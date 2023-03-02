500 Words: BBC Breakfast to relaunch children's writing competition

Presenter Jon Kay said BBC Breakfast was "delighted to be championing 500 Words"

BBC Breakfast is to relaunch the children's writing competition 500 Words, three years after it was dropped from Radio 2.

First launched by Chris Evans on Radio 2's breakfast show in 2011, the popular UK-wide competition continued with his successor Zoe Ball until 2020.

It will return in September, backed by the Queen Consort and Sir Lenny Henry.

The BBC's chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said the corporation was "thrilled" to announce its return.

She added the contest would "help discover a range of young authors with big imaginations".

"It is fantastic that the competition will be supported by the Queen Consort and we do hope teachers and librarians across the UK will get involved in this chance to help find the writers of tomorrow," Moore said.

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay added: "We are delighted to be championing 500 Words and look forward to the no doubt stellar entries from talented, aspiring young writers up and down the country that are sure to follow in due course."

Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball with her predecessor Chris Evans and the Queen Consort pictured at the 500 Words final in 2019

Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry is on this year's judging panel

Speaking on his Virgin Radio show in the summer of 2020, Evans said it was "a real shame" that his former employer had brought the creative writing competition to a close.

Up until then, it had has received more than one million stories written by children, generating more than 440 million words; and at one stage brought keen reader Camilla to tears.

"There's no rules - they can sit down and write exactly what they like," she said in a recent conversation with current Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho.

Now that it's back, teachers and librarians are being invited to join the 2023 judging panel alongside World Book Day ambassador Sir Lenny - who will also read a CBeebies Bedtime Story for the occasion.

Other judges include best-selling authors Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Francesca Simon, Charlie Higson and the former Children's Laureate Malorie Blackman.

Higson, who wrote a series of five Young Bond novels, aimed at younger readers, said: "We can't wait to see what stories today's kids want to tell. I know that my fellow judges and I will be laughing, crying, gasping and I'm sure left feeling amazed at all the talent on display."

The grand final, which will feature the 50 best entries from two different age categories - children aged five to seven, and eight to 11 - will take place a year from now, on World Book Day 2024.

Previous locations for the final have been Windsor Castle, Hampton Court and the Tower of London.

The winning stories will be read out by star names, with past narrators including Dua Lipa, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Whittaker.

Elsewhere, Blue Peter's Amazing Authors Competition will give young writers the chance to get their story brought to life by children's author and McFly member Tom Fletcher.

For more information on engaging with 500 Words visit BBC Teach.