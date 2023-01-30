$51.9 Billion Worldwide Residential Washing Machine Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include Electrolux, Godrej Consumer Products, Haier Group and Hitachi

Global Residential Washing Machine Market

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Washing Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential washing machine market reached a value of US$ 39.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 51.91 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Washing machines are home appliances widely used to wash the laundry with detergent. They comprise semi-automatic and fully automatic machines that assist in washing, rinsing, and drying without the need to supervise different operations.

They save time and are easier to clean, operate, and repair compared to other electrical devices. Presently, they are available in multiple sizes and styles depending on the budget, lifestyle, and the size of the user's house.

Residential Washing Machine Market Trends:

At present, the growing affordability of washing machines, along with the inflating income levels of individuals around the world, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for residential washing machines due to continuous improvements in rural electrification.

This, coupled with various initiatives undertaken by the government of several countries to develop rural households, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, various benefits offered by residential washing machines, such as enhanced comfort level and convenience, are propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to integrate technological advancements in washing machines and introduce product variants that are highly efficient in saving water and electricity.

This is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for residential washing machines among the masses due to hectic lifestyles and less time for laundry is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the wide availability of residential washing machines through online and offline distribution channels, in confluence with the burgeoning e-commerce sector, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Electrolux AB, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., IFB Industries Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, Miele, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global residential washing machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global residential washing machine market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the machine capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global residential washing machine market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$39.38 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$51.91 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Residential Washing Machine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Fully Automatic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Semiautomatic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Dryer
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Top Load
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Front Load
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Machine Capacity
8.1 Below 6 Kg
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 6 to 8 Kg
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 8 Kg and Above
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Specialty Store
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Department Store
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 E-Commerce
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Electrolux AB
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Haier Group Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 IFB Industries Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 LG Electronics Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Midea Group
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Miele
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Panasonic Holdings Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Toshiba Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.13 Whirlpool Corporation
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8t3ql

Attachment

