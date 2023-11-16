Work on £500m Mayfair development gets under way

The development is known as the South Molton Triangle

Work has begun on a £500m development in London's West End which developers said would "redefine people's perceptions of Mayfair".

The South Molton Triangle, a project led by Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK, is to include office space, shops, affordable housing and a five-star hotel.

It is located near Oxford Street and the Bond Street Elizabeth line station.

Anna Bond, executive director of development at Grosvenor, said starting the work marked an "incredibly exciting period for the West End and for London".

The project includes the refurbishment of a pub on North Audley Street, and new community spaces in Mayfair

"The South Molton Triangle will redefine people’s perceptions of Mayfair, creating exceptional office space set within a new destination in the heart of the capital," she added.

The developers said the 370,000 sq ft (34,374 sq m) mixed-use scheme will also include new cafes, restaurants and a new space for social and community use.

A pub on North Audley Street will be refurbished and £8m will be invested to create a pedestrian-friendly area.

The developers said South Molton Triangle would become the "first port of call" for millions of people visiting the West End every year and that the development would create almost 1,000 permanent jobs.

Tatsu Imamura, executive director at Mitsui Fudosan UK, said: “We are very pleased to be collaborating with Grosvenor on the South Molton Triangle.

"The next stage of the project will see the delivery of two exceptional office developments – together with associated retail and leisure facilities – in the heart of one of London’s most high-profile areas.

"We are committed to supporting this innovative scheme with its strong sustainability focus and are confident that it will attract some truly stand-out tenants in the future.”

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk