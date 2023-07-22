£50m purchase of Reynolds’ painting needs to be justified, says expert

The Portrait of Mai (Omai) was completed in around 1776 - Matthew Fearn/PA

An art historian is calling for transparency over how the nation ended up paying £50 million for Sir Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai) in a joint deal between the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Neil Jeffares is asking the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Arts Council England to publish the independent valuation report on which decisions were made for “the expenditure of a very large amount of public money”.

He told The Telegraph that he has repeatedly tried in vain to obtain a copy, only to be met with excuses: “The Reviewing Committee advised the Secretary of State to accept the £50 million figure on the basis of this report, which presumably went into justifications. Let’s see those justifications.”

The Portrait of Mai (Omai), completed around 1776, was purchased jointly with the J Paul Getty Trust, with £10 million from the National Heritage Memorial Fund (NHMF) and £2.5 million from the Art Fund, as well as major contributions from The Portrait Fund, foundations, trusts and contributions, following an appeal.

‘No evidence of prudence’

Mr Jeffares, who has on occasion advised the Reviewing Committee, said: “The £50 million was far higher than any other Reynolds’ has achieved and needs to be justified. This is public money and you’ve got to make sure it is spent prudently. There’s no evidence of prudence. Why don’t they justify their position by publishing this report? The price should be seen to be justified, not that it is unjustifiable.”

The record price for a work by Reynolds has been held by this portrait since it was sold in 2001 at Sotheby’s London for £10.3 million to Irish businessman John Magnier.

Mr Jeffares said of the £50 million figure: “Catapulting Reynolds into the stratosphere of Old Masters such as Raphael or Rubens will lead to inflation in the price of other pictures by Reynolds, pushing them out of reach of other UK museums and galleries.”

He argued that, with so much public money involved, the report needs to be published, so that the independent assessor’s reasoning can be studied: “Was he only taking account of the fact that a single purchaser was thought to be prepared to pay such a price or did he arrive at a valuation based on what a prudent purchaser would pay? That to me can only be addressed in detail once we see the report.”

He was astonished to be told that neither the NPG nor the NHMF have a copy of this valuation report: “The implication is that the price tag was set by the vendor.”

‘Rather oddly worded’

He pointed to a “rather oddly worded” statement in the Reviewing Committee’s annual review that was published last week, which reads: “£50 million was an unprecedented price for an 18th century portrait and we agreed that it would be prudent, given its history, for the valuation to be verified by an independent process… The independent valuation supported the figure claimed. We recognise that there is bound to be a measure of subjectivity when the object has not recently passed through the auction rooms, but we would also remind our critics that we are not prepared to accept what appear to be artificially high prices without requiring further justification from the applicant.”

Mr Jeffares approached both Arts Council England and the Reviewing Committee for a copy of the report and was refused.

While he is among those who regard Reynolds as one of the top two British portraitists of the 18th century, and Mai as one of his best works, others have doubts about both the price and the quality of the painting.

Supporting Mr Jeffares’ calls for transparency, Julian Spalding, former director of galleries and museums in Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow, said of the purchase: “This is an appalling waste of public money that should be examined. Reynolds is a minor, mostly pompous local figure, not a great artist on the world stage.”

The NPG declined to comment, saying only that, as this relates to the painting’s valuation, Arts Council England was “the authority in that area”.

Arts Council England said: “As part of export licensing there is a duty of confidentiality… this means we haven’t published all condition and valuation reports on the Portrait of Mai (Omai). Evidence submitted with applications to the programme is reviewed by experts on the committee, who also draw on the advice of independent specialists.”

