicky-sandal-kelly-croc-embossed-black%3Fvariant%3D38086080594093" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Staud" class="link ">Staud</a>

Staud


Dates: Limited time
Sale: 30% off select styles from the "End of Summer Sale"
Promo Code: None

Staud Nicky Sandal, $, available at Staud
<h2><a href="https://wray.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WRAY" class="link ">WRAY</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://wray.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 25% off sale" class="link ">Extra 25% off sale</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> EXTRA25<br><br><br><br><strong>Wray</strong> Beatrice Dress - Chocolate Zebra Swirl, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwray.nyc%2Fcollections%2Fsale-1%2Fproducts%2Fbeatrice-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wray" class="link ">Wray</a>

WRAY


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: Extra 25% off sale
Promo Code: EXTRA25



Wray Beatrice Dress - Chocolate Zebra Swirl, $, available at Wray
<h2><a href="https://www.express.com/womens-clothing/sale/clearance/cat890004?ICID=HP_W_CLEARANCE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Express" class="link ">Express</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.express.com/womens-clothing/sale/clearance/cat890004?ICID=HP_W_CLEARANCE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 50% Off for Up to 70% Off Clearance" class="link ">Extra 50% Off for Up to 70% Off Clearance</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Express</strong> High Waisted Sequin Bermuda Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.express.com%2Fclothing%2Fwomen%2Fhigh-waisted-sequin-bermuda-shorts%2Fpro%2F03015534%2Fcolor%2FPitch%2520Black%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Express" class="link ">Express</a>

Express


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 50% Off for Up to 70% Off Clearance
Promo Code: None

Express High Waisted Sequin Bermuda Shorts, $, available at Express
<h2><a href="https://en.nomasei.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nomasei" class="link ">Nomasei</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/3 - 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://en.nomasei.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15% off sitewide" class="link ">15% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LABORDAY<br><br><strong>Molly and Reese for Nomasei</strong> Nono Loafers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fen.nomasei.com%2Fcollections%2Fsoldes%2Fproducts%2Fmocassins-nono-molly-reese-x-nomasei-green-butter%3Fvariant%3D39839915180207" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nomasei" class="link ">Nomasei</a>

Nomasei


Dates: 9/3 - 9/6
Sale: 15% off sitewide
Promo Code: LABORDAY

Molly and Reese for Nomasei Nono Loafers, $, available at Nomasei
<h2><a href="https://www.etsy.com/featured/sales" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Shoppers with the Etsy app will have exclusive, early access to the sales event starting on September 2 at 12:00 am EST. Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more. Starting September 3, shoppers can visit Etsy’s<a href="https://www.etsy.com/featured/sales" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Labor Day Sales Event page" class="link "> Labor Day Sales Event page</a> to discover discounted items across all categories<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>EshJewelryCollection</strong> Small Mustard Acetate Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fca%2Flisting%2F818141144%2Fsmall-mustard-acetate-earrings-giraffe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>

Etsy


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: Shoppers with the Etsy app will have exclusive, early access to the sales event starting on September 2 at 12:00 am EST. Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more. Starting September 3, shoppers can visit Etsy’s Labor Day Sales Event page to discover discounted items across all categories
Promo Code: None

EshJewelryCollection Small Mustard Acetate Earrings, $, available at Etsy
<h2><a href="https://joeybabynyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joey Baby" class="link ">Joey Baby</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/7<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 30% off entire site<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> DAYOFF30<br><br><strong>Joey Baby</strong> HaHa Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjoeybabynyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-seller%2Fproducts%2Fhaha-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joey Baby" class="link ">Joey Baby</a>

Joey Baby


Dates: 9/3 – 9/7
Sale: 30% off entire site
Promo Code: DAYOFF30

Joey Baby HaHa Necklace, $, available at Joey Baby
<h2><a href="https://www.marimekko.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MARRIMEKO" class="link ">MARRIMEKO</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/4 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.marimekko.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off clothing, bags, accessories" class="link ">20% off clothing, bags, accessories</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><br><strong>Marimekko</strong> Suuntima Pieni Unikko 2 coat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marimekko.com%2Fus_en%2Fclothing%2Fall-items%2Fsuuntima-pieni-unikko-2-coat-brown-090018-333" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marimekko" class="link ">Marimekko</a>

MARRIMEKO


Dates: 9/4 – 9/6
Sale: 20% off clothing, bags, accessories
Promo Code: None



Marimekko Suuntima Pieni Unikko 2 coat, $, available at Marimekko
<h2><a href="https://christydawn.com/collections/the-harvest-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christy Dawn" class="link ">Christy Dawn</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Through 9/7<br>Sale: <a href="https://christydawn.com/collections/the-harvest-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off The Harvest Sale Collection" class="link ">30% off The Harvest Sale Collection</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> HARVEST30<br><br><strong>Christy Dawn</strong> The Linden Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fchristydawn.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-harvest-sale%2Fproducts%2Fthe-linden-dress-lotus-gingham" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christy Dawn" class="link ">Christy Dawn</a>

Christy Dawn


Dates: Through 9/7
Sale: 30% off The Harvest Sale Collection
Promo Code: HARVEST30

Christy Dawn The Linden Dress, $, available at Christy Dawn
<h2><a href="https://www.pistoladenim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pistola" class="link ">Pistola</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.pistoladenim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link ">20% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LONGWEEKEND<br><br><strong>Pistola</strong> Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit - Lilac Dust, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pistoladenim.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-jumpsuits-and-dresses%2Fproducts%2Fgrover-short-sleeve-field-suit-lilac" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pistola" class="link ">Pistola</a>

Pistola


Dates: 9/3 – 9/6
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: LONGWEEKEND

Pistola Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit - Lilac Dust, $, available at Pistola
<h2><a href="https://www.jennikayne.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenni Kayne" class="link ">Jenni Kayne</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.jennikayne.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link ">20% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> FRESHSTART<br><br><strong>Jenni Kayne</strong> Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fcategory%2Fclothing%2Fextended-sizing%2Fcashmere-cocoon-cardigan-heather-grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenni Kayne" class="link ">Jenni Kayne</a>

Jenni Kayne


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: FRESHSTART

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, $, available at Jenni Kayne
<h2><a href="https://www.sterlingforever.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sterling Forever" class="link ">Sterling Forever<br></a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/10<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.sterlingforever.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide + free shipping" class="link ">20% off sitewide + free shipping</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> SFLDS20<br><br><strong>Sterling Forever</strong> 'When Stars Align' Constellation Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sterlingforever.com%2Fcollections%2Ftop-rated%2Fproducts%2Fwhen-stars-align-constellation-necklaces%3Fvariant%3D31597457928" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sterling Forever" class="link ">Sterling Forever</a>

Sterling Forever


Dates: 9/3 – 9/10
Sale: 20% off sitewide + free shipping
Promo Code: SFLDS20

Sterling Forever 'When Stars Align' Constellation Necklace, $, available at Sterling Forever
<h2><a href="https://www.astrthelabel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASTR The Label" class="link ">ASTR The Label</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 20% off select summer styles <br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>ASTR The Label</strong> The Emma Ruched Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.astrthelabel.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Femma-ruched-puff-sleeve-floral-midi-dress%3Fcolor%3DLIGHT%2520BLUE%2520DITSY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Astr The Label" class="link ">Astr The Label</a>

ASTR The Label


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 20% off select summer styles
Promo Code: None

ASTR The Label The Emma Ruched Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $, available at Astr The Label
<h2><a href="https://warpweftworld.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warp+Weft" class="link ">Warp+Weft</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 40% off sitewide + <a href="https://warpweftworld.com/collections/women-sale-off-price" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:70% warehouse sale" class="link ">70% warehouse sale </a><br><strong>Code:</strong> LABORDAY40<br><br><strong>Warp + Weft</strong> SLC Jumpsuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwarpweftworld.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals-1%2Fproducts%2Fslc-jumpsuit-valley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warp + Weft" class="link ">Warp + Weft</a>

Warp+Weft


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 40% off sitewide + 70% warehouse sale
Code: LABORDAY40

Warp + Weft SLC Jumpsuit, $, available at Warp + Weft
<h2><a href="https://www.blanknyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:[BLANKNYC]" class="link ">[BLANKNYC]</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/4 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 25% off sitewide <br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LABORDAZE<br><br><strong>[BLANKYNYC]</strong> Can't Touch This Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blanknyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen-new-arrivals%2Fproducts%2Fcant-touch-this-jacket-01rz6033-cant-touch-this" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BlankNYC" class="link ">BlankNYC</a>

[BLANKNYC]


Dates: 9/4 – 9/6
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: LABORDAZE

[BLANKYNYC] Can't Touch This Jacket, $, available at BlankNYC
<h2><a href="https://www.drschollsshoes.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Scholl’s Shoes" class="link ">Dr. Scholl’s Shoes</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/7<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.drschollsshoes.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off select full-priced styles, extra 30% off sale styles, & free shipping" class="link ">25% off select full-priced styles, extra 30% off sale styles, & free shipping</a> <br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LABORYAY<br><br><strong>Dr. Scholl’s</strong> Brickell ECO Block Heel Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drschollsshoes.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr-scholls-orig-collection-womens-brickell-eco-block-heel-sandal-5263307%2Ftofu-knit-89604" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Scholl's" class="link ">Dr. Scholl's</a>

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes


Dates: 9/2 – 9/7
Sale: 25% off select full-priced styles, extra 30% off sale styles, & free shipping
Promo Code: LABORYAY

Dr. Scholl’s Brickell ECO Block Heel Sandal, $, available at Dr. Scholl's
<h2><a href="https://www.missguidedus.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MISSGUIDED" class="link ">MISSGUIDED</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now – 9/12<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.missguidedus.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40-60% off sitewide" class="link ">40-60% off sitewide<br></a><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Missguided</strong> Khaki Checkerboard Print Split Hem Midaxi Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fkhaki-checkerboard-print-split-hem-midaxi-skirt-10264668" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missguided" class="link ">Missguided</a>

MISSGUIDED


Dates: Now – 9/12
Sale: 40-60% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

Missguided Khaki Checkerboard Print Split Hem Midaxi Skirt, $, available at Missguided
<h2><a href="http://modcloth.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ModCloth" class="link ">ModCloth</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="http://modcloth.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off regular price, up to 80% off sale" class="link ">30% off regular price, up to 80% off sale<br></a><strong>Promo Code:</strong> WKND30 (for 30% off regular price items only)<br><br><br><br><strong>ModCloth</strong> Flutter of Flattery Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmodcloth.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fflutter-of-flattery-midi-dress-multi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ModCloth" class="link ">ModCloth</a>

ModCloth


Dates: Now – 9/6
Sale: 30% off regular price, up to 80% off sale
Promo Code: WKND30 (for 30% off regular price items only)



ModCloth Flutter of Flattery Midi Dress, $, available at ModCloth
<h2><a href="https://www.cosstores.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link ">COS</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off $250; 30% off $350 on Women's Wear" class="link ">20% off $250; 30% off $350 on Women's Wear</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>COS</strong> HOUNDSTOOTH WOOL-MIX COAT, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosstores.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Fwomenswear%2Fcoats-and-jackets%2Fproduct.houndstooth-wool-mix-coat-blue.1023688001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link ">COS</a>

COS


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 20% off $250; 30% off $350 on Women's Wear
Promo Code: None

COS HOUNDSTOOTH WOOL-MIX COAT, $, available at COS
<h2><a href="https://www.aerosoles.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aerosoles" class="link ">Aerosoles</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now – 9/7<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.aerosoles.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% Off Everyday Essentials" class="link ">Up to 50% Off Everyday Essentials<br></a><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Aerosoles</strong> Emma Mule, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aerosoles.com%2Fcollections%2Fgoodbye-summer-sale%2Fproducts%2Femma%3Fvariant%3D40082588008640" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aerosoles" class="link ">Aerosoles</a>

Aerosoles


Dates: Now – 9/7
Sale: Up to 50% Off Everyday Essentials
Promo Code: None

Aerosoles Emma Mule, $, available at Aerosoles
<h2><a href="https://www.tobi.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tobi" class="link ">Tobi</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.tobi.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50% off sitewide and select styles up to 80% off" class="link ">50% off sitewide and select styles up to 80% off<br></a><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Tobi</strong> Another Year Twist Cutout Satin Midi Dress in Sage, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tobi.com%2Fproduct%2F78569-tobi-another-year-twist-cutout-satin-midi-dress%3Fcolor_id%3D111907" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tobi" class="link ">Tobi</a>

Tobi


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 50% off sitewide and select styles up to 80% off
Promo Code: None

Tobi Another Year Twist Cutout Satin Midi Dress in Sage, $, available at Tobi
<h2><a href="https://www.stories.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link ">& Other Stories</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/5 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.stories.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy one, get one free on all SALE" class="link ">Buy one, get one free on all SALE<br></a><strong>Promo Code: </strong>2FOR1<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Cable Knit Ruffle Collar Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fclothing%2Fknitwear%2Fsweaters%2Fproduct.cable-knit-ruffle-collar-sweater-white.0901630001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link ">& Other Stories</a>

& Other Stories


Dates: 9/5 – 9/6
Sale: Buy one, get one free on all SALE
Promo Code: 2FOR1

& Other Stories Cable Knit Ruffle Collar Sweater, $, available at & Other Stories
<h2><a href="https://www.wildfang.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wildfang" class="link ">Wildfang</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.wildfang.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to" class="link ">Up to</a> <a href="https://www.wildfang.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide" class="link ">30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Wildfang</strong> The Essential Overdyed Denim Coverall, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wildfang.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-essential-merlot-coverall" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wildfang" class="link ">Wildfang</a>

Wildfang


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: Up to 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

Wildfang The Essential Overdyed Denim Coverall, $, available at Wildfang
<h2><a href="https://andieswim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie" class="link ">Andie</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Through 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://andieswim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off select styles" class="link ">30% off select styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>STILLSUMMER<br><br><strong>Andie</strong> The String Bikini Top—gingham, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fandieswim.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-string-bikini-top-pool-gingham" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie" class="link ">Andie</a>

Andie


Dates: Through 9/6
Sale: 30% off select styles
Promo Code: STILLSUMMER

Andie The String Bikini Top—gingham, $, available at Andie
<h2><a href="https://www.andrewmarc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Marc" class="link ">Andrew Marc</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/3 – 9/7<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.andrewmarc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 30% off sitewide" class="link ">Extra 30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>LDW30<br><br><strong>Andrew Marc</strong> ARCONA PUFFER JACKET, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.andrewmarc.com%2Fproduct%2Farcona%2Bpuffer%2Bjacket.do" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Marc" class="link ">Andrew Marc</a>

Andrew Marc


Dates: 9/3 – 9/7
Sale: Extra 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: LDW30

Andrew Marc ARCONA PUFFER JACKET, $, available at Andrew Marc
<h2><a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good American" class="link ">Good American</a></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.goodamerican.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide with code; extra 50% off all markdowns (applied at checkout" class="link ">20% off sitewide with code; extra 50% off all markdowns (applied at checkout</a>)<br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>TAKE20<br><br><strong>Good American</strong> good legs fray waistband, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fgood-legs-fray-waistband-blue610" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good American" class="link ">Good American</a>

Good American


Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 20% off sitewide with code; extra 50% off all markdowns (applied at checkout)
Promo Code: TAKE20

Good American good legs fray waistband, $, available at Good American
<h2><a href="https://www.sanctuaryclothing.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sanctuary" class="link ">Sanctuary</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.sanctuaryclothing.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Additional 30% Off All Sale Items" class="link ">Additional 30% Off All Sale Items</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><br><strong>Sanctuary</strong> Easy Way Knit Dress Organic Green, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sanctuaryclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Feasy-way-knit-dress-organic-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sanctuary" class="link ">Sanctuary</a>

Sanctuary


Dates: 9/3 – 9/6
Sale: Additional 30% Off All Sale Items
Promo Code: None



Sanctuary Easy Way Knit Dress Organic Green, $, available at Sanctuary
<h2><a href="https://www.storets.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Storets" class="link ">Storets</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/9<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.storets.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything 20% off" class="link ">Everything 20% off</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> FLASH20<br><br><strong>Storets</strong> Peyton Crinkled Pleated Pants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storets.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Fpeyton-crinkled-pleated-pants-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Storets" class="link ">Storets</a>

Storets


Dates: 9/3 – 9/9
Sale: Everything 20% off
Promo Code: FLASH20

Storets Peyton Crinkled Pleated Pants, $, available at Storets
<h2><a href="https://www.vitaminaswim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vitamin A" class="link ">Vitamin A</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Through 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.vitaminaswim.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% Off Sitewide" class="link ">30% Off Sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LABORDAY21<br><br><strong>Vitamin A</strong> Sienna Tank, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vitaminaswim.com%2Fcollections%2Fswim%2Fproducts%2Fsienna-tank-cornflower-blue-ecorib-tops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vitamin A" class="link ">Vitamin A</a>

Vitamin A


Dates: Through 9/6
Sale: 30% Off Sitewide
Promo Code: LABORDAY21

Vitamin A Sienna Tank, $, available at Vitamin A
<h2><a href="https://www.falconeri.com/us/women/sale/sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Falconeri" class="link ">Falconeri</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.falconeri.com/us/women/sale/sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 75% off sale items" class="link ">Up to 75% off sale items</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Falconeri</strong> Cashmere Coat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.falconeri.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcashmere_coat-DCL458H.html%3Fdwvar_DCL458H_Z_COL_FALCD%3D8646" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Falconeri" class="link ">Falconeri</a>

Falconeri



Dates: Now – 9/6
Sale: Up to 75% off sale items
Promo Code: None

Falconeri Cashmere Coat, $, available at Falconeri
<h2><a href="https://nottejewelry.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NOTTE" class="link ">NOTTE</a></h2><br> <br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/4 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://nottejewelry.com/https://nottejewelry.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15% off purchases of $50+" class="link ">15% off purchases of $50+</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> ENDLESSSUMMER<br><br><strong>Notte Jewelry</strong> NOW OR NEVER SPARKLY JELLY NECKLACE, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnottejewelry.com%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fnow-or-never-jelly-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Notte Jewelry" class="link ">Notte Jewelry</a>

NOTTE



Dates: 9/4 – 9/6
Sale: 15% off purchases of $50+
Promo Code: ENDLESSSUMMER

Notte Jewelry NOW OR NEVER SPARKLY JELLY NECKLACE, $, available at Notte Jewelry
<h2><a href="https://abacaxi-nyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abacaxi" class="link ">Abacaxi</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/1 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> 15% off plus free domestic shipping on orders over $200<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> 4EVERSUMMER<br><br><strong>Abacaxi</strong> Lilac Long Knit Tunic, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fabacaxi-nyc.com%2Fshop%2Flong-knit-tunic-lilac" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abacaxi" class="link ">Abacaxi</a>

Abacaxi


Dates: 9/1 – 9/6
Sale: 15% off plus free domestic shipping on orders over $200
Promo Code: 4EVERSUMMER

Abacaxi Lilac Long Knit Tunic, $, available at Abacaxi
<h2><a href="https://shopwvn.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WVN." class="link ">WVN.</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://shopwvn.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10% off sitewide" class="link ">10% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> WVN10<br><br><strong>WVN.</strong> Ribbed Oversized Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopwvn.com%2Fproducts%2Fpre-order-ribbed-oversized-cardigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WVN." class="link ">WVN.</a>

WVN.



Dates: 9/3 – 9/6
Sale: 10% off sitewide
Promo Code: WVN10

WVN. Ribbed Oversized Cardigan, $, available at WVN.
<h2><a href="https://www.railsclothing.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rails" class="link ">Rails</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Through 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.railsclothing.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide" class="link ">30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> LD30<br><br><strong>Rails</strong> WHITNEY - EMBROIDERED FRUIT MEDLEY, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.railsclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fwhitney-embroidered-fruit-medley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rails" class="link ">Rails</a>

Rails



Dates: Through 9/6
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: LD30

Rails WHITNEY - EMBROIDERED FRUIT MEDLEY, $, available at Rails
<h2><a href="https://ba-sh.com/us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ba&sh" class="link ">ba&sh </a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Through 9/7<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://ba-sh.com/us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 20% off sale" class="link ">Extra 20% off sale</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>LDAY20<br><br><br><br><strong>Ba&sh</strong> PALERME. Short Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fba-sh.com%2Fus%2Fp%2Fdress-palerme-framboise-3664784342366.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ba&sh" class="link ">Ba&sh</a>

ba&sh



Dates: Through 9/7
Sale: Extra 20% off sale
Promo Code: LDAY20



Ba&sh PALERME. Short Dress, $, available at Ba&sh
<h2><a href="https://www.hobobags.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hobo" class="link ">Hobo</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.hobobags.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 25% off sale styles" class="link ">Extra 25% off sale styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>LDW25<br><br><br><strong>Hobo</strong> Revere Satchel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hobobags.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Frevere-soft-hide%3Fvariant%3D39320331714614" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hobo Bags" class="link ">Hobo Bags</a>

Hobo



Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: Extra 25% off sale styles
Promo Code: LDW25


Hobo Revere Satchel, $, available at Hobo Bags
<h2><a href="https://rentrayage.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rentrayage" class="link ">Rentrayage</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/3 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://rentrayage.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 20% off" class="link ">Extra 20% off</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Rentrayage</strong> Big Collar Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Frentrayage.com%2Fproducts%2Fhairline-big-collar-top" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rentrayage" class="link ">Rentrayage</a>

Rentrayage



Dates: 9/3 – 9/6
Sale: Extra 20% off
Promo Code: None

Rentrayage Big Collar Top, $, available at Rentrayage
<h2><a href="https://carolinak.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carolina K" class="link ">Carolina K<br></a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://carolinak.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off almost entire site" class="link ">25% off almost entire site</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><br><strong>Carolina K</strong> Poliana Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarolinak.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fpoliana-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carolina K" class="link ">Carolina K</a>

Carolina K



Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 25% off almost entire site
Promo Code: None


Carolina K Poliana Dress, $, available at Carolina K
<h2><a href="https://www.michaelstars.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Stars" class="link ">Michael Stars</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.michaelstars.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Extra 30% off sale styles" class="link ">Extra 30% off sale styles</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>LDAY30<br><br><strong>Michael Stars</strong> Melody Linen Jumpsuit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.michaelstars.com%2Fproducts%2Fmelody-linen-jumpsuit-wnt87" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Stars" class="link ">Michael Stars</a>

Michael Stars



Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 30% off sale styles
Promo Code: LDAY30

Michael Stars Melody Linen Jumpsuit, $, available at Michael Stars
<h2><a href="https://minandmon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Min & Mon" class="link ">Min & Mon</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/4 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://minandmon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15% off most items" class="link ">15% off most items</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>EYEOPENING15<br><br><strong>Min and Mon</strong> Francis Wallet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fminandmon.com%2Fcollections%2Fcredit-card-pouch%2Fproducts%2Ffrancis-wallet-51" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Min and Mon" class="link ">Min and Mon</a>

Min & Mon



Dates: 9/4 – 9/6
Sale: 15% off most items
Promo Code: EYEOPENING15

Min and Mon Francis Wallet, $, available at Min and Mon
<h2><a href="https://shop.mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MIKOH" class="link ">MIKOH</a></h2><br><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 9/2 – 9/6<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://shop.mikoh.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide" class="link ">30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>LABORDAY<br><br><strong>Mikoh</strong> Oku Tunic, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mikoh.com%2Fproducts%2Fr1-oku-tunic%3Fvariant%3D32910410645561" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mikoh" class="link ">Mikoh</a>

MIKOH



Dates: 9/2 – 9/6
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: LABORDAY

Mikoh Oku Tunic, $, available at Mikoh
<h2><a href="https://www.hankypanky.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hanky Panky" class="link ">Hanky Panky</a></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.hankypanky.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 75% off" class="link ">Up to 75% off</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><strong>Hanky Panky</strong> Printed Signature Lace Low Rise Thong, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hankypanky.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fprinted-signature-lace-low-rise-thong-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hanky Panky" class="link ">Hanky Panky</a>

Hanky Panky


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 75% off
Promo Code: None


Hanky Panky Printed Signature Lace Low Rise Thong, $, available at Hanky Panky

