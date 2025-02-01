£50m star now open to joining Arsenal before deadline in Friday night update – report

£50m star now open to joining Arsenal before deadline in Friday night update – report

Arsenal are determined to land a new forward before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Manager Mikel Arteta has admitted the same in multiple press conferences, and we could see some transfer activity over the next few days.

Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel has been linked with the Gunners, and journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims that a deal could still materialise.

The 19-year-old turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night. He would prefer to stay at Bayern rather than join Spurs.

The teenager is now waiting for offers from Arsenal or United. Otherwise, he is prepared to continue at Bayern for the rest of the season.

Arsenal handed major boost in landing Tel

The youngster has had limited playing time under manager Vincent Kompany. He has played second fiddle to Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman among others.

Tel wants to play regularly during the back end of the season, and Arsenal could open the door for a late transfer before the winter window closes on Monday night.

The Rennes graduate possesses excellent pace and dribbling skills. He is comfortable with both feet and can play across the attack. His versatility would suit the Gunners.

Arsenal are currently short in attacking depth from the right wing and centre-forward departments following untimely injuries for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Tel could get valuable minutes from both positions. He could get more game time as a striker, considering Kai Havertz has squandered several clear-cut chances lately.

Tottenham were unable to prise him away despite agreeing to pay £50 million to Bayern. We believe the Gunners should explore a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

This would allow them to assess whether Tel can adapt to the demands of the Premier League. They can either sign him permanently or let him go based on the progress made.